High school football picks, Semifinals
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the regional round of the Michigan high school football playoffs.
Clarkston vs. Caledonia
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Caledonia
Goodwill: Clarkston
Yuhas: Caledonia
Detroit Cass Tech vs. Belleville
Goricki: Cass Tech
Beard: Belleville
Goodwill: Belleville
Yuhas: Cass Tech
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central vs. Dexter
Goricki: Dexter
Beard: Central
Goodwill: Dexter
Yuhas: Dexter
Birmingham Groves vs. Warren De La Salle
Goricki: De La Salle (best bet)
Beard: De La Salle
Goodwill: De La Salle (best bet)
Yuhas: De La Salle (best bet)
DeWitt vs. Muskegon
Goricki: Muskegon
Beard: Muskegon
Goodwill: Muskegon
Yuhas: Muskegon
Detroit King vs. Mason
Goricki: King
Beard: King (best bet)
Goodwill: King
Yuhas: King
Edwardsburg vs. Grand Rapids South Christian
Goricki: South Christian
Beard: South Christian
Goodwill: South Christian
Yuhas: South Christian
Goodrich vs. Riverview
Goricki: Riverview
Beard: Riverview
Goodwill: Riverview
Yuhas: Riverview
Gladwin vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Goricki: GRCC
Beard: GRCC
Goodwill: Gladwin
Yuhas: GRCC
Detroit Country Day vs. Frankenmuth
Goricki: Country Day
Beard: Frankenmuth
Goodwill: Frankenmuth
Yuhas: Frankenmuth
Negaunee vs. Reed City
Goricki: Reed City
Beard: Negaunee
Goodwill: Negaunee
Yuhas: Negaunee
Clinton vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic
Goricki: West Catholic
Beard: Clinton
Goodwill: Clinton
Yuhas: West Catholic
New Lothrop vs. Traverse City St. Francis
Goricki: St. Francis
Beard: St. Francis
Goodwill: St. Francis
Yuhas: St. Francis
Napoleon vs. Jackson Lumen Christi
Goricki: Lumen Christi
Beard: Lumen Christi
Goodwill: Napoleon
Yuhas: Lumen Christi
Ubly vs. Iron Mountain
Goricki: Ubly
Beard: Ubly
Goodwill: Ubly
Yuhas: Ubly
Clarkston Everest Collegiate vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
Goricki: Whiteford
Beard: Whiteford
Goodwill: Whiteford
Yuhas: Everest
Records
Goricki: 12-3 last week, 125-55 overall, 12-0 best bets
Beard: 11-4 last week, 126-54 overall, 10-2 best bets
Goodwill: 7-8 last week: 108-72 overall, 8-4 best bets
Yuhas: 8-7 last week, 123-57 overall, 12-0 best bets