2022 Michigan high school boys soccer all-state teams

The Detroit News

Here are the all-state selections for high school boys soccer from the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Divsion 1

First team:

Bilous, Andriy, Berkley, Midfield

Ludwig, Richie, Clarkston, Forward

Roy, Sebi, Clarkston, Forward

Rogers, Jack, Detroit Catholic Central, Keeper

Pierson, Kyle, Detroit Catholic Central, Forward

Jaffer, Ali, Detroit Catholic Central, Midfield

Pierson, Drew, Detroit Catholic Central, Defender

Arana, Leo, Okemos, Midfield

Coon, John, Rochester Adams, Keeper

Craft, Jackson, Rochester Adams, Forward

Rosin, Luke, Rochester Adams, Forward

Bultman, Andrew, Rockford, Forward

Garrett, Foster, Salem, Forward

Rossi, Christian, Saline, Forward

Worrell, Nick, Troy, Midfield

Palomino, John, Troy, Forward

Second team:

Wilhelm, Zach, Ann Arbor Pioneer, Keeper

Stone, Owen, Berkley, Forward

Chaney, Sam, Birmingham Seaholm, Forward

Ahmetbasic, Tarik, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, Forward

Alchy, Brandon, Detroit U-D Jesuit, Midfield

Philpott, Tyler, Grand Blanc, Forward

Freye, Abram, Muskegon Mona Shores, Midfield

LaMere, Gavin, New Baltimore Anchor Bay, Midfield

Swancutt, Drew, Northville, Keeper

Gandhi, Alex, Okemos, Midfield,

Rangel, Carlos, Portage Central, Defender

Battreall, Ben, Rockford, Forward

Ellis, Griffin, Salem, Midfield

Allen, Luke, Saline, Defender

Mason, Adam, South Lyon, Midfield

Watkins, Daniel, Troy Athens, Midfield

Third team:

Thang, Abram, Battle Creek Lakeview, Forward

Davidson, Seth, Berkley, Keeper

Miller, Mori, Birmingham Groves, Midfield

Titsworth, Brady, Davison, Forward

Alatooli, Hassan, Dearborn Edsel Ford, Forward

Larson, Kellen, Detroit Catholic Central, Midfield

Assenmacher, JP, Dexter, Forward

Heck, Ryan, Grand Haven, Midfield

Pouget, Garrett, New Baltimore Anchor Bay, Forward

VanAntwerp, Sawyer, Okemos, Keeper

Greene, Alex, Plymouth, Midfield

Fedorowych, Zenon, Rockford, Midfield

Nikolla, Nicola, Sterling Heights Stevenson, Forward

Orth, Aidan, Traverse City West, Forward

Cusmano, Carter, Troy, Midfield

Iaquianello, Joey, Walled Lake Northern, Midfield

Division 2

First team:

Copeland, Josh, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice, Midfield

Akgun, Bora, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, Keeper

Evans, Evan, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, Midfield

Hooker, Nathan, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, Midfield

Thomson, SalvatoreDearborn Divine ChildMidfield11Kowalski, Dean

Borak, Ben, East Grand Rapids, Midfield

Rossell, Caeden, Goodrich, Forward

Hutt, CooperGrand Rapids ChristianKeeper12Dershem, Aric

Tilly, Leo, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, Forward

Pugh, Josh, Marshall, Forward

Smith, Liam, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, Forward

Corstange, Ryker, Richland Gull Lake, Forward

Oglecevac, Denin, Riverview, Forward

Nicholson, Luke, South Lyon East, Midfield

Shannon, Christian, St Joseph, Midfield

Femminineo, Zachary, Warren De La Salle Collegiate, Midfield

Second team:

Munoz, Tony, Auburn Hills Avondale, Defender

Bordogna, Enzo, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice, Defender

Hannah, Cameron, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, Forward

Perez, Lucas, DeWitt, Midfield

Hadzimujic, Omar, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Midfield

Lagazo, Alex, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, Forward

Nay, Lucas, Mason, Midfield

Palmer, Jeff, Parma Western, Forward

Jonker, Jackson, Petoskey, Keeper

Webster, Sawyer, Petoskey, Defender

Zielaskowski, Jasek, Richland Gull Lake, Midfield

LeBlanc, Jakob, Riverview, Keeper

Demers, Caden, Riverview, Forward

Bush, Conrad, Spring Lake, Midfield

Dupke, Jacob, Warren De La Salle Collegiate, Midfield

Swartzendruber, Caleb, Zeeland East, Midfield

Third team:

Lee, John, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, Defender

Masalitin, Ruslan, DeWitt, Midfield

Powers, Brayden, DeWitt, Forward

Whalen, Aidan, Dearborn Divine Child, Forward

Hamilton, Patrick, Fenton, Forward

Clarkin, Jonathan, Grand Rapids Christian, Midfield

Senninger, Mitchell, Grand Rapids Northview, Defender

Wendt, Parker, Ludington, Forward

Wojkowski, Brett, Orchard Lake St Mary's, Defender

Querio, Ben, Ortonville Brandon, Defender

Kaiser, Evan, Richland Gull Lake, Keeper

Asciutto, Thomas, Riverview, Midfield

Strickler, Johnny, St Joseph, Forward

Maas, Elijah, Wayland, Forward

Lopez-Pinedo, Henry, Wyoming Godwin Heights, Midfield

Keegstra, Aaron, Zeeland East, Keeper

Division 3

First team:

Farah, Ben, Detroit Country Day, Forward

Barcenas, Jared, Elk Rapids, Midfield

Ball, Spencer, Elk Rapids, Forward

Baker, Evan, Frankenmuth, Midfield

Bedolla-Reyes, Emanuel, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Forward

Medendorp, Sam, Grand Rapids South Christian, Forward

Kawadri, Cannon, Grosse Ile, Defender

Slowik, Tyler, Grosse Ile, Defender

Morgan, Daniel, Holland Christian, Keeper

Brink, Caden. Holland Christian, Defender

Freriks, Lucas, Holland Christian, Forward

Galiana, Sergio, Imlay City, Forward

Crawford, Max, Paw Paw, Midfield

Thieme, Owen, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, Keeper

Matyunas, Drew, Richmond, Forward

Reineck, Henry, Traverse City Christian, Forward

Second team:

Richter, Leo, Alma, Forward

Galardi, AJ, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, Midfield

Bardeguez-Barrera, Amayo, Boyne City, Midfield

Newman, Andrew, Clawson, Forward

Hounsell, Finn, Detroit Country Day, Keeper

Rodger, Zach, Detroit Country Day, Forward

Lendzion, Brady, Flint Powers Catholic, Forward

Morris, Kendall, Frankenmuth, Forward

Niederquell, Nathan, Freeland, Midfield

Smitley, Ben. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Defender

Bultje, Nick, Grand Rapids South Christian, Keeper

Foley, Connor, Grand Rapids West Catholic, Midfield

Sperring, Nolen. Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy, Midfield

Rossi, Drake, Grosse Ile, Midfield

Nieuwenhuis, Colin, Hudsonville Unity Christian, Forward

Romero, Arturo, Muskegon Oakridge, Forward

Third team:

Lemerand, Jack, Alma, Midfield

Redente, Vincent, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, Forward

Gougeon, Kyle, Clawson, Forward

Warner, Marshall, Delton Kellogg, Midfield

Brentano, Stephen, Detroit Country Day, Midfield

Brentano, Andrew, Detroit Country Day, Midfield

Bush, Kyle, Eaton Rapids, Keeper

Hilley, Noah, Elk Rapids, Midfield,

Porrez, Juan, Fennville, Forward

Stravato, Leo, Flint Powers Catholic, Defender

Narvaez-Diaz, Marco, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Keeper

Molnar, Joe, Grosse Ile, Midfield

Shaban, Dylan, Hudsonville Unity Christian, Midfield

Mathews, Joshua, Macomb Lutheran North, Forward

Liparoto, Nicholas (Nicko), Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, Defender

Jaworski, Preston, Traverse City Christian, Forward

Division 4

First team:

Lucas, Thomas, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Defender

Reyes, Joshua, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, Midfield

Rozendal, Yura, Grandville Calvin Christian, Forward

Cavallo, Claudio, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, Forward

Johnson, Brody, Hartford, Keeper

Smith, Caiden, Hartford, Forward

Welden, Conner, Hillsdale Academy, Forward

Carpenter, Bennett, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, Forward

Resch, Owen, Lansing Christian, Midfield

Resendiz-Nunez, Daniel, Leland, Forward

Tomko, Charley, Midland Calvary Baptist, Midfield

Olsen, Jared, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, Keeper

Leffring, Ashton, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, Forward

Riksen, Gavin, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, Forward

Imai, Andrew, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic, Forward

Mankowski, Fin, Suttons Bay, Midfield

Second team:

Fowler, Carson, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist, Midfield

Rouillard, Etienne, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Keeper

Vijan, Jay, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Midfield

Song, Aiden, Bloomfield Hills Roeper, Forward

DeVries, Charlie, Byron Center Zion Christian, Forward

Walker, Luke, Clarkston Everest Collegiate, Midfield

Tschirhart, Ryan, Clinton, Forward

VanderKolk, Kyler, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, Midfield

Gonzalez, Alan, Hartford, Forward

Ellis, Elijah, Lansing Christian, Forward

Creamer, Augustin, Leland, Defender

Bowden, Isaac, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Defender

Hunt, Leighton North Muskegon, Keeper

Lenius, Gabe, North Muskegon, Midfield

Greene, Declan, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest, Defender

Mesengesho, Rukundo, Wyoming Potter's House Christian, Forward

Third team:

Orta, Christian, Adrian Lenawee Christian, Forward

Meyer, Trevor, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist, Keeper

Bardwell, Adrian, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Defender

Nitengale, John, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, Defender

DeHaan, Carson, Grandville Calvin Christian, Defender

Parra, Kevin, Hartford, Midfield

Whiting, James, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, Midfield

Roman, Trey, Leland, Defender

Cothron, Greg, Madison Heights Bishop Foley, Defender

DeZeeuw, Blake, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Keeper

Buursma, Charlie, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, Midfield

DeJonge, Cole, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, Midfield

Weertz, Joey, Plymouth Christian Academy, Defender

Whipple, Caedmon, Plymouth Christian Academy, Midfield

Plamondon, Tim, Saginaw Valley Lutheran, Midfield

Frank, Vincent, Tawas, Forward