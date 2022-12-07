Tuesday preps basketball: Morast Jr. drops 50, Ecorse routs Imlay City, 91-56

The Detroit News Staff

Senior point guard Kenneth Morast Jr. put on a show for Ecorse, dropping a career high 50 points while handing out five assists, grabbing seven rebounds and getting six steals in a 91-56 rout over Imlay City.

“He should be in the running for Mr. Basketball if he keeps this up, which I think he will,” head coach Gerrod Abram said.

Morast averaged 25 points per game last year and was first-team All-State. Abram thinks he’s in for a huge season.

“He’s a leader. He’s everything for this team,” Abram said. “I know how good, how special he is.”

Ecorse improves to 1-0. Beau Hund had 17 to lead Imlay City, who fell to 0-1.

More Tuesday games

Adrian 79, Grass Lake 34: Adrian had a pair of scorers over 20 points, Amarion Ficklen scoring 29 and Stevin Elam putting up 24 as Adrian improves to 1-0 on the year. Kahner Tripp scored 10 for Grass Lake (0-1).

Ann Arbor Pioneer 63, Farmington 45: Nate Freifthler had 13 points and Antonio Christian had 10 to lead Pioneer (1-0), while Tony Tolbert had 16 for Farmington (0-1).

Detroit Catholic Central 80, Detroit University Prep 73: Uchenna Amene went off for Catholic Central, putting up 49 points to lead all scorers. Catholic Central improves to 1-0. Camere O’Neal had 23 for University Prep, who fell to 1-1 on the year.

Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 60, University Westland 18: Senior point guard Tristan McFolley returned for Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy (1-0). He’s one of the state’s leading returning scorers. He came back in style, finishing with 31 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. University Westland falls to 0-1.

Detroit Community 65, Detroit Central 60: KJ Knight led in scoring with 24 and Curtis Williams had six points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and Trent Curry added 20 points for Community (1-0). Central is now 0-1.

Harper Woods Chandler Park 71, Walled Lake Northern 64: Jayven Terry led in scoring with 21 points and also dominated with 18 rebounds and seven blocks, while Jaylin Jones added 17 and Anthony Spencer had 11 for Chandler Park (1-0). Jude Moldenhauer-Whitman had 18 and Ryan Wardrop 14 for Walled Northern (0-1).

Peck 55, Akron-Fairgrove 42: Dalton Sempf scored 20 for Peck (1-0). Issac Squires had 22 for Akron-Fairgrove (0-1).

Redford Union 64, Taylor 63: Kyren Ware scored 18 and Amare-Slaughter-Taylor had 10 for Redford Union (1-0). Ethan Norman had 20 for Taylor (0-1).

Troy 58, Berkeley 29: Mason Parker had 15 points and Darius Whiteside had 10 for Troy, who improved to 1-0 on the year. Tamir Runinkeoizk had 10 for Berkeley, who fell to 0-1.

Girls

Allen Park 40, Trenton 37: Luci Granata scored 12 points for Allen Park (2-1, 1-0 Downriver). Malyah Bynum had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Trenton (0-4, 0-1 Downriver).

Farmington Hills Mercy 61, Plymouth Christian Academy 42: Aizlyn Albanese and Alison Smiley each scored 13 and Maya White had 12 for Farmington Mercy (3-0). Morganne Houk had 26 for Plymouth Christian (0-3).

Grosse Pointe North 45, St Clair Shores Lakeview 27: Annabel Ayrault scored 12 and Sophia Borowski added 11 for Grosse North (3-0). Sam Guviardo had nine points for Lakeview (0-2).

Madison Heights Lamphere 37, Hazel Park 34: Harmony Hays had 14 points and Emilie Eritano had 10 for Lamphere, who improved to 2-0 on the year. Essence Fields had 18 for Hazel Park, who fell to 2-2 on the year.

Plymouth 46, River Rouge 25: Meghan McCarthy led with nine points and Averi Collins had seven for Plymouth (1-0). Talor Ward had eight for River Rouge (1-2).

Taylor 34, Gibraltar Carlson 26: Kursten von Hoffman had 14 points and Alyssa Williamson had 10 for Taylor (1-0), while Jalyn Bongiamo had 10 for Gibarltar Carlson (0-1).

Walled Lake Northern 46, South Lyon 41: Aleena McCullough scored 13 and Macie Hunter added nine points for Walled Northern (2-0). South Lyon is now 0-1.

Williamston 45, Howell 39: Claire Casey scored 15 and Reese Gaytan 12 for Williamston (2-1). Sophie Daugard had 14 with six rebounds and Alison Farr added 12 and four rebounds for Howell (2-1).

Boys basketball scoreboard

OAA

Southfield Arts and Technology 45, Birmingham Seaholm 43

Troy 58, Berkeley 29

Other

Adrian 79, Grass Lake 34

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 56, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 37

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 75, Detroit Western 44

Tecumseh 58, Carleton Airport 32

Clinton Township Clintondale 55, Almont 43

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 66, Davison 59

Dearborn Divine Child 56, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 54

Dearborn Fordson 72, Dearborn Edsel Ford 49

Detroit Catholic Central 80, Detroit University Prep 73

Ann Arbor Pioneer 63, Farmington 45

Detroit U-D Jesuit 57, Ferndale 55

Flat Rock 47, Gibraltar Carlson 38

Grosse Ile 40, Wyandotte Roosevelt 33

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 68, Southfield Christian 62

Dearborn Heights Star International 62, Hope of Detroit Academy 16

Harper Woods Chandler Park 71, Walled Lake Northern 64

Howell 64, Williamston 49

Inkster American International Academy at Detroit University Prep Math & Science, 7:30

Ecorse 91, Imlay City 56

Lincoln Park 57, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 42

Garden City 48, Livonia Churchill 41

Livonia Franklin 58, Livonia Clarenceville 55

Livonia Stevenson 71, Plymouth Christian Academy 67

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 44, Melvindale Academy for Business and Tech 38

Dearborn 64, Monroe 37

Ann Arbor Skyline 48, Northville 34

Detroit Country Day 68, Novi Christian Academy 67

Pontiac Academy for Excellence at Detroit Universal Academy, 5

Clawson 36, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 32

Saline 71, Salem 52

Redford Union 64, Taylor 63

Taylor Prep 40, Warren Michigan Math and Science 19

Riverview 63, Trenton 46

Westland Universal Learning Academy 18 at Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 60

White Lake Lakeland 52, Hartland 49

Girls basketball scoreboard

Downriver

Allen Park 40, Trenton 37

Brownstown Woodhaven 52, Wyandotte Roosevelt 31

Dearborn Edsel Ford 44, Southgate Anderson 22

Taylor 34, Gibraltar Carlson 26

KLAA

Dearborn Fordson 55, Westland John Glenn 18

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East 51, Milford 46

Walled Lake Western 41, Waterford Kettering 9

White Lake Lakeland 44, Waterford Mott 17

MAC

Center Line 24, New Haven 15

Madison Heights Lamphere 37, Hazel Park 34

Marine City 75, Eastpointe 11

Warren Regina 47, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 21

St. Clair 45, Marysville 43

Grosse Pointe North 45, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 27

St. Clair Shores South Lake 57, Roseville 35

Sterling Heights 38, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 19

Utica Eisenhower 60, Sterling Heights Stevenson 24

OAA

Birmingham Groves 45, Birmingham Seaholm 30

Other

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 57, Pinckney 14

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 40, Lutheran Westland 21

Armada 52, Marlette 35

Belleville 82, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28

Clarkston 49, Macomb Dakota 47

Chelsea 46, Marshall 25

Dearborn 47, Monroe 40

Dearborn Divine Child 43, Canton 37

Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit University Prep

Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 39, Westland Universal Learning Academy 27

Detroit Country Day 54, Wixom St. Catherine 25

DeWitt 62, Ann Arbor Pioneer 26

Farmington Hills Mercy 61, Plymouth Christian Academy 42

Flat Rock 49, Lincoln Park 18

Melvindale 23, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 18

Northville 57, Ann Arbor Skyline 21

Plymouth 46, River Rouge 25

Riverview Gabriel Richard 30, Grosse Ile 28

Rochester 48, Utica Ford 37

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 31, Rochester Adams 30

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 41, Clawson 13

Saline 62, Novi 46

Southfield Christian 49, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33

Taylor Prep 40, Warren Michigan Math and Science 19

Tecumseh 83, Carleton Airport 36

Freelance writer Kameron Goodwill contributed.