Friday preps basketball: Morrast Jr. scores 32 for Ecorse in 39-point blowout win

Ecorse 103, Detroit Lincoln King 64: Kenneth Morrast Jr. was a standout in this game with 32 points, four assists, six rebounds and six steals to lead Ecorse to a 103-64 victory over Detroit Lincoln King.

Malik Olafioye had 27 points, eight boards, and six steals while Deontae Jude had a 12 points and 14 rebounds double double for Ecorse (2-0). Detroit Lincoln King falls to 1-1 on the year.

More Friday games

Ann Arbor Pioneer 59, Monroe 40: Nate Freisthler had 14 points and Dylan Pacernik had nine for Pioneer, who improved to 2-0 on the year (1-0 SEC). Gabe Sweat had 17 points to lead Monroe, who fell to 0-2 (0-1 SEC).

Cass Tech 77, Woodhaven 36: Darius Acuss was a standout in this game with 24 points, six steals, and six assists for Cass Tech (1-0). Travon Cooper had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks while Sean Hodges had 10 points and four assists for Cass Tech too. Woodhaven falls to 0-1 on the year.

Dearborn Edsel Ford 69, Garden City 52: Edsel Ford had four players in double figures, including Nolan Birchenrough (17 points), Jacob Dover (15), Ussad Elwaseem (13), and Martell Travis (11 and 18 rebounds). Kennry Brooks had 24 points to lead Garden City. Both teams are 1-1 on the year.

Detroit Cody 79, Detroit Community 33: Maurice Price had a game high 16 points for Detroit Cody. William Melisicwe had 12 points, and Jerimiah Roberts had 11 points, 19 rebounds, and 7 steals in his Varsity debut for Cody. Trent Curry led Detroit Community with seven points.

Hamtramck 56, Detroit Catholic Central 48: Amari Allen had a great all around performance with 21 points, 11 steals, and six rebounds for Hamtramck (2-0). Isaiah Wilson had 11 points for Hamtramck as well. Uchenna Amena dropped 21 points and Derrick Lee had 13 points for Detroit Catholic Central (0-1).

Harper Woods Chandler Park 59, Mumford 45: Jalen Jones had 19 points and Jayvon Toney had a double double with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Harper Woods Chandler Park (2-0). Ryan Butler had a game high 21 points for Mumford (0-3).

Walled Lake Northern 68, Walled Lake Western 54: Jacob Smukal led the scoring with 34 points for Walled Lake Northern (1-1, 1-0 LVC). Jude Muldenhauer-Whitman had 14 and Ryan Wardrop had nine points and seven assists for Walled Lake Northern as well. Dylan Smith had 18 points, while Alex Dulcea and Nathan Doak had 14 and 12 points respectively for Walled Lake Western (1-1, 0-1).

GIRLS

Garden City 37, Lincoln Park 29: Siena McNitt was responsible for over half of Garden City’s offense with 21 points, while Izzy Bartal led Lincoln Park with eight points. Garden City improved to 1-2 on the year while Lincoln Park fell to 1-4.

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 32, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 20: Claire Martin led the way for Roeper with six points, all in the fourth quarter. Tamerah Peterson had 10 points for Parkway Christian. Roeper is now 2-1 on the year while Parkway Christian falls to 3-1.

Howell 55, Marian 20: Sophie Daugard had a game high 14 points to go with eight rebounds, six steals, and five assists for Howell (3-1). Gabby Piepho had 13 points, Alison Farr had 10, and Kylie Pung had seven for Brighton as well. Mcleod had 10 points for Marian (2-2).

Farmington Mercy 57, Brighton 49: Aivlyn Albanese and Maya white were a dynamic duo in this game with 21 and 20 points respectively for Farmington Mercy (4-0). Brighton falls to 0-2 on the season.

Riverview 57, Woodhaven 21: Elyssa Kinced had a game high 18 points while Kady Kaminske had 11 for Riverview (2-0). Jenny Henegar had 15 points for Woodhaven (1-3).

Taylor 44, Allen Park 38: Kursten von Hoffman had 18 points and Alyssa Williamson added 15 for Taylor, who improved to 5-0 on the year (2-0 Downriver). Luci Granata had 12 points to lead Allen Park, who fell to 2-2 on the season (1-1 Downriver).

Walled Lake Central 27, Lakeland 21: Senior Forward Kylei Anderson was the standout in this one with 16 points and an impressive 12 blocks defensively for Walled Lake Central (1-2). Lakeland now falls to 2-2 on the season.

Friday Scoreboard

Boys

Lakes Valley

Milford 65, Waterford Mott 47

South Lyon 57, Waterford Kettering 44

Walled Lake Northern 68, Walled Lake Western 54

MAC

Hazel Park 63, Marine City 51

Utica Eisenhower 65, Sterling Heights Stevenson 46

Warren Cousino 73, Sterling Heights 32

OAA

Troy 51, Troy Athens 38

Other

Allen Park Cabrini at Allen Park Inter-City Baptist, 8:30

Ann Arbor Huron 63, Saline 56

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 32, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 20

Tecumseh 66, Ann Arbor Greenhills 48

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 57, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 42

Berkley 52, Detroit East English 45

Dearborn 60, Traverse City West 34

Dearborn Edsel Ford 69, Edsel Ford 52

Ecorse 103, Detroit Lincoln King Academy 64

Grosse Pointe North 54, Croswell-Lexington 53

Harper Woods Chandler Park 59, Detroit Mumford 45

Imlay City 74, Deckerville 37

Lincoln Park 57, Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 49

Novi 67, Auburn Hills Avondale 65

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 58, Dearborn Divine Child 49

Pontiac 48, Detroit Denby 45

Southfield Arts and Technology 65, Southfield Christian 47

Armada 74, St. Clair Shores South Lake 54

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 49, at Bloomfield Hills Roeper 40

GIRLS

Downriver

Taylor 44, Allen Park 38

Lakes Valley

Walled Lake Northern 50, Walled Lake Western 26

South Lyon 28, Waterford Kettering 8

Milford 38, Waterford Mott 9

Walled Lake Central 27, White Lake Lakeland 21

Other

Saline 59, Ann Arbor Huron 26

Ann Arbor Pioneer 29, Monroe 20

Farmington Hills Mercy 57, Brighton 49

Riverview 57, Brownstown Woodhaven 21

Dearborn 34, Traverse City West 20

Dearborn Divine Child 50, Dearborn Fordson 43

Temperance Bedford 56, Dexter 37

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 38, Ecorse 26

Trenton 39, Flat Rock 27

Harper Woods Chandler Park at Detroit Old Redford, 5:30

Howell 55, Bloomfield Hills Marian 20

Garden City 37, Lincoln Park 29

Macomb Lutheran North 37, Riverview Gabriel Richard 21

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 50, Ann Arbor Greenhills 13

Tecumseh 61, New Boston Huron 17

Northville 59, Grosse Ile 21

Oxford 38, North Branch 36

Plymouth 60, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 29

Lapeer 51, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 25

Flint Powers Catholic 55, Port Huron 43

Livonia Clarenceville 42, Redford Thurston 31

River Rouge at Detroit University Prep Art and Design, 5:30

Lake Orion 53, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 29

Royal Oak 55, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 45

Hartland 44, Saginaw Heritage 33

South Lyon East at Pinckney