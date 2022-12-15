2022 Michigan high school boys tennis all-state teams
Here are the high school boys tennis all-state teams as selected by the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Division 1
Singles:
Anthony Van Oyen, Ann Arbor Skyline, senior
Daniel Stojanov, Bloomfield Hills, senior
Jonah Chernett, Bloomfield Hills, freshman
Dimitri Moriarty, Birmingham Brother Rice, senior
Patrick Cretu, Birmingham Brother Rice, sophomore
Ned Curley, Detroit Catholic Central, senior
Abhinav Attaluri, Northville, senior
Sachiv Kumar, Northville, junior
Cole Anderson, Novi, senior
Keisuke Ariga, Novi, senior
Clayton Anderson, Rochester, junior
Chad Anderson, Rochester, freshman
Alex Buzdugan, Sterling Heights Stevenson, senior
Andrew VIncler, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, sophomore
Derek Blackwell, Troy, junior
Matt Gordiner, West Bloomfield, senior
Doubles:
Michael Dillon/Ryan Rose (junior/junior), Bloomfield Hills
Pierce Shaya/Merrick Chernett (sophomore/junior), Bloomfield Hills
Owen Kendall/Johnathan Diaz (senior/senior), Detroit Catholic Central
Deepak Laungani/Kyle Brown (senior/junior), Northville
Devin Mundkur/Peter Wang (junior/junior), Novi
Sid Rangarajan/Nikki Rangarajan (senior/senior), Rochester
Derrick Kim/Nish Palepu (freshman/junior), Troy
Srihari Ananthalwan/Rushil Kagithala (senior/senior), Troy
Division 2
Singles:
Lorenzo Pierini, Battle Creek Lakeview, senior
Nolen Kovan, Birmingham Groves, senior
Michael Liss, Birmingham Groves, sophomore
Chris Shang, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, senior
Samuel Yin, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, senior
Connor Stafford, Grosse Pointe South, senior
Aaron Li, Midland Dow, junior
Austin King, Midland Dow, sophomore
Logan Yu, Midland Dow, junior
Andrew Williams, Mattawan, junior
Jacob Hodgman, Mattawan, junior
Nolan Ackerman, Mattawan, sophomore
Drew Hackney, Muskegon Mona Shores, junior
Suchir Nagisetty, Okemos, sophomore
Cameron Crosby, South Lyon East, junior
Doubles:
Alex Lewis/Zane Chutkow (senior/senior), Birmingham Seaholm
Dylan Wolf/Jake Rosenwasser (senior/senior), Brimingham Groves
Philip Murdock/Alex Chen (junior/junior), Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Aidan Beyer/Anderson Halland (junior/senior), Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
Kyle Wang/Sam DeRoos (senior/junior), Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
Aiden Tanis/Roofy Elsadaany (senior/junior), Midland Dow
Thomas Ladwein/Boaz Qiu (senior/junior), Midland Dow
Brady Sullivan/Garrett Cheng (senior/junior), Mattawan
Brian Weaver/Tanner Segraves (senior/junior), Mattawan
Mithran Kannan/Aswath Karai (senior/senior), Okemos
Ryan Chenoweth/Harsimmer Sohi (senior/senior), Portage Central
Alden King/Parker Welch (junior/senior), Traverse City Central
Division 3
Singles:
Owen Demuth, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook, senior
Ryan Michaels, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook, sophomore
Peter Mourad, Chelsea, senior
Clay Hartje, Detroit Country Day, senior
Dan Marin, Detroit Country Day, sophomore
Saahith Reddy, Detroit Country Day, sophomore
Sreejay Ramakrishnan, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern, senior
Chakor Sankaran-Rajendra, Ann Arbor Greenhills, senior
Kabir Sankaran-Rajendra. Ann Arbor Greenhills, sophomore
Rishi Verma, Ann Arbor Greenhills, senior
Tucker Heneghan, Grand Rapids Holland Christian, senior
Evan Rindfusz, Petoskey, senior
Ian Pinnoo, St. Clair, senior
Michael Mascarin, St. Clair, senior
Bhavesh Burramukku, St. Joseph, sophomore
Landon Coates, Stevensville Lakeshore, senior
Walter Ebert, Sturgis, senior
Doubles:
Andrew Fink/Jace Bernard (senior/freshman), Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook
Aryan Tiwari/Evan Foltyn (sophomore/senior), Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook
Eli Foltyn/Ketan Swami (senior/junior), Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook
Joshua O'Brien/Quinn Tjerangel (senior/senior), Chelsea
Achyut Reddy/Arnav Modi (sophomore/senior), Detroit Country Day
Ethan Rapoport/Carter Barnes (senior/junior), East Grand Rapids
Arjun Prabhakar/Dylan Carvette (senior/senior), Ann Arbor Greenhills
Ismael Metwally/Lucas Nor (senior/junior), Ann Arbor Greenhills
Mustafa Zirapury/Alex Ye (senior/junior), Ann Arbor Greenhills
Jesse Pratt/Micah Hall (senior/senior), Parma Western
Division 4
Singles:
Eli Festerling, Allegan, senior
Owen Westerkamp, Big Rapids, senior
Daniel Pero, Brooklyn Columbia Central, junior
McNally McKinley, Clawson, junior
Simon Caldwell, Grand Rapids West Catholic, freshman
Tommy Kling, Kalamazoo Hackett, senior
Ben Timmermans, Hudsonville Unity Christian, senior
Colebrook Sutherland, Maple City Glen Lake, sophomore
Owen Jackson, Traverse City St. Francis, sophomore
Tristan Bonanni, Traverse City St. Francis, junior
Sebastian Courtright, University Liggett, junior
Doubles:
Austin Hinkley/Carson Coles (junior/freshman), Big Rapids
Luke Toweson/Jude Coffman (senior/sophomore), Hackett
Andrew Miller/Dominic Hop (senior/senior), Hudsonville Unity Christian
Jacob Lanning/Will Anama (senior/senior), Hudsonville Unity Christian
Tyler Bixby/David Best (junior/junior), Maple City Glen Lake
Kendrick Brown/Drew Crain (senior/junior), Paw Paw
Charlie King/Derek Berta (senior/senior), Traverse City St. Francis
Eli Schmude/Max King (sophomore/sophomore), Traverse City St. Francis
Campbell Marchal/Tommy Ugval (senior/junior), Grosse Point Woods University Liggett
Neil Murphy/Luca Marciano (senior/sophomore), Grosse Point Woods University Liggett