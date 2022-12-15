Ferris State, Mines showcase resiliency en route to DII championship game

When it comes to Saturday's Division II national championship game between Ferris State and Colorado School of Mines, few folks know the matchup better than Grand Valley State head coach Matt Mitchell.

Mitchell's Lakers opened the season with a 25-22 win over Mines, then split the season series with its chief rival, Ferris State, winning, 22-21, on Oct. 15, and falling, 24-21, on Dec. 3, in the Division II quarterfinals.

Mitchell describes the national-championship game as such: A great offense against a great defense.

"Obviously, we were 2-1 against those teams, so I do have some perspective," Mitchell said with a chuckle that had a touch of sadness to it. "Colorado School of Mines, that's one of the best quarterbacks (senior John Matocha) that I've ever had the opportunity to coach against here in my 198 years at Grand Valley. He's the ultimate competitor, gets out of a lot of situations, and they have a good complement of people around him.

"There just haven't been a whole lot of teams that have been able to attack Ferris in the air very much.

"That's probably the premier matchup."

Ferris State (13-1), the defending Division II national champion, plays Colorado School of Mines (13-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the championship game at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Colorado School of Mines, under first-year head coach Brandon Moore, actually lost its first two games of the season, at then-No. 5 Grand Valley State and at home against then-No. 7 Angelo State, before reeling off 13 consecutive wins to make its first Division II national championship game.

Ferris State, likely, rebounded from a loss to Grand Valley State that snapped the Bulldogs' 19-game winning streak and 43-game regular-season winning streak. That was Ferris State's first home loss since 2016.

"Truthfully, you've just gotta put it in perspective," said Tony Annese, Ferris State's head coach since 2012. "I told my team we lost to a great team, and, you know, it was a heartbreaking loss.

"But our guys owned it. You can tell by the results. We just fought through it."

There have been close calls in the playoffs for the Bulldogs, who romped Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rival Davenport in the postseason opener, then edged Pittsburg State, 17-14, and Grand Valley State, 24-21, before using a dominant second half to beat West Florida, 38-17, in a semifinal game that was tied at halftime.

That's what can happen when you have Ferris State's defense, which is second in the nation in sacks and tackles for loss, and third in total defense.

The key cog on that defense is senior defensive end Caleb Murphy (Dowagiac), who was GLIAC player of the year. He has 25.5 sacks this season, an NCAA record. His latest forced a fumble in last week's semifinal, turning the momentum in a game that was close for two quarters.

Murphy, who started his career at Grand Valley State and transferred to Ferris State in part to play with his brother redshirt freshman receiver Cailyn, was the GLIAC player of the year. He'll be in the NFL next year.

"Oh yeah, he'll get drafted," Mitchell said of Murphy, who has drawn some comparisons to New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon, a former Grand Valley State star.

Said Annese of Murphy: "What I love about him is he's very competitive, and he's a pleaser. He wants to please his Mom, he wants to please his coaches, he wants to please his teammates. He's just a great teammate mentality."

Offensive juggernaut

Ferris State's offense is no slouch, either, averaging 426.9 yards and 35.4 points a game.

The Bulldogs lost their starting quarterback from last year's championship team, Jared Bernhardt, to the NFL, and replaced him with a four-man rotation under center. The offense, No. 1 in the nation last year, is a more-conservative unit this year, utilizing primarily a run attack — especially now, with the suspension of the team's leading receiver, sophomore Tyrese Hunt-Thompson (Cassopolis), for last week's semifinal and this week's title game after a postgame altercation at Grand Valley State. He swung a helmet and struck a staff member.

Hunt-Thompson couldn't travel to Texas. Annese briefly addressed the suspension in a call with reporters this week, his first public comments on the incident.

"Obviously, the NCAA has standards for behavior. Our guys all know it," Annese, 61, said ahead of the team's trip to Texas on Wednesday. "And the NCAA did what they thought was best, and our university has tried to help to the best of their ability. Those are things out of our control. I don't have any more comment on it."

Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Gulker (Zeeland West) has emerged as Ferris State's top quarterback and has rushed for 28 touchdowns this season.

That includes three touchdowns in the semifinal win over West Florida.

"To be a part of this is pretty special," Gulker said this week. "I didn't know what to expect coming into this year. I just knew I had to take what I could get, take the opportunities when they came.

"It's just a blessing to be out here playing with my guys."

Another good offense

Colorado School of Mines' offense has topped 40 points in 11 of its last 13 games and twice has scored 80.

But Mines' defense has answers, too, and averages more than four sacks a game.

Mines, a senior-laden team, has had just two relatively close games since starting the season 0-2, including the season-opening loss at Grand Valley State. The two teams will face off early in the 2023 season, too.

"Grand Valley is a difficult place to play, to say the least. It also was my first game," Moore said. "Basically, I apologized to them. I told them I was sorry for putting them in this position.

"We were a good team. We would rebound. We could accomplish great things.

"The program was gonna progress in the right direction."

This appearance in the championship game is a natural progression for Mines, the Orediggers who play out of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. They made the second round of the postseason in 2019 (before the 2020 season was canceled by the pandemic, and made the semifinals in 2021.

Meanwhile, this is Ferris State's third trip to the championship game in the last four tries. The Bulldogs lost in the final in 2018, won it all in 2021, and are attempting to become the first program to repeat as Division II champs since Northwest Missouri State in 2015-16.

Grand Valley State was the last repeat champion before that, winning four titles in the early 2000s. Mitchell was on staff for two of those, before becoming head coach in 2010.

"My gut, Ferris was down there last year, they have the lay of the land, they know what it takes," said Mitchell, whose team's last three postseason appearances have been ended by Ferris State — Division II makes its bracket based on proximity, to limit travel costs, even though Mitchell and Annese believe there have been multiple times that Ferris State and Grand Valley State have been the top two teams in the country, including this year. "It's really hard to prepare the week of a national championship ... and Ferris is more prepared and understands.

"It'll be interesting to see what happens."

Division II football championship

FERRIS STATE VS. COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES

Kickoff: 1 Saturday, McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney, Texas

Records: Ferris State 13-1; Colorado School of Mines 13-2

TV: ESPNU

