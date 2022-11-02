Our key coverage ahead of the 2022 Michigan general election. Read it for free
HIGH SCHOOLS

Michigan high school volleyball rankings

The Detroit News
Here are the Michigan high school volleyball rankings as of Oct. 24:

Avry Nelson (left), Abby Reck and the Northville volleyball team are No. 2 in Division 1 in the Sept. 19 state rankings.

Division1

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian2. Northville3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central5. Clarkston6. Ann Arbor Skyline7. Hudsonville8. Farmington Hills Mercy9. Rockford10. Novi

Honorable Mention: Macomb Dakota, Saline, Coopersville, Lake Orion, Caledonia, Okemos

Division 2

1. Detroit Country Day2. North Branch3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep4. Lake Odessa Lakewood5. Grand Rapids South Christian6. Grand Rapids Christian7. Marshall8. Holland Christian9. Orchard Lake St Mary's10. Imlay City

Honorable Mention: Frankenmuth, Essexville Garber, Birch Run, Cadillac, Lansing Catholic, Wixom St Catherine, Grand Rapids West Catholic

Division 3

1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central2. Pewamo-Westphalia3. McBain4. Kalamazoo Christian5. Watervliet6. Blissfield7. Shelby8. Plymouth Christian Academy9. Traverse City St Francis10. Cass City

Honorable Mention: Bridgman, Calumet, Centreville, Manistique, Manton, Morley Stanwood, Kent City, Lake City

Division 4

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian2. Leland3. Athens4. Mendon5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart6. Indian River Inland Lakes7. Battle Creek St Philip8. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian9. Lansing Christian10. Hillsdale Academy

Honorable Mention: Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, St Joseph Michigan Lutheran

Source: Michigan High School Athletic Association

