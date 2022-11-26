Division 6 final: Grand Rapids West Catholic rides third-quarter surge past Negaunee

By Andrew Graham

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit — For a brief moment early in the third quarter of the Division 6 state title game between Grand Rapids West Catholic and Negaunee, it looked like a back-and-forth bout might be brewing.

Negaunee’s Phil Nelson took the opening kickoff of the second half 98 yards for a touchdown — third-longest in MHSAA state finals history — to tie the game at 14 apiece just 15 seconds into the third quarter.

By the beginning of the fourth quarter, the outcome was a mere formality as West Catholic led, 45-14.

West Catholic stormed Negaunee with 31 unanswered points in the third quarter to secure the Division 6 state championship with a 59-14 victory on Friday at Ford Field.

From scoring a 62-yard passing touchdown on the first play of scrimmage to running back Timmy Kloska scoring four touchdowns, West Catholic (13-1) moved the ball at will against Negaunee, especially in the second half. Unable to stop West Catholic, Negaunee lacked the offensive firepower to keep up.

The first play was a microcosm for the rest of the contest: A quick-striking offense for West Catholic outpacing whatever Negaunee could muster. West Catholic ran 35 plays to Negaunee’s 62 and finished with a 520-174 advantage in total yards.

Negaunee (13-1) deploys a run-centric offense built around a pair of backs — Kai Lacar and Nico Lukkarinen — where passing is not the priority. Negaunee managed to be efficient with its passing offense in the first half, picking spots as quarterback Ty Jacobson completed 6-of-8 attempts, including a lob to the end zone that Nelson hauled in for Negaunee’s only points of the first half.

But of 71 first-half passing yards, 32 came on a reverse pass trick play. With a limited passing game and a rushing attack that wasn’t churning out the necessary yards, Negaunee sputtered for most of the first half.

If it weren’t for Nelson's special teams touchdown to begin the third quarter that briefly tied the game, it could’ve been totally ugly.

In response to the 14 unanswered points from Negaunee, West Catholic embarked on a flurry of quick-scoring drives while forcing five straight stops.

Three plays to go 65 yards for a touchdown. A one-play drive that was a 68-yard touchdown pass. A five play, 41-yard drive that ended in the only field goal of the game. Another one play drive — this one following a turnover deep in Negaunee territory — was a 16-yard run for a touchdown. And in four plays, West Catholic covered 52 yards to score a fourth touchdown. All in the third quarter.

From that point, it was merely a matter of running out the clock, not imploding, and getting the seniors and backups in the game while the starters took a curtain call after a 31-point quarter locked up a state championship.

Andrew Graham is a freelance writer.