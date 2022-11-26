Division 1 final: Bryce Underwood does damage with legs to help Belleville repeat

Detroit — Bryce Underwood, considered the top quarterback nationally for the 2025 class, ran for 149 yards to help Belleville repeat as Division 1 state champions with a 35-17 comeback win over Caledonia Saturday at Ford Field.

Underwood threw for five touchdowns as a freshman phenom in last year’s state title game win over Rochester Adams. This time around, he showed he could run the ball as well.

Underwood connected on all four of his passes during a 53-yard drive, finding Adrian Walker for a 7-yard scoring strike to pull Belleville — 14-0 and ranked No. 1 in The News Super 20 poll — even at 14 late in the first half.

BOX SCORE: Belleville 35, Caledonia 17

Trailing 17-14 in the third, Underwood broke loose for a 40-yard run to the Caledonia 36 and Jeremiah Beasley followed with a 36-yard touchdown run for a 21-17 cushion with 39 seconds left in the third. Belleville led the rest of the way.

Underwood scored on a 48-yard touchdown run with 8:34 left for a 28-17 cushion with Beasley keeping the drive alive with a 10-yard run on a gutsy call by interim coach DeJuan Rogers on a fourth-and-2 play from the Belleville 42 with 9:20 remaining.

More: Michigan high school football state finals: Coverage from Ford Field

It was Rogers who took over for Belleville coach Jermain Crowell, who was suspended by athletic director Joe Brodie at the start of the playoffs when he learned Crowell was being investigated by the MHSAA for possible violation of the state’s undue influence rule.

Crowell was banned from coaching at any school in any sport through the 2024-25 school year by the MHSAA for the infraction earlier this week. Rogers stepped up and made sure Belleville repeated as state champs with Underwood leading the way.

Belleville piled up 432 total yards, including 277 on the ground (23 carries), and Underwood connected on 15-of-25 passes for 155 yards and two TDs, the final one coming on a 23-yard strike to Mychal Yharbrough with 3:50 remaining.

Colbey Reed gained 71 yards on nine carries, including a 38-yard TD run, and Beasley picked up 57 yards on four carries, highlighted by his long TD run.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com