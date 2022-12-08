Wednesday's preps basketball: Loyola pulls outs win over G.P. South with late 14-0 run

The Detroit News Staff

Detroit Loyola went on a 14-0 run in the 4th quarter to defeat Grosse Pointe South 59-56 on Wednesday night.

South held the lead for most of the game, being up seven at halftime and 12 at the third before Loyola went on their big run to escape, on the road, with the win in their first game of the season.

The seniors for Loyola led the way, as Ryan Martin, Dashwan Martin, and Jotham Nweke each had 14 points in a balanced scoring attack.

“We’re returning eight seniors including all five of our starters, lots of experience on these guys who’ve been playing varsity since their sophomore year, so there’s high expectations,” said Loyola head coach Dennis Morey.

Anthony Benard scored 26 points, including the 1000th point of his high school career, in the losing effort for South, who now starts the season 0-1.

More Wednesday games

Center Line 54, Madison Heights Madison 51: Center Line is now 1-0. Damian Harvey Jr. had 19 with six rebounds and Keanu Mills had 17 and nine rebounds for Madison (0-1).

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 56, St Clair 39: Caron Williams scored 13, while Amarion Brownlee and Julius Wilson each had 10 for L’Anse Creuse (1-0). Braylon Essian had 18 for St Clair (0-1).

Millington 68, Otisville LakeVille 30: Brad Coleman led in scoring with 29 and Kaden Wisenbach had 15 for Millington (1-0). Otisville LakeVille is 0-1.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

MAC

Center Line 54, Madison Heights Madison 51

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 66, St. Clair Shores South Lake 40

Utica 53, Port Huron 42

Warren Lincoln 57, Grosse Pointe North 44

Warren Woods Tower 87, Warren Mott 50

Other

Brighton 65, Flushing 51

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Charter League

Detroit Voyageur College Prep 31, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 18

Harper Woods Chandler Park 52, Detroit Lincoln King Academy 13

OAA

Lake Orion 62, Pontiac 6

Other

Bloomfield Hills 58, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 55

Fenton 53, Davison 38

Romulus Summit Academy North 67, Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 9