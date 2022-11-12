HIGH SCHOOLS

Michigan high school football scoreboard: regional finals

The Detroit News Staff
The Detroit News
Division 1

Clarkston 36, Rochester Adams 33

Detroit Cass Tech 35, Macomb Dakota 21

Grand Ledge (9-2) at Caledonia (10-1) at E. Kentwood, 1 Sat.

Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at Belleville (11-0), 1 Sat.

Division 2

Birmingham Groves 32, Livonia Franklin 25

Dexter 42, Midland 7

GR Forest Hills Central 21, East Lansing 17

Warren De La Salle 55, Harr. T’ship L'Anse Creuse 7

Division 3

Detroit King 22, Birmingham Brother Rice 12

Detroit King offense sets up in victory formation with under a minute left in a 22-12 win over Brother Rice to win the regional championship. Detroit King hosted Brother Rice for a regional finals matchup. November 11, 2022.

DeWitt 29, Linden 16

Mason 49, Trenton 30

Zeeland West (10-1) at Muskegon (9-2), 1 Sat.

Division 4

Edwardsburg 24, Hastings 14

G. Rapids South Christian 28, Whitehall 21

Goodrich 40, Orchard Lake St Mary's 20

Riverview 45, Dearborn Divine Child 35

Division 5

Detroit Country Day 44, Flat Rock 7

Frankenmuth 49, Flint Hamady 7

Gladwin (11-0) at Muskegon Oakridge (10-1), 2 Sat.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Portland 19

Division 6

Clinton 31, Warren Mich. Collegiate 30

Negaunee (11-0) at Gladstone (9-2), 1 Sat.

Millington (10-1) at Reed City (10-1), 1 Sat.

GR West Catholic 37, Lansing Catholic 7

Division 7

Ithaca (10-1) at Traverse City St Francis (11-0), 1 Sat.

Jackson Lumen Christi 7, Lawton 6

Napoleon 14, Monroe St Mary CC 7

New Lothrop 29, Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 20

Division 8

Clark. Everest Coll. 30, SH Parkway Christian 6

Evart (10-1) at Iron Mountain (10-1), Noon Sat.

Fowler (10-1) at Ubly (11-0), 1 Saturday

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 38, White Pigeon 26

