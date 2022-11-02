High school football picks, Districts
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the district round of the Michigan high school football playoffs.
Clarkston at Davison
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Davison
Goodwill: Davison
Yuhas: Davison
Detroit Catholic Central at Northville
Goricki: C.C.
Beard: C.C.
Goodwill: Northville
Yuhas: C.C.
Detroit Cass Tech at Southfield A&T
Goricki: Cass Tech
Beard: Cass Tech
Goodwill: Cass Tech
Yuhas: Cass Tech
Romeo at Macomb Dakota
Goricki: Dakota
Beard: Dakota
Goodwill: Dakota
Yuhas: Dakota
Birmingham Groves at Birmingham Seaholm
Goricki: Groves
Beard: Seaholm
Goodwill: Groves
Yuhas: Groves
Warren De La Salle at Roseville
Goricki: De La Salle
Beard: De La Salle (best bet)
Goodwill: De La Salle
Yuhas: De La Salle
St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse
Goricki: Lakeview
Beard: Lakeview
Goodwill: Lakeview
Yuhas: Lakeview
Trenton at Gibraltar Carlson
Goricki: Trenton
Beard: Carlson
Goodwill: Carlson
Yuhas: Carlson
Birmingham Brother Rice at Walled Lake Western
Goricki: Western
Beard: Western
Goodwill: Western (best bet)
Yuhas: Brother Rice
Allen Park at Detroit King
Goricki: King (best bet)
Beard: King
Goodwill: King
Yuhas: King (best bet)
Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Madison Heights Lamphere
Goricki: St. Mary's
Beard: St. Mary's
Goodwill: Lamphere
Yuhas: St. Mary's
Tecumseh at Riverview
Goricki: Tecumseh
Beard: Riverview
Goodwill: Riverview
Yuhas: Riverview
Livonia Clarenceville at Dearborn Divine Child
Goricki: Divine Child
Beard: Divine Child
Goodwill: Divine Child
Yuhas: Divine Child
Monroe St. Mary C.C. at Detroit Central
Goricki:
Beard: Central
Goodwill: Central
Yuhas: Central
Warren Michigan Collegiate at M.H. Bishop Foley
Goricki: Collegiate
Beard: Collegiate
Goodwill: Bishop Foley
Yuhas: Bishop Foley
Records
Goricki: 12-3 last week, 102-48 overall, 10-0 best bets
Beard: 13-2 last week, 106-44 overall, 8-2 best bets
Goodwill: 9-6 last week, 94-56 overall, 7-3 best bets
Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 105-45 overall, 10-0 best bets