Michigan high school football scoreboard: regional finals
Division 1
Clarkston 36, Rochester Adams 33
Detroit Cass Tech 35, Macomb Dakota 21
Grand Ledge (9-2) at Caledonia (10-1) at E. Kentwood, 1 Sat.
Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at Belleville (11-0), 1 Sat.
Division 2
Birmingham Groves 32, Livonia Franklin 25
Dexter 42, Midland 7
GR Forest Hills Central 21, East Lansing 17
Warren De La Salle 55, Harr. T’ship L'Anse Creuse 7
Division 3
Detroit King 22, Birmingham Brother Rice 12
DeWitt 29, Linden 16
Mason 49, Trenton 30
Zeeland West (10-1) at Muskegon (9-2), 1 Sat.
Division 4
Edwardsburg 24, Hastings 14
G. Rapids South Christian 28, Whitehall 21
Goodrich 40, Orchard Lake St Mary's 20
Riverview 45, Dearborn Divine Child 35
Division 5
Detroit Country Day 44, Flat Rock 7
Frankenmuth 49, Flint Hamady 7
Gladwin (11-0) at Muskegon Oakridge (10-1), 2 Sat.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Portland 19
Division 6
Clinton 31, Warren Mich. Collegiate 30
Negaunee (11-0) at Gladstone (9-2), 1 Sat.
Millington (10-1) at Reed City (10-1), 1 Sat.
GR West Catholic 37, Lansing Catholic 7
Division 7
Ithaca (10-1) at Traverse City St Francis (11-0), 1 Sat.
Jackson Lumen Christi 7, Lawton 6
Napoleon 14, Monroe St Mary CC 7
New Lothrop 29, Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 20
Division 8
Clark. Everest Coll. 30, SH Parkway Christian 6
Evart (10-1) at Iron Mountain (10-1), Noon Sat.
Fowler (10-1) at Ubly (11-0), 1 Saturday
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 38, White Pigeon 26