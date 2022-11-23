High school football picks, Finals

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the championship round of the Michigan high school football playoffs.

Caledonia vs. Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Goodwill: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)

Warren De La Salle vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Goricki: De La Salle (best bet)

Beard: De La Salle

Goodwill: De La Salle (best bet)

Yuhas: De La Salle

Detroit King vs. Muskegon

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Goodwill: King

Yuhas: Muskegon

Goodrich vs. Grand Rapids South Christian

Goricki: South Christian

Beard: South Christian (best bet)

Goodwill: South Christian

Yuhas: South Christian

Gladwin vs. Frankenmuth

Goricki: Frankenmuth

Beard: Frankenmuth

Goodwill: Frankenmuth

Yuhas: Frankenmuth

Goricki: West Catholic

Beard: West Catholic

Goodwill: West Catholic

Yuhas: Negaunee

Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Traverse City St. Francis

Goricki: Lumen Christi

Beard: Lumen Christi

Goodwill: St. Francis

Yuhas: St. Francis

Goricki: Whiteford

Beard: Ubly

Goodwill: Ubly

Yuhas: Whiteford

Records

Goricki: 9-7 last week, 134-62 overall, 13-0 best bets

Beard: 13-3 last week, 139-57 overall, 11-2 best bets

Goodwill: 11-5 last week, 119-77 overall, 9-4 best bets

Yuhas: 11-5 last week, 134-62 overall, 13-0 best bets