High school football picks, Finals
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the championship round of the Michigan high school football playoffs.
Caledonia vs. Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Goodwill: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)
Warren De La Salle vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Goricki: De La Salle (best bet)
Beard: De La Salle
Goodwill: De La Salle (best bet)
Yuhas: De La Salle
Detroit King vs. Muskegon
Goricki: King
Beard: King
Goodwill: King
Yuhas: Muskegon
Goodrich vs. Grand Rapids South Christian
Goricki: South Christian
Beard: South Christian (best bet)
Goodwill: South Christian
Yuhas: South Christian
Gladwin vs. Frankenmuth
Goricki: Frankenmuth
Beard: Frankenmuth
Goodwill: Frankenmuth
Yuhas: Frankenmuth
Negaunee vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic
Goricki: West Catholic
Beard: West Catholic
Goodwill: West Catholic
Yuhas: Negaunee
Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Traverse City St. Francis
Goricki: Lumen Christi
Beard: Lumen Christi
Goodwill: St. Francis
Yuhas: St. Francis
Ubly vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
Goricki: Whiteford
Beard: Ubly
Goodwill: Ubly
Yuhas: Whiteford
Records
Goricki: 9-7 last week, 134-62 overall, 13-0 best bets
Beard: 13-3 last week, 139-57 overall, 11-2 best bets
Goodwill: 11-5 last week, 119-77 overall, 9-4 best bets
Yuhas: 11-5 last week, 134-62 overall, 13-0 best bets