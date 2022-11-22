Here's the schedule of games for the Michigan high school football state finals

The Detroit News

The final games for the eight divisions in the MHSAA football state championships during Thanksgiving weekend:

Friday

Division 8: Ubly (13-0) vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (13-0), 10 a.m.

Division 2: Warren De La Salle (12-1) vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (13-0), 1

Division 6: Negaunee (13-0) vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (12-1)

Division 4: Goodrich (12-1) vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (13-0), 7:30

Saturday

Division 7: Jackson Lumen Christi (10-3) vs. Traverse City St Francis (13-0), 10 a.m.

Division 1: Caledonia (12-1) vs. Belleville (13-0), 1

Division 5: Gladwin (13-0) vs. Frankenmuth (13-0), 4:30

Division 3: Detroit King (9-3) vs. Muskegon (11-2), 7:30