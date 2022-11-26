Michigan high school football state finals: Coverage from Ford Field
Eight champions will be crowned this weekend at Ford Field, which played host to the Michigan High School Athletic Association football state finals.
Check out The Detroit News coverage from the finals below:
Friday
Division 8 final: Shea Ruddy drives Ottawa Lake Whiteford past Ubly for state title
Division 2 final: Brady Drogosh, Warren De La Salle roll to repeat
Division 6 final: Grand Rapids West Catholic rides third-quarter surge past Negaunee
Division 4 final: Jacob DeHaan's big game lifts G.R. South Christian to state crown
Photo galleries
Division 2 state final: Warren De La Salle 52, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 13
Division 4 state final: Grand Rapids South Christian 28, Goodrich 0
Division 6 state final: Grand Rapids West Catholic 59, Negaunee 14