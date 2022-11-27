Division 5: Late field goal lifts Gladwin over Frankenmuth

Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit - With just over three minutes left in the game, Gladwin needed to do something that it had been able to do all season, but hadn’t in the biggest game of the year: go downfield and score.

But all it takes is one big play, one moment to make it all possible, and it happened to set up a winning 21-yard field goal as Gladwin defeated Frankenmuth, 10-7, in the Division 5 Championship, the program's first football state title.

Both teams entered the game undefeated, showing off an ability to score, Frankenmuth had scored 171 points over its four combined playoff games, with Gladwin scoring 148.

The first quarter showed that this would be a defensive battle, as both teams struggled to have long, consistent drives.

BOX SCORE: Gladwin 10, Frankenmuth 7

In the second quarter after forcing a stop on 4th and 5, Gladwin looked to turn its zero rushing yards into 55 with Earl Esiline taking it to the house untouched, but an illegal formation penalty erased the big play. However, a big catch from Tyler Mead over the coverage of Jack Rich for 32 yards finally gave Gladwin’s offense a big play.

That momentum would be stopped quickly as #11 and #23 from Frankenmuth combined to keep quarterback Nick Wheeler from converting a 4th and 1, but Frankenmuth would be unable to take advantage.

All it takes is one mistake to give a team life, and that would come when Sam Barger fumbled a toss, which would be recovered by Gladwin giving them possession at Frankenmuth’s 16 yard line.

On 4th and 3, where most teams in their position would take the three points knowing how hard it was to drive down the field, Gladwin decided to fake it, but Frankenmuth was ready for it and broke up the passing attempt to Lucas Mead.

That would be the last opportunity for either team to score before the half, Gladwin and Frankenmuth combined to have only 127 yards of total offense in the first half, with Frankenmuth being responsible for 66 of those yards along with three first downs to Gladwin only having one. There were also six punts and five drives ended on failed 4th down conversions.

After almost three quarters of scoreless football, Frankenmuth quarterback Aiden Hoard found Hunter Burnthal over the top of the Gladwin defense for a huge 56-yard gain, setting the first 1st and goal opportunity for either team. Griffin Barker would finish the job, being pushed from behind by Brenden Marker for a 2-yard rushing touchdown and giving Frankenmuth a 7-0 lead with 2:56 left in the 3rd.

But just like that, it seemed like the offensive floodgates finally opened, as Gladwin answered back with an Esiline rush for 39-yards that, this time, would stand. After a first down sack, 2nd and 13 turned into Nick Wheeler throwing to a very covered Kaden McDonald on an inside route and then ran it for a 30-yard score, tying the game up in just five plays and 1:56 of game time.

With just over seven minutes remaining on 4th and 2 on their own 40 and looking to put the game away, Frankenmuth put the ball in Barker’s hands again and it paid off with a three yard gain, the game’s first fourth down conversion for both teams. Barger kept the drive rolling on 3rd and 2 with a seven yard run.

Gladwin’s defense would not be denied as Lincoln Mckinnon wouldn’t be fooled on a run option, tackling Hoard behind the line for a huge 3rd down stop.

Gladwin would have the ball with 3:26 left, and needed a big play to get themselves in field goal range. Wheeler would answer that call, finding an open Mead who would take it down the sideline to Frankenmuth’s 28-yard line. Esiline would gain 19 yards on the ground in three plays to bring them closer to field goal range.

Kicker Treyton Siegert had to hit a 21-yard field goal to pull off the upset, and he nailed it, sending the team into a crazy celebration in a game and ending no one saw coming.