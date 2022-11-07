Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: Regionals

The Detroit News

Here are matchups for the regionals in the Michigan high school football playoffs.

All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Division 1

Grand Ledge (9-2) at Caledonia (10-1) at E. Kentwood, 1 Sat.

Rochester Adams (10-1) at Clarkston (9-2), 7:30 Friday

Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at Belleville (11-0), 1 Sat.

Detroit Cass Tech (8-3) at Macomb Dakota (11-0)

Division 2

East Lansing (8-3) at GR Forest Hills Central (11-0)

Midland (10-1) at Dexter (11-0)

Birmingham Groves (8-3) at Livonia Franklin (10-1)

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse (7-4) at Warren De La Salle (10-1)

Division 3

DeWitt (8-3) at Linden (7-4)

Zeeland West (10-1) at Muskegon (9-2), 1 Sat.

Mason (11-0) at Trenton (10-1)

Birmingham Brother Rice (5-5) at Detroit King (7-3), 6:30 Fri.

Division 4

Whitehall (11-0) at G. Rapids South Christian (11-0)

Hastings (10-1) at Edwardsburg (10-1)

Orchard Lake St Mary's (5-5) at Goodrich (10-1)

Dearborn Divine Child (9-2) at Riverview (11-0)

Division 5

Gladwin (11-0) at Muskegon Oakridge (10-1), 2 Sat.

Portland (10-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-1)

Flint Hamady (10-1) at Frankenmuth (11-0)

Detroit Country Day (7-3) at Flat Rock (8-3)

Division 6

Negaunee (11-0) at Gladstone (9-2), 1 Sat.

Millington (10-1) at Reed City (10-1), 1 Sat.

Lansing Catholic (6-5) at GR West Catholic (10-1)

Warren Mich. Collegiate (10-1) at Clinton (11-0)

Division 7

Ithaca (10-1) at Traverse City St Francis (11-0), 1 Sat.

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (10-1) at New Lothrop (9-2)

Lawton (9-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-3)

Napoleon (11-0) at Monroe St Mary CC (6-5)

Division 8

Evart (10-1) at Iron Mountain (10-1), Noon Sat.

Fowler (10-1) at Ubly (11-0), 1 Saturday

White Pigeon (8-3) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (11-0)

SH Parkway Christian (6-5) at Clark. Everest Coll. (8-3), 6 Fri.