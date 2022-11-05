Michigan high school football scoreboard: District Finals
Division 1
Region 1
Caledonia 14, Rockford 13 (2OT)
Grand Ledge 21, Holt 20
Region 2
Clarkston 49, Davison 40
Rochester Adams 28, Rochester 14
Region 3
Belleville 62, Saline 44
Detroit Catholic Central 42, Northville 17
Region 4
Detroit Cass Tech (7-3) at Southfield A&T (8-2), 1 Sat.
Division 2
Region 1
East Lansing 34, Portage Northern 24
GR Forest Hills Central 33, Musk. Mona Shores 21
Region 2
Dexter 24, South Lyon 7
Midland 41, Waterford Mott 34
Region 3
Birmingham Groves 26, Birmingham Seaholm 12
Livonia Franklin 27, Temperance Bedford 7
Region 4
Harrison T’ship L'Anse Creuse 49, SCS Lakeview 7
Warren De La Salle 37, Roseville 7
Division 3
Region 1
DeWitt 56, Mount Pleasant 49
Linden 35, Fenton 7
Region 2
Muskegon 40, Coopersville 14
Zeeland West 36, St Joseph 18
Region 3
Mason 34, Jackson 12
Trenton 17, Gibraltar Carlson 7
Region 4
Birm. Brother Rice 30, Walled Lake Western 22
Detroit King 46, Allen Park 15
Division 4
Region 1
GR South Christian 35, H’ville Unity Christian 20
Whitehall 51, Fruitport 26
Region 2
Edwardsburg 24, Niles 7
Hastings 23, Charlotte 13
Region 3
Goodrich 10, Freeland 9
Orchard Lake St Mary's 35, at MH Lamphere 0
Region 4
Dearborn Divine Child 30, Livonia Clarenceville 24
Riverview 53, Tecumseh 30
Division 5
Region 1
Kingsford (7-3) at Gladwin (10-0), 1 Sat.
Muskegon Oakridge 30, Belding 0
Region 2
Grand Rapids CC 56, Berrien Springs 0
Portland 34, Corunna 28
Region 3
Frankenmuth 31, Saginaw Swan Valley 0
Flint Hamady (9-1) at Marine City (8-2), 7 Sat.
Region 4
Detroit Country Day 35, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 19
Flat Rock 29, Romulus Summit Academy North 28
Division 6
Region 1
Gladstone 36, Manistee 0
Menominee (6-4) at Negaunee (10-0)
Region 2
Millington 14, Standish-Sterling 12
Reed City 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 7
Region 3
Constantine (9-1) at G. Rapids West Catholic (9-1), 1 Sat.
Lansing Catholic 20, Ovid-Elsie 0
Region 4
Clinton 52, Ecorse 8
Warren Michigan Coll. 14, MH Bishop Foley 0
Division 7
Region 1
Traverse City St Francis 34, Benzie Central 18
Ravenna (7-3) at Ithaca (9-1), Noon Sat.
Region 2
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 28, Montrose 14
New Lothrop 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 7
Region 3
Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Hudson 0
Lawton 35, Schoolcraft 21
Region 4
Monroe St Mary CC 36, Detroit Central 28
Napoleon 42, Manchester 13
Division 8
Region 1
Evart 35, East Jordan 7
Iron Mountain 32, Bark River-Harris 16
Region 2
Fowler 28, Beal City 27
Ubly 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14
Region 3
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 56, Riv. Gabriel Richard 19
White Pigeon 34, Reading 20
Region 4
Clarkston Everest Coll. 42, MC Cardinal Mooney 21
SH Parkway Christian (5-5) at Detroit Comm. (6-4), 1 Sat.