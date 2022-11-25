Division 8 final: Shea Ruddy drives Ottawa Lake Whiteford past Ubly for state title

By Andrew Graham

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit — When Ottawa Lake Whiteford needed it most, the offense answered the call. A two-touchdown lead had evaporated and quarterback Shea Ruddy and Co. had to come up with points.

The ensuing 17-play, 80-yard drive, took 7:42 off the clock and gave Whiteford a lead it never relinquished after Ruddy outraced the defense to the pylon with 1:59 remaining. And it will be remembered for a long time.

Whiteford (14-0) beat Ubly (13-1), 26-20, to cap a perfect season and secure the Division 8 state championship on Friday at Ford Field. It’s Whiteford’s second state title after winning the state in 2017.

Ubly finishes as runner-up for the second time in three years after making it to Ford Field in 2020.

The first half seemed to take place almost exclusively within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Ubly ran the wing-T and attempted three passes — one completed, one dropped, one intercepted — and Whiteford wasn’t pass happy, either. Ruddy attempted eight passes in the first half, completing four for 56 yards, but also threw a potentially game-altering interception in the second quarter.

As Whiteford looked to build on a 12-0 lead, Ruddy rolled right and tried to connect with younger brother Ryin Ruddy. It was Ubly junior Evan Peruski — also the quarterback — in coverage who came down with a one-handed, tipped-to-himself interception.

Prior to that point, Ubly had been stymied, unable to find running lanes or create confusion with the option rushing attack. Five plays and 30 yards after the interception, Ubly running back Mark Heilig burst into the endzone around the left end to put his team on the board. A missed extra point left the score at 12-6, in favor of Whiteford, as the two teams went to half.

Untimely interception aside, Ruddy was the difference for Whiteford. Whereas Ubly was intent on running the option and passing only as a last resort, Whiteford deftly picked spots to let Ruddy drop back or roll out. His favorite target, junior tight end Kolby Masserant, tormented Ubly defenders to the tune of five catches for 82 yards.

And, not feeling the threat of Ubly passing, Whiteford correspondingly loaded the box on every snap. The typical formation had five men on the line of scrimmage, three stack linebackers and three defensive backs — all within 10 yards of the line.

It didn’t stop Ubly so much as slow the rushing attack, but that was all Whiteford needed to let Ruddy and the offense go the rest of the way.

And they did, as Ruddy orchestrated a masterful drive that put Whiteford ahead while Ubly had no chance to answer, taking hold of the state championship in the process.

Andrew Graham is a freelance writer.