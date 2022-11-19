Saturday's volleyball finals: Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart wins first state title in dramatic fashion

Battle Creek — Lillie Laney stepped up and led a tremendous comeback in helping Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart to its first state championship in a dramatic 14-25, 13-25, 25-23, 27-25, 15-11 win over Athens in the Division 4 championship match Saturday morning at Kellogg Arena.

After getting dominated in the first two sets, Laney and her teammates regrouped and won the third set, then came back from a 16-10 deficit in the fourth set to win again before closing out the match in the deciding set with Laney getting kills and blocks with her teammates also playing well, especially setter Eliza Pieratt and Bridget Ruiz at the defensive end.

“This is unbelievable, showed so much grit and resiliency, played out of their minds and I’m so proud of them,” said Sacred Heart coach Krista Davis, who guided her team to its first Final Four appearance last season.

“I don’t really know what got us in the first two sets, it was all a blur to me at this moment. I know passes was the first set, second we had some hitting errors. Their offense was fabulous. Their outside hitters, we just were trying to get some hands on some of those blocks so maybe we could dig them or contain them a little bit.

“Then Bridget (Ruiz) started kicking it in and started digging out absolutely everything in that backcourt at libero and that was how we were able to run our offense. I think Lillie from my recollection only had one hitting error in the match and I just said, keep feeding her, keep feeding her because they were focused on Angel (Brown) on the outside pin, which was fine. They focused on Angel by her reputation which opened up our middles and we were able to run that quicker offense and that’s where our success came from.”

So, what changed in that third set?

“They just had their backs against the wall,” Davis said. “This team all year just believed. They just have a lot of grit. They just keep grinding away. It was like ‘just be competitive, hang in there,’ and I’m pretty sure Lillie just kind of put the team on her back because she’s like, ‘No, I’m not making it competitive, we’re going, let’s go,’ and the team just followed that.”

Laney, a 5-foot-10 senior middle hitter, had 19 kills and an outstanding .436 hitting percentage for Sacred Heart (44-7-6), making just two hitting errors while Angel Brown had 10 kills and 16 digs; Ruiz, 29 digs; Pieratt, 17 assists and 17 digs and setter Sophie Hauck, 24 assists and 10 digs.

Athens was also making its first title game appearance and looking well on its way to winning the trophy before Sacred Heart’s comeback.

“Obviously not the outcome that we wanted,” Athens coach Jacy Cole said. “I think we started out super strong and collectively we were playing very well, and then third set they started getting the momentum and took that third set, and so then we came back in the fourth set and I thought we did well, just made a few communication errors that just kind of rattled us a little bit and we couldn’t get our footing back out from under us. Then, in that fifth set they just were more offensive than we were and they were very good defensively at the net.”

Kylie Quist had 20 kills and 14 digs for Athens (33-13-2) which also received 18 kills and 24 digs from Jocelyn Paul, 17 kills and 18 digs from Piper Porter, 10 kills and 23 digs from Kamryn Parlin and 56 assists – third-most in title game history - and 19 digs from Alaina Brubaker.

