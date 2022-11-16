High school football picks, Semifinals

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the regional round of the Michigan high school football playoffs.

Clarkston vs. Caledonia

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Caledonia

Goodwill: Clarkston

Yuhas: Caledonia

Detroit Cass Tech vs. Belleville

Goricki: Cass Tech

Beard: Belleville

Goodwill: Belleville

Yuhas: Cass Tech

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central vs. Dexter

Goricki: Dexter

Beard: Central

Goodwill: Dexter

Yuhas: Dexter

Birmingham Groves vs. Warren De La Salle

Goricki: De La Salle (best bet)

Beard: De La Salle

Goodwill: De La Salle (best bet)

Yuhas: De La Salle (best bet)

DeWitt vs. Muskegon

Goricki: Muskegon

Beard: Muskegon

Goodwill: Muskegon

Yuhas: Muskegon

Detroit King vs. Mason

Goricki: King

Beard: King (best bet)

Goodwill: King

Yuhas: King

Edwardsburg vs. Grand Rapids South Christian

Goricki: South Christian

Beard: South Christian

Goodwill: South Christian

Yuhas: South Christian

Goodrich vs. Riverview

Goricki: Riverview

Beard: Riverview

Goodwill: Riverview

Yuhas: Riverview

Gladwin vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Goricki: GRCC

Beard: GRCC

Goodwill: Gladwin

Yuhas: GRCC

Detroit Country Day vs. Frankenmuth

Goricki: Country Day

Beard: Frankenmuth

Goodwill: Frankenmuth

Yuhas: Frankenmuth

Negaunee vs. Reed City

Goricki: Reed City

Beard: Negaunee

Goodwill: Negaunee

Yuhas: Negaunee

Clinton vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic

Goricki: West Catholic

Beard: Clinton

Goodwill: Clinton

Yuhas: West Catholic

New Lothrop vs. Traverse City St. Francis

Goricki: St. Francis

Beard: St. Francis

Goodwill: St. Francis

Yuhas: St. Francis

Napoleon vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

Goricki: Lumen Christi

Beard: Lumen Christi

Goodwill: Napoleon

Yuhas: Lumen Christi

Ubly vs. Iron Mountain

Goricki: Ubly

Beard: Ubly

Goodwill: Ubly

Yuhas: Ubly

Clarkston Everest Collegiate vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

Goricki: Whiteford

Beard: Whiteford

Goodwill: Whiteford

Yuhas: Everest

Records

Goricki: 12-3 last week, 125-55 overall, 12-0 best bets

Beard: 11-4 last week, 126-54 overall, 10-2 best bets

Goodwill: 7-8 last week: 108-72 overall, 8-4 best bets

Yuhas: 8-7 last week, 123-57 overall, 12-0 best bets