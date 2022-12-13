Meet Michigan's top high school boys and girls basketball teams and players
The Detroit News
Check out The Detroit News' top tops and players for the 2022 boys and girls high school basketball season.
Girls basketball
Top 20 teams: West Bloomfield aims to repeat as state champ
Top 20 players: Davis twins give West Bloomfield a 1-2 punch
Boys basketball
Top 20 teams: With three Division I prospects, experienced Brother Rice should be tough to beat
Top 20 players: U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson looking for titles in his senior season