High school football state semifinal scoreboard
The Detroit News
Division 1
▶ Caledonia 21, Clarkston 0
▶ Belleville 29, Detroit Cass Tech 28 (OT)
Division 2
▶ Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 20, Dexter 17
▶ Warren De La Salle 43, Birmingham Groves 15
Division 3
▶ Muskegon 49, DeWitt 21
▶ Detroit Martin Luther King 52, Mason 17
Division 4
▶ Grand Rapids South Christian 26, Edwardsburg 20
▶ Goodrich 51, Riverview 26
Division 5
▶ Gladwin 28, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 21
▶ Frankenmuth 38, Detroit Country Day 0
Division 6
▶ Negaunee 13, Reed City 12
▶ Grand Rapids West Catholic 33, Clinton 14
Division 7
▶ Traverse City St. Francis 53, New Lothrop 8
▶ Jackson Lumen Christi 20, Napoleon 7
Division 8
▶ Ubly 41, Iron Mountain 14
▶ Ottawa Lake Whiteford 44, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 6