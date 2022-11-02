High school football picks, Districts

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the district round of the Michigan high school football playoffs.

Clarkston at Davison

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Davison

Goodwill: Davison

Yuhas: Davison

Detroit Catholic Central at Northville

Goricki: C.C.

Beard: C.C.

Goodwill: Northville

Yuhas: C.C.

Detroit Cass Tech at Southfield A&T

Goricki: Cass Tech

Beard: Cass Tech

Goodwill: Cass Tech

Yuhas: Cass Tech

Romeo at Macomb Dakota

Goricki: Dakota

Beard: Dakota

Goodwill: Dakota

Yuhas: Dakota

Birmingham Groves at Birmingham Seaholm

Goricki: Groves

Beard: Seaholm

Goodwill: Groves

Yuhas: Groves

Warren De La Salle at Roseville

Goricki: De La Salle

Beard: De La Salle (best bet)

Goodwill: De La Salle

Yuhas: De La Salle

St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse

Goricki: Lakeview

Beard: Lakeview

Goodwill: Lakeview

Yuhas: Lakeview

Trenton at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Trenton

Beard: Carlson

Goodwill: Carlson

Yuhas: Carlson

Birmingham Brother Rice at Walled Lake Western

Goricki: Western

Beard: Western

Goodwill: Western (best bet)

Yuhas: Brother Rice

Allen Park at Detroit King

Goricki: King (best bet)

Beard: King

Goodwill: King

Yuhas: King (best bet)

Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Madison Heights Lamphere

Goricki: St. Mary's

Beard: St. Mary's

Goodwill: Lamphere

Yuhas: St. Mary's

Tecumseh at Riverview

Goricki: Tecumseh

Beard: Riverview

Goodwill: Riverview

Yuhas: Riverview

Livonia Clarenceville at Dearborn Divine Child

Goricki: Divine Child

Beard: Divine Child

Goodwill: Divine Child

Yuhas: Divine Child

Monroe St. Mary C.C. at Detroit Central

Goricki:

Beard: Central

Goodwill: Central

Yuhas: Central

Warren Michigan Collegiate at M.H. Bishop Foley

Goricki: Collegiate

Beard: Collegiate

Goodwill: Bishop Foley

Yuhas: Bishop Foley

Records

Goricki: 12-3 last week, 102-48 overall, 10-0 best bets

Beard: 13-2 last week, 106-44 overall, 8-2 best bets

Goodwill: 9-6 last week, 94-56 overall, 7-3 best bets

Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 105-45 overall, 10-0 best bets