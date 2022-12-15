2022 Michigan high school boys tennis all-state teams

The Detroit News

Here are the high school boys tennis all-state teams as selected by the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association.

Division 1

Singles:

Anthony Van Oyen, Ann Arbor Skyline, senior

Daniel Stojanov, Bloomfield Hills, senior

Jonah Chernett, Bloomfield Hills, freshman

Dimitri Moriarty, Birmingham Brother Rice, senior

Patrick Cretu, Birmingham Brother Rice, sophomore

Ned Curley, Detroit Catholic Central, senior

Abhinav Attaluri, Northville, senior

Sachiv Kumar, Northville, junior

Cole Anderson, Novi, senior

Keisuke Ariga, Novi, senior

Clayton Anderson, Rochester, junior

Chad Anderson, Rochester, freshman

Alex Buzdugan, Sterling Heights Stevenson, senior

Andrew VIncler, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, sophomore

Derek Blackwell, Troy, junior

Matt Gordiner, West Bloomfield, senior

Doubles:

Michael Dillon/Ryan Rose (junior/junior), Bloomfield Hills

Pierce Shaya/Merrick Chernett (sophomore/junior), Bloomfield Hills

Owen Kendall/Johnathan Diaz (senior/senior), Detroit Catholic Central

Deepak Laungani/Kyle Brown (senior/junior), Northville

Devin Mundkur/Peter Wang (junior/junior), Novi

Sid Rangarajan/Nikki Rangarajan (senior/senior), Rochester

Derrick Kim/Nish Palepu (freshman/junior), Troy

Srihari Ananthalwan/Rushil Kagithala (senior/senior), Troy

Division 2

Singles:

Lorenzo Pierini, Battle Creek Lakeview, senior

Nolen Kovan, Birmingham Groves, senior

Michael Liss, Birmingham Groves, sophomore

Chris Shang, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, senior

Samuel Yin, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, senior

Connor Stafford, Grosse Pointe South, senior

Aaron Li, Midland Dow, junior

Austin King, Midland Dow, sophomore

Logan Yu, Midland Dow, junior

Andrew Williams, Mattawan, junior

Jacob Hodgman, Mattawan, junior

Nolan Ackerman, Mattawan, sophomore

Drew Hackney, Muskegon Mona Shores, junior

Suchir Nagisetty, Okemos, sophomore

Cameron Crosby, South Lyon East, junior

Doubles:

Alex Lewis/Zane Chutkow (senior/senior), Birmingham Seaholm

Dylan Wolf/Jake Rosenwasser (senior/senior), Brimingham Groves

Philip Murdock/Alex Chen (junior/junior), Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Aidan Beyer/Anderson Halland (junior/senior), Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

Kyle Wang/Sam DeRoos (senior/junior), Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

Aiden Tanis/Roofy Elsadaany (senior/junior), Midland Dow

Thomas Ladwein/Boaz Qiu (senior/junior), Midland Dow

Brady Sullivan/Garrett Cheng (senior/junior), Mattawan

Brian Weaver/Tanner Segraves (senior/junior), Mattawan

Mithran Kannan/Aswath Karai (senior/senior), Okemos

Ryan Chenoweth/Harsimmer Sohi (senior/senior), Portage Central

Alden King/Parker Welch (junior/senior), Traverse City Central

Division 3

Singles:

Owen Demuth, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook, senior

Ryan Michaels, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook, sophomore

Peter Mourad, Chelsea, senior

Clay Hartje, Detroit Country Day, senior

Dan Marin, Detroit Country Day, sophomore

Saahith Reddy, Detroit Country Day, sophomore

Sreejay Ramakrishnan, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern, senior

Chakor Sankaran-Rajendra, Ann Arbor Greenhills, senior

Kabir Sankaran-Rajendra. Ann Arbor Greenhills, sophomore

Rishi Verma, Ann Arbor Greenhills, senior

Tucker Heneghan, Grand Rapids Holland Christian, senior

Evan Rindfusz, Petoskey, senior

Ian Pinnoo, St. Clair, senior

Michael Mascarin, St. Clair, senior

Bhavesh Burramukku, St. Joseph, sophomore

Landon Coates, Stevensville Lakeshore, senior

Walter Ebert, Sturgis, senior

Doubles:

Andrew Fink/Jace Bernard (senior/freshman), Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook

Aryan Tiwari/Evan Foltyn (sophomore/senior), Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook

Eli Foltyn/Ketan Swami (senior/junior), Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook

Joshua O'Brien/Quinn Tjerangel (senior/senior), Chelsea

Achyut Reddy/Arnav Modi (sophomore/senior), Detroit Country Day

Ethan Rapoport/Carter Barnes (senior/junior), East Grand Rapids

Arjun Prabhakar/Dylan Carvette (senior/senior), Ann Arbor Greenhills

Ismael Metwally/Lucas Nor (senior/junior), Ann Arbor Greenhills

Mustafa Zirapury/Alex Ye (senior/junior), Ann Arbor Greenhills

Jesse Pratt/Micah Hall (senior/senior), Parma Western

Division 4

Singles:

Eli Festerling, Allegan, senior

Owen Westerkamp, Big Rapids, senior

Daniel Pero, Brooklyn Columbia Central, junior

McNally McKinley, Clawson, junior

Simon Caldwell, Grand Rapids West Catholic, freshman

Tommy Kling, Kalamazoo Hackett, senior

Ben Timmermans, Hudsonville Unity Christian, senior

Colebrook Sutherland, Maple City Glen Lake, sophomore

Owen Jackson, Traverse City St. Francis, sophomore

Tristan Bonanni, Traverse City St. Francis, junior

Sebastian Courtright, University Liggett, junior

Doubles:

Austin Hinkley/Carson Coles (junior/freshman), Big Rapids

Luke Toweson/Jude Coffman (senior/sophomore), Hackett

Andrew Miller/Dominic Hop (senior/senior), Hudsonville Unity Christian

Jacob Lanning/Will Anama (senior/senior), Hudsonville Unity Christian

Tyler Bixby/David Best (junior/junior), Maple City Glen Lake

Kendrick Brown/Drew Crain (senior/junior), Paw Paw

Charlie King/Derek Berta (senior/senior), Traverse City St. Francis

Eli Schmude/Max King (sophomore/sophomore), Traverse City St. Francis

Campbell Marchal/Tommy Ugval (senior/junior), Grosse Point Woods University Liggett

Neil Murphy/Luca Marciano (senior/sophomore), Grosse Point Woods University Liggett