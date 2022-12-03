Friday's girls high school basketball: G.P. North moves to 2-0 with win over Country Day

The Detroit News Staff

Basketball season started for the Macomb Area Conference Friday night as six teams from the conference played their first game of the season.

The Grosse Pointe schools, Roseville, and Madison Heights Lamphere all picked up victories Friday night. Grosse Pointe North is already 2-0 on the young season.

Among the other teams in action were Bloomfield Hills Roeper, Howell, and Detroit Country Day.

Grosse Pointe North 56, Detroit Country Day 45: Jenna Winowiecki and Natalie Babcock both had 17, Annabel Ayrault had 12, and Sophia Borwoski had 10 for Grosse Pointe North (2-0). Jaidyn Elam, Aysia Yokely and Ari’yanna Wiggins all had 12 for Country Day, who fell to 1-1 on the year.

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33, Academy of the Sacred Heart 27: Sofia Salinas had 18 points for Roeper (1-0), while Ally Zemke had nine for Sacred Heart (0-1).

Grosse Pointe South 48, Romeo 30: Maddy Benard scored 22 points and Bella Deveroux added 10 for Grosse Pointe South (1-0). Amanda Kitchen had 15 points for Romeo (0-1).

Howell 65, Fenton 25: Gabby Piepho led the way with a game high 16 points for Howell (2-0). Sophie Daugard had 13 points while Caitlyn Rayl and Alexis Le both logged 10 points for Howell as well. Logan had 7 points for Fenton who fell to 0-2.

Madison Heights Lamphere 31, Clawson 17: Freshman Harmony Hays had 13 points to lead Lamphere, who got its first win of the season in its first game. Evie Lyford had 10 for Clawson, who fell to 1-1.

Roseville 57, Eastpointe 44: Aa’Niya Jordan had 18 points along with five rebounds and three steals for Roseville (1-0). Roseville was also led by Keyonna Scorpio who had 14 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. D Sadler had a game high 22 points for Eastpointe as they fell to 0-1.

Freelance writer Scott Bentley contributed.