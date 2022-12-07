Tuesday preps basketball: Morast Jr. drops 50, Ecorse routs Imlay City, 91-56
Senior point guard Kenneth Morast Jr. put on a show for Ecorse, dropping a career high 50 points while handing out five assists, grabbing seven rebounds and getting six steals in a 91-56 rout over Imlay City.
“He should be in the running for Mr. Basketball if he keeps this up, which I think he will,” head coach Gerrod Abram said.
Morast averaged 25 points per game last year and was first-team All-State. Abram thinks he’s in for a huge season.
“He’s a leader. He’s everything for this team,” Abram said. “I know how good, how special he is.”
Ecorse improves to 1-0. Beau Hund had 17 to lead Imlay City, who fell to 0-1.
More Tuesday games
Adrian 79, Grass Lake 34: Adrian had a pair of scorers over 20 points, Amarion Ficklen scoring 29 and Stevin Elam putting up 24 as Adrian improves to 1-0 on the year. Kahner Tripp scored 10 for Grass Lake (0-1).
Ann Arbor Pioneer 63, Farmington 45: Nate Freifthler had 13 points and Antonio Christian had 10 to lead Pioneer (1-0), while Tony Tolbert had 16 for Farmington (0-1).
Detroit Catholic Central 80, Detroit University Prep 73: Uchenna Amene went off for Catholic Central, putting up 49 points to lead all scorers. Catholic Central improves to 1-0. Camere O’Neal had 23 for University Prep, who fell to 1-1 on the year.
Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 60, University Westland 18: Senior point guard Tristan McFolley returned for Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy (1-0). He’s one of the state’s leading returning scorers. He came back in style, finishing with 31 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. University Westland falls to 0-1.
Detroit Community 65, Detroit Central 60: KJ Knight led in scoring with 24 and Curtis Williams had six points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and Trent Curry added 20 points for Community (1-0). Central is now 0-1.
Harper Woods Chandler Park 71, Walled Lake Northern 64: Jayven Terry led in scoring with 21 points and also dominated with 18 rebounds and seven blocks, while Jaylin Jones added 17 and Anthony Spencer had 11 for Chandler Park (1-0). Jude Moldenhauer-Whitman had 18 and Ryan Wardrop 14 for Walled Northern (0-1).
Peck 55, Akron-Fairgrove 42: Dalton Sempf scored 20 for Peck (1-0). Issac Squires had 22 for Akron-Fairgrove (0-1).
Redford Union 64, Taylor 63: Kyren Ware scored 18 and Amare-Slaughter-Taylor had 10 for Redford Union (1-0). Ethan Norman had 20 for Taylor (0-1).
Troy 58, Berkeley 29: Mason Parker had 15 points and Darius Whiteside had 10 for Troy, who improved to 1-0 on the year. Tamir Runinkeoizk had 10 for Berkeley, who fell to 0-1.
Girls
Allen Park 40, Trenton 37: Luci Granata scored 12 points for Allen Park (2-1, 1-0 Downriver). Malyah Bynum had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Trenton (0-4, 0-1 Downriver).
Farmington Hills Mercy 61, Plymouth Christian Academy 42: Aizlyn Albanese and Alison Smiley each scored 13 and Maya White had 12 for Farmington Mercy (3-0). Morganne Houk had 26 for Plymouth Christian (0-3).
Grosse Pointe North 45, St Clair Shores Lakeview 27: Annabel Ayrault scored 12 and Sophia Borowski added 11 for Grosse North (3-0). Sam Guviardo had nine points for Lakeview (0-2).
Madison Heights Lamphere 37, Hazel Park 34: Harmony Hays had 14 points and Emilie Eritano had 10 for Lamphere, who improved to 2-0 on the year. Essence Fields had 18 for Hazel Park, who fell to 2-2 on the year.
Plymouth 46, River Rouge 25: Meghan McCarthy led with nine points and Averi Collins had seven for Plymouth (1-0). Talor Ward had eight for River Rouge (1-2).
Taylor 34, Gibraltar Carlson 26: Kursten von Hoffman had 14 points and Alyssa Williamson had 10 for Taylor (1-0), while Jalyn Bongiamo had 10 for Gibarltar Carlson (0-1).
Walled Lake Northern 46, South Lyon 41: Aleena McCullough scored 13 and Macie Hunter added nine points for Walled Northern (2-0). South Lyon is now 0-1.
Williamston 45, Howell 39: Claire Casey scored 15 and Reese Gaytan 12 for Williamston (2-1). Sophie Daugard had 14 with six rebounds and Alison Farr added 12 and four rebounds for Howell (2-1).
Boys basketball scoreboard
OAA
Southfield Arts and Technology 45, Birmingham Seaholm 43
Troy 58, Berkeley 29
Other
Adrian 79, Grass Lake 34
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 56, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 37
Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 75, Detroit Western 44
Tecumseh 58, Carleton Airport 32
Clinton Township Clintondale 55, Almont 43
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 66, Davison 59
Dearborn Divine Child 56, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 54
Dearborn Fordson 72, Dearborn Edsel Ford 49
Detroit Catholic Central 80, Detroit University Prep 73
Ann Arbor Pioneer 63, Farmington 45
Detroit U-D Jesuit 57, Ferndale 55
Flat Rock 47, Gibraltar Carlson 38
Grosse Ile 40, Wyandotte Roosevelt 33
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 68, Southfield Christian 62
Dearborn Heights Star International 62, Hope of Detroit Academy 16
Harper Woods Chandler Park 71, Walled Lake Northern 64
Howell 64, Williamston 49
Inkster American International Academy at Detroit University Prep Math & Science, 7:30
Ecorse 91, Imlay City 56
Lincoln Park 57, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 42
Garden City 48, Livonia Churchill 41
Livonia Franklin 58, Livonia Clarenceville 55
Livonia Stevenson 71, Plymouth Christian Academy 67
Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 44, Melvindale Academy for Business and Tech 38
Dearborn 64, Monroe 37
Ann Arbor Skyline 48, Northville 34
Detroit Country Day 68, Novi Christian Academy 67
Pontiac Academy for Excellence at Detroit Universal Academy, 5
Clawson 36, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 32
Saline 71, Salem 52
Redford Union 64, Taylor 63
Taylor Prep 40, Warren Michigan Math and Science 19
Riverview 63, Trenton 46
Westland Universal Learning Academy 18 at Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 60
White Lake Lakeland 52, Hartland 49
Girls basketball scoreboard
Downriver
Allen Park 40, Trenton 37
Brownstown Woodhaven 52, Wyandotte Roosevelt 31
Dearborn Edsel Ford 44, Southgate Anderson 22
Taylor 34, Gibraltar Carlson 26
KLAA
Dearborn Fordson 55, Westland John Glenn 18
Lakes Valley
South Lyon East 51, Milford 46
Walled Lake Western 41, Waterford Kettering 9
White Lake Lakeland 44, Waterford Mott 17
MAC
Center Line 24, New Haven 15
Madison Heights Lamphere 37, Hazel Park 34
Marine City 75, Eastpointe 11
Warren Regina 47, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 21
St. Clair 45, Marysville 43
Grosse Pointe North 45, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 27
St. Clair Shores South Lake 57, Roseville 35
Sterling Heights 38, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 19
Utica Eisenhower 60, Sterling Heights Stevenson 24
OAA
Birmingham Groves 45, Birmingham Seaholm 30
Other
Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 57, Pinckney 14
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 40, Lutheran Westland 21
Armada 52, Marlette 35
Belleville 82, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28
Clarkston 49, Macomb Dakota 47
Chelsea 46, Marshall 25
Dearborn 47, Monroe 40
Dearborn Divine Child 43, Canton 37
Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit University Prep
Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 39, Westland Universal Learning Academy 27
Detroit Country Day 54, Wixom St. Catherine 25
DeWitt 62, Ann Arbor Pioneer 26
Farmington Hills Mercy 61, Plymouth Christian Academy 42
Flat Rock 49, Lincoln Park 18
Melvindale 23, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 18
Northville 57, Ann Arbor Skyline 21
Plymouth 46, River Rouge 25
Riverview Gabriel Richard 30, Grosse Ile 28
Rochester 48, Utica Ford 37
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 31, Rochester Adams 30
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 41, Clawson 13
Saline 62, Novi 46
Southfield Christian 49, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33
Taylor Prep 40, Warren Michigan Math and Science 19
Tecumseh 83, Carleton Airport 36
