Michigan high school football state semifinals pairings
Division 1
▶ Clarkston (10-2) vs. Caledonia (11-1) at East Lansing
▶ Detroit Cass Tech (9-3) vs. Belleville (12-0) at Novi, 7 Friday
Division 2
▶ Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (12-0) vs. Dexter (12-0) at Portage Northern
▶ Birmingham Groves (9-3) vs. Warren De La Salle (11-1) at Troy Athens
Division 3
▶ DeWitt (9-3) vs. Muskegon (10-2) at Greenville
▶ Detroit King (8-3) vs. Mason (12-0) at Westland John Glenn
Division 4
▶ Edwardsburg (11-1) vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (12-0) at Battle Creek Harper Creek
▶ Goodrich (11-1) vs. Riverview (12-0) at Rochester
Division 5
▶ Gladwin (12-0) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) at Ithaca
▶ Detroit Country Day (8-3) vs. Frankenmuth (12-0) at Lapeer
Division 6
▶ Negaunee (12-0) vs. Reed City (11-1) at Gaylord
▶ Clinton (12-0) vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (11-1) at Coldwater
Division 7
▶ New Lothrop (10-2) vs. Traverse City St Francis (12-0) at Clare
▶ Napoleon (12-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (9-3) at Chelsea
Division 8
▶ Ubly (12-0) vs. Iron Mountain (11-1) at Petoskey
▶ Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-3) vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (12-0) at Woodhaven