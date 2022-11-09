High school football picks, Regionals
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the regional round of the Michigan high school football playoffs.
Rochester Adams at Clarkston
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Adams
Goodwill: Adams
Yuhas: Adams
Detroit Catholic Central at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Goodwill: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville
Detroit Cass Tech at Macomb Dakota
Goricki: Cass Tech
Beard: Cass Tech
Goodwill: Cass Tech
Yuhas: Cass Tech
Midland at Dexter
Goricki: Dexter
Beard: Dexter
Goodwill: Dexter
Yuhas: Dexter
Birmingham Groves at Livonia Franklin
Goricki: Franklin
Beard: Franklin
Goodwill: Franklin
Yuhas: Franklin
Harr. Twp. L'Anse Creuse at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: De La Salle (best bet)
Beard: De La Salle (best bet)
Goodwill: De La Salle (best bet)
Yuhas: De La Salle (best bet)
Mason at Trenton
Goricki: Mason
Beard: Trenton
Goodwill: Trenton
Yuhas: Trenton
Birmingham Brother Rice at Detroit King
Goricki: King
Beard: King
Goodwill: King
Yuhas: Brother Rice
Whitehall at Grand Rapids South Christian
Goricki: South Christian
Beard: South Christian
Goodwill: Whitehall
Yuhas: South Christian
Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Goodrich
Goricki: St. Mary's
Beard: Goodrich
Goodwill: St. Mary's
Yuhas: St. Mary's
Dearborn Divine Child at Riverview
Goricki: Riverview
Beard: Riverview
Goodwill: Riverview
Yuhas: Riverview
Detroit Country Day at Flat Rock
Goricki: Country Day
Beard: Country Day
Goodwill: Flat Rock
Yuhas: Country Day
Warren Michigan Collegiate at Clinton
Goricki: Clinton
Beard: Clinton
Goodwill: Collegiate
Yuhas: Collegiate
Napoleon at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Goricki: SMCC
Beard: SMCC
Goodwill: SMCC
Yuhas: SMCC
Sterl. Hghts Parkway Christian at Clarkston Everest
Goricki: Everest
Beard: Everest
Goodwill: Everest
Yuhas: Everest
Records
Goricki: 11-4 last week, 113-52 overall, 11-0 best bets
Beard: 9-6 last week, 115-50 overall, 9-2 best bets
Goodwill: 7-8 last week, 101-64 overall, 7-4 best bets
Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 115-50 overall, 11-0 best bets