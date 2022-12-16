Thursday's prep basketball: Anthony Benard double-double leads G.P. South to first win

The Detroit News Staff

Grosse Pointe South defeated Grosse Pointe North 78-55 Thursday night in a big rivalry game.

South had two players lead the charge for it. Anthony Benard had a 28-point and 10-assist double-double and Karter Richards added 27 points. James Phillips had 15 for North.

Both teams are now 1-2 on the season.

GIRLS

Cass Tech 79, Detroit Cody 9: Junior Maya Anderson led the charge on both sides of the ball with 17 points, nine assists, and five steals in her first game back from injury for Cass Tech (2-1, 1-0). Cass Tech also got solid performances from Kayla Mount with 16 points and eight rebounds, Junior Ary Parker with 14 points and Senior A’liyah Forris who had nine points, five assists, and five steals. Senior Nayilyn Young had 6 points for Detroit Cody (0-2).

Trenton 49, Southgate Anderson 18: Claire Gonyea was a standout in this one with a game high 16 points for Trenton (3-4, 2-1). Ava Zacker led the way with 11 points for Southgate Anderson (0-6, 0-4).

BOYS

Center Line 86, Detroit Osborn 62: Keymon Wade filled up the stat sheet for Center Line with 25 points, five rebounds, six steals and five assists. Cody Bowling added 18 points as Center Line improved to 3-1. Osborn fell to 0-3.

Centerline Prep Academy 37, Warren Michigan Math & Science 30: Jaden Owens led the charge offensively in this one with 15 points and five assists for Centerline Prep Academy (2-1). Warren Michigan Math & Science falls to 0-2 on the year.

Dearborn Edsel Ford 53, Wyandotte 47: A well rounded team performance with Jacob Dover putting up 12 points, Ussad Elwaseem and Martell Travis with 11, and Nolan Birchenhough with 10 points for Dearborn Edsel Ford (3-2, 2-0). Jonah Sadler had a game high 19 points and Jordan Trudell had a solid 14 as well for Wyandotte (2-2, 1-1).

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 65, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 30: Jvohn Walker was at it again for Robichaud with 25 points, five rebounds and four steals. Karl Davis added 10 points as Robicaud improved to 2-0 on the year. Crestwood fell to 1-3.

Madison 59, Lamphere 51: Keanu Mills had a great game all around with a game high 26 points, five rebounds, and seven steals for Madison (2-2). Damian Harvey Jr. was also a standout with nine points, 10 rebounds, and four assists while Jason Howard put up nine points as well for Madison. Lamphere drops to 1-3 on the season.

New Haven 75, Marysville 16: Dezmond Gilleylen was the standout in this game with 22 points with six three pointers for New Haven (4-0). Trevon Jeffery also had a solid game with 15 points, two assists and four steals defensively for New Haven. Cole Horan had nine points for Marysville (0-3).

Utica 52, Sterling Heights Stevenson 50: Mason Brodi had a double-double for Utica with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Cottingham added 13 as Utica improved to 3-0 on the year. Mariano Manciel had 14 points and Victor Campbell added 12 for Stevenson, who fell to 1-3.

Boys scoreboard

Downriver

Brownstown Woodhaven 42, Lincoln Park 39

Dearborn Edsel Ford 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 47

MAC

Clawson 44, Warren Woods Tower 41

Grosse Pointe South 78, Grosse Pointe North 55

Macomb Dakota 50, Romeo 46

Madison Heights Madison 59, Madison Heights Lamphere 51

New Haven 75, Marysville 16

Port Huron Northern 72, Port Huron 45

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 67, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 47

Utica 52, Sterling Heights Stevenson 50

Utica Eisenhower 58, Utica Ford 17

Warren Cousino 65, Warren Mott 53

OAA

Birmingham Groves 57, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 33

West Bloomfield 64, Southfield Arts and Technology 34

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 65, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 30

Other

Center Line Prep Academy 37, Warren Michigan Math and Science 30

Clarkston 52, Detroit Old Redford 49

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 59, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 50

Croswell-Lexington 54, Armada 51 (OT)

Detroit Loyola 73, Dearborn Divine Child 25

Center Line 86, Detroit Osborn 62

Detroit Universal Academy 63, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 20

North Farmington 60, Hamtramck 39

Oak Park 53, Detroit University Prep Art and Design 47

Oxford 43, Lapeer 40

Salem 55, Walled Lake Central 49

Taylor 71, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 44

Girls scoreboard

Charter League

Warren Michigan Collegiate 35, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 19

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cass Tech 79, Detroit Cody 9

Detroit East English 61, Detroit Henry Ford 9

Detroit Mumford 80, Detroit Martin Luther King 10

Downriver

Allen Park 48, Gibraltar Carlson 37

Brownstown Woodhaven 66, Lincoln Park 8

Wyandotte Roosevelt 28, Dearborn Edsel Ford 27

Trenton 49, Southgate Anderson 18

OAA

Oxford 56, Birmingham Seaholm 34

Other

Imlay City 50, Almont 32

Lutheran Westland 41, Redford Thurston 20

Monroe Jefferson 38, Milan 33