Belleville on cusp of repeat with 29-28 OT win over Cass Tech in state semifinal

Andrew Graham

Special to The Detroit News

Novi —Belleville interim coach Dejaun Rogers wasn’t going to play for another overtime and he knew exactly who he would trust with the ball to end the game: Star sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood.

In overtime against Detroit Cass Tech in a Division 1 state semifinal, Underwood had just taken a keeper in for a touchdown. Down 28-27, Rogers kept the offense of the field for a game-winning two-point try.

“We want to protect our quarterback. But when it comes to a game like this and everything on the line? We trust him,” Rogers said after the game.

An extended arm from Underwood on a keeper to the left extended Belleville’s season as he stuck the ball across the goal line. No. 1 Belleville (13-0) beat No. 10 Cass Tech (9-4), 29-28, in overtime in a back-and-forth bout with a trip to Ford Field and the state championship game on the line.

Belleville will face the winner of the Saturday semifinal game at 1 p.m. between Clarkston and Caledonia for a shot at the state title and a repeat championship after winning it last year.

The loss ends an eight-game winning streak for Cass Tech.

Belleville looked dominant early, stifling the Cass Tech offense for much of the first and second quarters.

Jeremiah Beasley, a standout for Belleville at running back and linebacker, led the charge on defense. Veteran Cass Tech quarterback Leeshaun Mumpfield was contained, plus running back Sean Hodges and tight end Khamari Anderson were held in check for the first handful of drives.

At the same time, Belleville built an early lead. Timely runs from Beasley and backfield mate Colbey Reed led to a touchdown on the first drive.

Near the end of the second quarter, Cass had a chance to flip the game back in their favor with Belleville facing 3rd and long, backed up in the end zone. Underwood delivered a 44 yard rainbow to receiver Jalen Johnson for the conversion. Two plays later, Underwood hit wide receiver Kevin Sime for a touchdown, putting Belleville up 14-0.

Then, it took Cass Tech all of five minutes of game clock to storm ahead from a 14-0 deficit, taking a 21-0 lead into half.

First, Mumpfield got into a rhythm and eventually found tight end Khamari Anderson for a short touchdown. A quick stop and some hard running from Hodges tied the game at 14 with minutes until halftime. That’s when Cass Tech appeared to completely flip things.

An Underwood pass to the sideline went through the hands of his intended receiver and directly to Cass Tech defensive back Alex Graham, who wove across the field to score the pick-six that put Cass Tech ahead.

Another interception by Cass Tech right before half — on a throw into triple coverage from Underwood — kept the score 21-14. WIth all the momentum in hand, Cass Tech got the ball to start the second half.

But Belleville forced a fumble to get the ball back and set a tone for the rest of the game.

Cass Tech only scored again with a short field in overtime. A potential game winning field goal at the end of regulation was blocked.

“The momentum swing was crazy,” Rogers said, “but we had to go back in at halftime and get them to understand we were going to go just like this.”

With a season on the brink and trailing by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Rogers was ready to do what it took, including running the star quarterback. Underwood took a keeper deep into Cass Tech territory, setting up a goal to go with less than 90 seconds remaining. Two plays later he plowed forward for the game-tying score.

In overtime, after Underwood scored the touchdown, Rogers decided they were going to live or die with what Underwood did on the last play.

It was the correct call, as Belleville scrapped and ultimately survived for a shot to repeat as champions.

Andrew Graham is a freelance writer