The Detroit News

Here are the Michigan high school volleyball rankings as of Oct. 24:

Division1

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian2. Northville3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central5. Clarkston6. Ann Arbor Skyline7. Hudsonville8. Farmington Hills Mercy9. Rockford10. Novi

Honorable Mention: Macomb Dakota, Saline, Coopersville, Lake Orion, Caledonia, Okemos

Division 2

1. Detroit Country Day2. North Branch3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep4. Lake Odessa Lakewood5. Grand Rapids South Christian6. Grand Rapids Christian7. Marshall8. Holland Christian9. Orchard Lake St Mary's10. Imlay City

Honorable Mention: Frankenmuth, Essexville Garber, Birch Run, Cadillac, Lansing Catholic, Wixom St Catherine, Grand Rapids West Catholic

Division 3

1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central2. Pewamo-Westphalia3. McBain4. Kalamazoo Christian5. Watervliet6. Blissfield7. Shelby8. Plymouth Christian Academy9. Traverse City St Francis10. Cass City

Honorable Mention: Bridgman, Calumet, Centreville, Manistique, Manton, Morley Stanwood, Kent City, Lake City

Division 4

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian2. Leland3. Athens4. Mendon5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart6. Indian River Inland Lakes7. Battle Creek St Philip8. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian9. Lansing Christian10. Hillsdale Academy

Honorable Mention: Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, St Joseph Michigan Lutheran

Source: Michigan High School Athletic Association