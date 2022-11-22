Here's the schedule of games for the Michigan high school football state finals
The Detroit News
The final games for the eight divisions in the MHSAA football state championships during Thanksgiving weekend:
Friday
Division 8: Ubly (13-0) vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (13-0), 10 a.m.
Division 2: Warren De La Salle (12-1) vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (13-0), 1
Division 6: Negaunee (13-0) vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (12-1)
Division 4: Goodrich (12-1) vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (13-0), 7:30
Saturday
Division 7: Jackson Lumen Christi (10-3) vs. Traverse City St Francis (13-0), 10 a.m.
Division 1: Caledonia (12-1) vs. Belleville (13-0), 1
Division 5: Gladwin (13-0) vs. Frankenmuth (13-0), 4:30
Division 3: Detroit King (9-3) vs. Muskegon (11-2), 7:30