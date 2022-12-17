Friday's preps basketball: Redford Union, Okemos cap off wins in dramatic fashion

The Detroit News Staff

Redford Union had the first of two buzzer beaters to take down Dearborn Heights Annapolis, 66-64. It was close due to the play of De’Shon Smith Jr. who put up 25 points for Redford and David Reese who scored 20 for Annapolis.

The dramatic ending was via a buzzer beater layup from Redford Union’s Jeremiah Alston-Jackson. Alston-Jackson’s game-winner capped off a solid game, dropping 16 points in total. The clutch finish moves Redford Union to 4-2 on the season (2-0 in Western Wayne Athletic Conference) and Dearborn Heights Annapolis to 1-2 on the year.

The second buzzer beater of the night came from KJ Torbert in Okemos’ 52-49 victory over Howell. Torbert ended with 14 points, but the final half-court three as time expired will certainly be the most memorable. Joey Smith and Hudson Grienke each scored 10 for Okemos. The last second heave moves Okemos to 4-0 on the young season as Howell falls to 1-2.

BOYS

Adrian 63, Manchester 20: Amarion Ficklen was a standout with 20 points for Adrian (2-1). Stevie Elam also had a solid night for Adrian with 14 points. Jackson McGuigan had a team high nine points for Manchester (0-3).

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 61, Allen Park 59: Kagan Hill finished with 16 points, while Ethan Esse added 14 for Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (3-1). Jeremy Wholery led Allen Park (2-3) in scoring with 13 points, and Collin Thompson added 10 points.

Detroit Cass Tech 71, Denby 29: Lee Harris’ 12 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks highlighted an all-around great team performance in which all 14 players scored for Detroit Cass Tech (1-0). Kenneth Robertson had 12 points and four steals, while Mekhai Walker and Travon Cooper both had ten points for Cass Tech as well. Detroit Denby falls to 0-2.

Detroit Cody 59, Detroit East English 12: Maurice Price led Cody with 15 points, while Jeremiah Roberts added a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double as they improved to 2-0 on the year. East English fell to 0-3.

Detroit Douglass 91, Detroit Academy of the Americas 22: Detroit Douglas finished with several players in double-digit scoring, led by Tavion Flemming with a game high 22 points. Benjamin Gavin added a double-double for Douglass with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Anthony Buford tallied 16 points and seven steals for Douglass (2-1). Detroit Academy of the Americas falls to 0-4 on the season.

Detroit Henry Ford 51, Detroit King 46: Semaj Sanders scored a team-high 15 points for Detroit Henry Ford (2-1). Antwon Davis and Terrence Coker each scored 10 a piece for Henry Ford. Terrence Martin led all scorers with 18 points, with John Coffy adding 12 for Detroit King (2-1).

Detroit Northwestern 74, Detroit Davis Aerospace 31: Kanye Howard dropped 31 points for Northwestern as it picked up a victory in its first game. Aerospace fell to 0-1.

Detroit Renaissance 67, Detroit Mumford 36: Jacob White was sensational for Renaissance as he had 31 points. Lance Stone added 14 points and 15 assists as Renaissance improved to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in Detroit PSL play. Avant Prestone was great for Mumford in the losing effort with 24 points. Mumford drops to 0-5 at 0-1 in conference play.

Lutheran Westland 65, Allen Park Cabrini 56: Nathan Rooker had 29 points and Christian Fontaine added 18 as Westland improved to 2-2 on the year. Cabrini is now 1-3.

South Lyon East 75, Walled Lake Northern 55: Jordan Newbill had a solid game high 18 points for South Lyon East (3-0, 1-0 LVC). Jake Fannon also put up 13 points alongside Drew Moyer who ended with 12 for South Lyon East. Jude Moldenhauer-Whitman had a team high nine points in the loss for Walled Lake Northern (2-2, 1-1 LVC).

Troy Athens 46, Ferndale University 37: Brogan Withun had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as Athens improved to 2-2. John King had eight points for Ferndale, who fell to 2-2.

GIRLS

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 45, Ann Arbor Rudolph Steiner 13: Sofia Salinas was stellar in this one with 21 points for Bloomfield Hills Roeper (4-1). Ann Arbor Rudolph Steiner falls to 0-3 on the season.

Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Northville 38: Aivlyn Albanese led all scorers with 33 points for Mercy. Maya White added 10 as Mercy improved to 5-0 on the year. Sydney Brown had 17 points for Northville, who dropped to 3-1.

Grosse Pointe North 64, Macomb Dakota 50: Annabel Aryault and Jenna Winowiecki led the way tied for a game high 19 points in this one for Grosse Pointe North (5-1, 1-0 MAC Red). Natalie Babcock also was a standout with 18 points for Grosse Pointe North. Samone Andrews and Tambre Williams both had 12 points for Macomb Dakota (2-3, 0-1 MAC Red)

Marysville 58, South Lake 40: Despite the loss, Christina Gibson was phenomenal in this game with 27 points and five steals for South Lake (2-1). The team also got solid production from Bryanna Nelson with seven points, and Leah George who grabbed nine rebounds. Marysville improves to 3-2 on the season.

Romulus 66, Garden City 28: Karma Jones-Johnson was fantastic for Romulus as she had 30 points. Cierra Hughes added 15 as Romulus improved to 3-1 on the year. Sienna McNitt had 17 points for Garden City who dropped to 1-4.

Walled Lake Northern 36, South Lyon East 34: Aleena McCullough had a solid performance with 11 points in the victory for Walled Lake Northern (5-1). Amal Younes had nine points and Macie Hunter had five points and nine boards for Northern. South Lyon East falls to 3-3 on the year.

Boys scoreboard

Detroit PSL

Detroit Douglass 91, Detroit Academy of the Americas 22

Detroit Cass Tech 71, Detroit Denby 29

Detroit Northwestern 74, Detroit Davis Aerospace 31

Detroit Renaissance 67, Detroit Mumford 36

Detroit Western 84, Detroit Pershing 44

Huron League

Flat Rock 43, Carleton Airport 38

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East 75, Walled Lake Northern 55

White Lake Lakeland 56, Waterford Kettering 31

MAC

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 57, Fraser 45

OAA

Rochester Adams 57, Lake Orion 29

Troy 59, Birmingham Seaholm 40

Western Wayne

Romulus 66, Garden City 37

Other

Ann Arbor Central Academy 66, Whitmore Lake 61

Ann Arbor Greenhills 61, Dearborn Divine Child 47

Ann Arbor Huron 57, Temperance Bedford 54

Ann Arbor Skyline 52, Ann Arbor Pioneer 49 (OT)

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 54, Ferndale 44

Detroit University Prep 57, Warren Fitzgerald 44

Dexter 57, Ypsilanti Lincoln 52

Flint Powers Catholic 63, Davison 56

Livonia Franklin 57, South Lyon 35

Livonia Stevenson 74, Gibraltar Carlson 46

Lutheran Westland 65, Allen Park Cabrini 56

Okemos 52, Howell 49

Ortonville Brandon 64, Clio 55

Plymouth Christian Academy 67, Plymouth 63 (OT)

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 66, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 47

Riverview 57, Dearborn 48

Saline 59, Monroe 45

Troy Athens 46, Ferndale University 37

Girls scoreboard

Huron League

Carleton Airport 59, Flat Rock 38

Lakes Valley

Waterford Mott 31, Walled Lake Central 26

White Lake Lakeland 46, Waterford Kettering 23

MAC

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 48, Grosse Pointe South 32

Hazel Park 37, New Haven 31

Madison Heights Lamphere 29, Center Line 16

Marine City 58, Clawson 7

Marysville 58, St. Clair Shores South Lake 40

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 49, Utica 40

Romeo 38, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 31

St. Clair 54, Roseville 19

Warren Fitzgerald 65, Sterling Heights 43

Warren Cousino 60, Sterling Heights Stevenson 39

OAA

North Farmington 60, Troy Athens 33

Rochester 59, Troy 23

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 60, Southfield Arts and Technology 40

West Bloomfield 70, Birmingham Groves 41

Western Wayne

Redford Thurston 49, Melvindale 36

Other

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 59, Warren Regina 17

Ann Arbor Pioneer 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 43

Armada 36, Croswell-Lexington 29

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 45, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 13

Clio 56, Ortonville Brandon 46

Dearborn Divine Child 47, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 21

Detroit Community 33, Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 28

Detroit Country Day at Lansing Waverly, 2

Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Northville 38

Ferndale 63, Ferndale University 0

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 66, Bloomfield Hills Marian 39

Plymouth Christian Academy 75, Livonia Churchill 49

Livonia Stevenson 39, Brownstown Woodhaven 36

Melvindale Academy for Business and Technology at Harper Woods Chandler Park, 6

Macomb Lutheran North 50, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 23

Redford Westfield Prep 42, Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac 27

Saline 49, Monroe 14

Southfield Christian 38, Livonia Clarenceville 32

Scott Bentley is a freelance writer.