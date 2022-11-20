Girls swimming finals: Pioneer, East Grand Rapids, Marian win titles

Scott Bentley

Special to The Detroit News

Ann Arbor Pioneer won its third straight Division 1 girls swimming title at the Oakland University Aquatic Center on Saturday.

“The weekend had some nerves probably on the first day,” Ann Arbor Pioneer coach Stefanie Kerska said. “We had a lot of swimmers who had not been in that situation before. … but boy did they come back working on all cylinders. They really crushed it.”

Pioneer certainly did crush it. When it was all said and done the team ended with 322 points and a state title. More than 100 points more than Northville at 218 (second place) and Saline who had 174 (third place).

“They do things for each other that they would not normally do for themselves,” Kerska said. “They hold each other accountable and feel so responsible to carry on this tradition.”

A tradition that now has its third consecutive Division I championship and 10th since 2002.

“We went about doing things the right way since day one. … it's not just a high school season thing for them,” Kerska said. “They prepare all year round for this and it really showed. Their preparation was thorough and they did not miss a beat.”

Stella Chapman continued to put up amazing performances as she has her entire high school career. She has been a leader of this team for years and once again put it all together at states.

“It's so great to see the growth year in and year out,” Kerska explained. “I wanted her to enjoy the weekend and she did. She showed great leadership and was professional from start to finish this weekend.”

This program is the definition of a powerhouse and while this season had its ups and downs, Pioneer continues to have an amazing work ethic and celebrates the culture the program has built.

“It's the whole team,” Kerska said. “Every single member is contributing one way or another to bring this championship home.”

Pioneer now has ten state titles and Stefanie Kerska has coached three of them.

East Grand Rapids wins Division 2

East Grand Rapids won its tenth state title at Calvin University in the Venema Aquatic Center.

East Grand Rapids does have a Division 2 title from 2017, and eight other championships are Division 3 banners. This season they moved up, and ended Birmingham Seaholm’s streak of three consecutive Division II titles.

Seaholm ended the weekend in third place with 183 points, while Jenison was the runner up with 219, and East Grand Rapids with 280. Ann Arbor Skyline had a solid weekend as well, finishing with 142 points (sixth place). South Lyon finished eighth and Rochester Adams ninth.

Samantha Clifford had a great weekend for Seaholm, bringing home a title in the 200 freestyle, and was the runner-up in the 100 yard freestyle. Kelley Hassett also brought home a title in the 500 freestyle for Seaholm.

Ann Arbor Skyline’s Lily Cleason also was a standout with a title in the 100 backstroke.

Dexter stood out in the diving part of the weekend as seniors Lily Witte and Vivian Kinnard finished first and third, respectively.

Legendary East Grand Rapids coach Milton Briggs adds a state title, and is responsible for over twenty state titles between the girls and boys teams.

Marian wins Division 3

Bloomfield Hills Marian brought home its first state since 2014 at the Holland Aquatic Center.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a team perform as well as this,” Marian first year head coach David Eichenhorn said. “I really don’t.”

The meet was very close from start to finish and ended with Marian at 245 points, Holland Christian at 230.5 (second), and Milan High School with 208 (third).

“Holland Christian’s coach, Milan’s coach… not even fake humility. I am the worst coach of the three of us,” Eichenhorn said. “So it’s scary when you go in against those two teams and you’re in a tight meet.”

Bloomfield Hills Marian was led by Rachel Bello, who took home the honors of Finals Swimmer of the Meet. Bello anchored Marian’s championship relay as well, as winning the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke.

“These girls … They’re unlike any other team I’ve ever coached.” Eichenhorn said.

Despite not having the depth to cover every single event, Marian still was able to have a strong enough weekend to take home a title. The team’s mindset didn’t change and the swimmers knew what they had to do to reach their goal.

“Any event we had a swimmer in we did really well,” Eichenhorn explained. “The girls … it didn’t matter when we would get outscored by 20 points. They never got deterred and never got distracted. They saw the path to a championship.”

This state title wasn’t a guarantee and this Marian team had to work incredibly hard to reach this point. They graduated a significant number of points last season and and early this year had to buy in to a new coaching philosophy.

“I pushed them,” Eichenhorn said. “We got so many state cuts at that first dual meet we decided that we were just going to train through everything and focus on states. … It was blind faith and I couldn’t be more appreciative of it.”

The title was Marian's fourth in girls swimming.

Scotty Bentley is a freelance writer.