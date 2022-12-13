HIGH SCHOOLS

Meet Michigan's top high school boys and girls basketball teams and players

The Detroit News
Check out The Detroit News' top tops and players for the 2022 boys and girls high school basketball season.

West Bloomfield has a loaded squad returning, making the Lakers the top girls basketball team in the state.

Girls basketball

Top 20 teams: West Bloomfield aims to repeat as state champ

Top 20 players: Davis twins give West Bloomfield a 1-2 punch

Boys basketball

Top 20 teams: With three Division I prospects, experienced Brother Rice should be tough to beat

Top 20 players: U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson looking for titles in his senior season

