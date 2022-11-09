High school football picks, Regionals

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the regional round of the Michigan high school football playoffs.

Rochester Adams at Clarkston

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Adams

Goodwill: Adams

Yuhas: Adams

Detroit Catholic Central at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Goodwill: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville

Detroit Cass Tech at Macomb Dakota

Goricki: Cass Tech

Beard: Cass Tech

Goodwill: Cass Tech

Yuhas: Cass Tech

Midland at Dexter

Goricki: Dexter

Beard: Dexter

Goodwill: Dexter

Yuhas: Dexter

Birmingham Groves at Livonia Franklin

Goricki: Franklin

Beard: Franklin

Goodwill: Franklin

Yuhas: Franklin

Harr. Twp. L'Anse Creuse at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: De La Salle (best bet)

Beard: De La Salle (best bet)

Goodwill: De La Salle (best bet)

Yuhas: De La Salle (best bet)

Mason at Trenton

Goricki: Mason

Beard: Trenton

Goodwill: Trenton

Yuhas: Trenton

Birmingham Brother Rice at Detroit King

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Goodwill: King

Yuhas: Brother Rice

Whitehall at Grand Rapids South Christian

Goricki: South Christian

Beard: South Christian

Goodwill: Whitehall

Yuhas: South Christian

Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Goodrich

Goricki: St. Mary's

Beard: Goodrich

Goodwill: St. Mary's

Yuhas: St. Mary's

Dearborn Divine Child at Riverview

Goricki: Riverview

Beard: Riverview

Goodwill: Riverview

Yuhas: Riverview

Detroit Country Day at Flat Rock

Goricki: Country Day

Beard: Country Day

Goodwill: Flat Rock

Yuhas: Country Day

Warren Michigan Collegiate at Clinton

Goricki: Clinton

Beard: Clinton

Goodwill: Collegiate

Yuhas: Collegiate

Napoleon at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Goricki: SMCC

Beard: SMCC

Goodwill: SMCC

Yuhas: SMCC

Sterl. Hghts Parkway Christian at Clarkston Everest

Goricki: Everest

Beard: Everest

Goodwill: Everest

Yuhas: Everest

Records

Goricki: 11-4 last week, 113-52 overall, 11-0 best bets

Beard: 9-6 last week, 115-50 overall, 9-2 best bets

Goodwill: 7-8 last week, 101-64 overall, 7-4 best bets

Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 115-50 overall, 11-0 best bets