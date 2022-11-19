Bloomfield Hills Marian volleyball overtakes Northville for 3rd straight state title

Battle Creek — Bloomfield Hills Marian avenged its lone loss of the season by defeating Northville 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-11 in the Division 1 state championship match Saturday afternoon to reach its goal of earning the rare threepeat.

And, Marian — 49-1 and ranked No. 7 nationally by USA Today — definitely had to earn it, coming back from a 19-12 deficit to win the pivotal third set to put the momentum in its favor, then dominating the fourth set to start a wild celebration.

“The biggest thing we talked about was this is our home court, we’ve been here now our third year in a row and this is our home court and we knew we had that advantage,” Marian coach Mayssa Cook said. “We had the experience of playing on this stage, in this gym and we know the way it smells, it looks, it feels and all that stuff.

“In one of the last huddles before we totally turned it around was, I think they are going to fold under pressure. We love pressure. We thrive for it. We crave it. We want it and something about that just feel like it was the spark. I saw the fire in their eyes and knew they were going to get it done.”

So, was it sweeter beating Northville to get it done?

“There’s controversy about that,” Cook said. “They beat us in the eighth match of a long 13-hour tournament with two of our starters (6-foot-1 senior Ella Schomer, 5-10 senior outside hitter Reagan Sass) out with injuries.”

No doubt, Marian’s serving had a lot to do with the third-set comeback, with senior libero Lauren Heming contributing six service points, including an ace to pull Marian even at 19, then 6-1 senior outside hitter Molly Banta getting back-to-back aces to open up a 23-21 lead, followed by two straight kills from sophomore sensation Izzy Busignani, a 6-1 outside hitter.

“It was Lauren’s serving and that refusing to quit on defense, every kid, kids that don’t normally make spectacular digs and defensive plays were all making them and it was so beautiful to finally see us play that kind of defense,” Cook said of Marian’s third-set comeback.

“It was so beautiful to see all of our hitters to be huge contributors in set three and four and all of our defenders be contributors. Every kid just about went on serving runs or got an ace. More than any year this has felt like a true team effort and it was beautiful to watch.”

Busignani had 27 kills and a .301 hitting percentage, along with 20 digs while Schomer, who finished 10th in Miss Volleyball voting Monday, had 14 kills and 17 digs. Kentucky-bound setter Ava Sarafa, who was Miss Volleyball runner-up, had 45 assists and 10 digs with Heming having 20 digs.

Busignani, who hits with power, ended the match with a finesse move, getting a tip kill.

“On the last point I saw a triple block in front of me and I saw that their defense was back on their heels, so I knew if I tipped it short it would either be out of system or it to go straight down,” Busignani said of her match winner.

Schomer couldn’t wait to get on the floor and show what her presence meant, after missing the first match between the teams.

“I personally really wanted revenge,” said Schomer, who then talked about the importance of this state title. “With the past few years with having such power hitters there have been a lot of doubt on us this year and I think that fueled every single senior on this team that we know we can win this again and we shouldn’t be doubted like that so that was a big part of our fire to this game.

“It was great just being able to play with the same people that I have been with for the past four years and having that moment of ‘we proved those people wrong,’ because I think almost eighty percent of the people thought Northville was going to beat us, so it was just a great feeling to be on the court with all my closest people with me and take that win.”

And, probably 80% of the fans still thought Northville was going to beat Marian when each team won a set and Northville holding a 19-12 lead in Set 3, but that’s when Schomer and her teammates showed why they are champions.

Northville (47-4) was making its first state title match appearance.

“We were just extremely hopeful that we would come out strong, and we did and I could not be more proud,” said Northville coach Sarah Lindstrom, who then talked about the rollercoaster third set. “In that run (19-12 lead), we just realized it happened in the Saline game and we can do it again, so I just really think we got a really big spark of energy and a spark of confidence. Then, I think they got mad and a team like that when they are angry is a scary scene. You just kind of saw them realize that we’re not going to let Northville do this to us, that’s at least how it felt for us. You have to give kudos to Mayssa for controlling their emotion.”

No doubt Schomer played a major role.

“She’s a lefty, so it’s different to defend a lefty and she brings just another option, you have to be a little more hesitant to know that the ball might not be going to Izzy on the outside, so as middle blockers you’re held for one more second,” Lindstrom said. “Ava Sarafa, every time we cheated she reversed the flow. Any time we went one way, she went the other and that’s why she’s such a great setter.”

Northeastern-bound Abby Reck, a 6-2 outside hitter, had 21 kills and 19 digs for Northville, while 6-3 junior middle blocker Avry Nelson had 12 kills; sophomore setter Ella Craggs 45 assists and Taryn Rice, 20 digs.

Reck talked about Marian’s comeback.

“They started scrapping, they got a closed block and we were out of system a lot,” Reck said. “They started serving super aggressive so our pass faltered a little bit and as soon as that happen they can set up a block and it’s pretty hard to get around. They are a great team.”

