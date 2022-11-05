HIGH SCHOOLS

Michigan high school football scoreboard: District Finals

The Detroit News Staff
The Detroit News
View Comments

Division 1

Region 1

Caledonia 14, Rockford 13 (2OT)

Grand Ledge 21, Holt 20

Region 2

Clarkston 49, Davison 40

Rochester Adams 28, Rochester 14 

Region 3

Belleville 62, Saline 44

Detroit Catholic Central 42, Northville 17

Region 4

Detroit Cass Tech (7-3) at Southfield A&T (8-2), 1 Sat.

Macomb Dakota 17, Romeo 0

The Macomb Dakota football team pose for a team photo with their district trophy after defeating Romeo 17-0, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in a district final held at Dakota HS in Macomb, Michigan.

Division 2

Region 1

East Lansing 34, Portage Northern 24 

GR Forest Hills Central 33, Musk. Mona Shores 21

Region 2

Dexter 24, South Lyon 7 

Midland 41, Waterford Mott 34 

Region 3

Birmingham Groves 26, Birmingham Seaholm 12

Livonia Franklin 27, Temperance Bedford 7 

Region 4

Harrison T’ship L'Anse Creuse 49, SCS Lakeview 7

Warren De La Salle 37, Roseville 7

Division 3

Region 1

DeWitt 56, Mount Pleasant 49

Linden 35, Fenton 7

Region 2

Muskegon 40, Coopersville 14 

Zeeland West 36, St Joseph 18

Region 3

Mason 34, Jackson 12

Trenton 17, Gibraltar Carlson 7

Region 4

Birm. Brother Rice 30, Walled Lake Western 22

Detroit King 46, Allen Park 15

Division 4

Region 1

GR South Christian 35, H’ville Unity Christian 20

Whitehall 51, Fruitport 26

Region 2

Edwardsburg 24, Niles 7

Hastings 23, Charlotte 13

Region 3

Goodrich 10, Freeland 9

Orchard Lake St Mary's 35, at MH Lamphere 0

Region 4

Dearborn Divine Child 30, Livonia Clarenceville 24

Riverview 53, Tecumseh 30 

Division 5

Region 1

Kingsford (7-3) at Gladwin (10-0), 1 Sat.

Muskegon Oakridge 30, Belding 0 

Region 2

Grand Rapids CC 56, Berrien Springs 0 

Portland 34, Corunna 28

Region 3

Frankenmuth 31, Saginaw Swan Valley 0

Flint Hamady (9-1) at Marine City (8-2), 7 Sat.

Region 4

Detroit Country Day 35, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 19

Flat Rock 29, Romulus Summit Academy North 28 

Division 6

Region 1

Gladstone 36, Manistee 0 

Menominee (6-4) at Negaunee (10-0)

Region 2

Millington 14, Standish-Sterling 12

Reed City 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 7 

Region 3

Constantine (9-1) at G. Rapids West Catholic (9-1), 1 Sat.

Lansing Catholic 20, Ovid-Elsie 0

Region 4

Clinton 52, Ecorse 8

Warren Michigan Coll. 14, MH Bishop Foley 0

Division 7

Region 1

Traverse City St Francis 34, Benzie Central 18

Ravenna (7-3) at Ithaca (9-1), Noon Sat.

Region 2

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 28, Montrose 14

New Lothrop 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 7

Region 3

Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Hudson 0

Lawton 35, Schoolcraft 21

Region 4

Monroe St Mary CC 36, Detroit Central 28

Napoleon 42, Manchester 13

Division 8

Region 1

Evart 35, East Jordan 7

Iron Mountain 32, Bark River-Harris 16 

Region 2

Fowler 28,  Beal City 27

Ubly 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14 

Region 3

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 56, Riv. Gabriel Richard 19

White Pigeon 34, Reading 20

Region 4

Clarkston Everest Coll. 42, MC Cardinal Mooney 21

SH Parkway Christian (5-5) at Detroit Comm. (6-4), 1 Sat.

View Comments