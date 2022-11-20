HIGH SCHOOLS

High school football state semifinal scoreboard

The Detroit News
View Comments

Division 1

▶ Caledonia 21, Clarkston 0

▶ Belleville 29, Detroit Cass Tech 28 (OT)

Warren De La Salle's Rhett Roeser (34) is tackled by Birmingham Groves' Morgan Goldberg (55) in the second quarter Saturday.

Division 2

▶ Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 20, Dexter 17

▶ Warren De La Salle 43, Birmingham Groves 15

Division 3

▶ Muskegon 49, DeWitt 21

▶ Detroit Martin Luther King 52, Mason 17

Division 4

▶ Grand Rapids South Christian 26, Edwardsburg 20

▶ Goodrich 51, Riverview 26

Division 5

▶ Gladwin 28, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 21

▶ Frankenmuth 38, Detroit Country Day 0

Division 6

▶ Negaunee 13, Reed City 12

▶ Grand Rapids West Catholic 33, Clinton 14

Division 7

▶ Traverse City St. Francis 53, New Lothrop 8

▶ Jackson Lumen Christi 20, Napoleon 7

Division 8

▶ Ubly 41, Iron Mountain 14

▶ Ottawa Lake Whiteford 44, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 6

View Comments