Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell not suspended by MHSAA, but 'review ongoing'

Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director Mark Uyl told The Detroit News on Saturday afternoon that it has not suspended Belleville head football coach Jermain Crowell for the rest of the postseason and the entire 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule, at least for now.

He remains suspended by Belleville athletic director Joe Brodie, pending the MHSAA's review.

Crowell guided Belleville to its first Division 1 state championship in program history last season. Belleville has an 85-10 record in his eight years leading the program.

Belleville — 13-0 and ranked No. 1 in The News Super 20 — defeated Detroit Cass Tech 29-28 in overtime Friday night in a state semifinal and will carry a 24-game winning streak into next Saturday’s state title game at Ford Field.

Brodie had suspended Crowell for the state playoffs upon learning the MHSAA was investigating Crowell for the possible violation.

Brodie talked to The News on Saturday about Crowell’s suspension and the MHSAA's review.

“I did submit a little more information to Mark (Uyl) and we’re waiting for them to review that and then they will get back to me this week to see if it (suspension) stands or whatever happens, just playing the waiting game right now,” Brodie said.

DeJuan Rogers has been Belleville’s interim head coach.

“The coaches have come together, and the kids have rallied around them and as you can see they’re keeping it going so I’m pretty happy there,” Brodie said.

Uyl explained Crowell’s situation.

“The review is ongoing,” Uyl said. “What got reported (Friday) is not wholly accurate. Right now, as we stand here today, he (Crowell) is continuing to be suspended by the school pending the conclusion of our investigation and we will follow up with the school early next week.

“He’s not suspended right now for 2023, that’s going to be pending the results of our investigation, so we wanted to make sure the school got the chance to submit all the information that they had and we’re doing it the right way, following our due process procedures and that’s really where we’re at right now.”

Crowell declined comment when contacted by The News.

