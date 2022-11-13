Michigan high school football state semifinals pairings

The Detroit News

Division 1

▶ Clarkston (10-2) vs. Caledonia (11-1) at East Lansing

▶ Detroit Cass Tech (9-3) vs. Belleville (12-0) at Novi, 7 Friday

Division 2

▶ Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (12-0) vs. Dexter (12-0) at Portage Northern

▶ Birmingham Groves (9-3) vs. Warren De La Salle (11-1) at Troy Athens

Division 3

▶ DeWitt (9-3) vs. Muskegon (10-2) at Greenville

▶ Detroit King (8-3) vs. Mason (12-0) at Westland John Glenn

Division 4

▶ Edwardsburg (11-1) vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (12-0) at Battle Creek Harper Creek

▶ Goodrich (11-1) vs. Riverview (12-0) at Rochester

Division 5

▶ Gladwin (12-0) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) at Ithaca

▶ Detroit Country Day (8-3) vs. Frankenmuth (12-0) at Lapeer

Division 6

▶ Negaunee (12-0) vs. Reed City (11-1) at Gaylord

▶ Clinton (12-0) vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (11-1) at Coldwater

Division 7

▶ New Lothrop (10-2) vs. Traverse City St Francis (12-0) at Clare

▶ Napoleon (12-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (9-3) at Chelsea

Division 8

▶ Ubly (12-0) vs. Iron Mountain (11-1) at Petoskey

▶ Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-3) vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (12-0) at Woodhaven