West Michigan high school apologizes for racial taunts during basketball game

The superintendent of Jenison Public Schools in west Michigan said he plans to hold his students accountable after some displayed "racist behavior" during a boys basketball game against a rival school Friday night.

"This is sickening to me and does not represent the Wildcat Way character traits we expect all of our students to live out," Jenison superintendent Brandon Graham said in a letter to parents Saturday. "More importantly, it does not represent who are, who we aspire to be, or the behavior we accept."

Graham also issued an apology to the rival school, Wyoming, which was the target of the racist behavior.

The behavior, according to a video posted only by the Grand Rapids Fox affiliate, included Jenison students making monkey noises and gestures while a Black player for Wyoming was at the free-throw line.

In his letter to parents, Graham said an investigation is under way to identify students who participated in the racist behavior and "hold them accountable." He also apologized to Wyoming Public Schools, and is reaching out to Wyoming players who were affected.

Graham said Jenison Public Schools will "use situations like this as teachable moments for our student body," reach out to students directly or indirectly impacted, promote the inclusion of diversity, and improve training so staff is better-suited to handle such incidents.

"We all need to hold each other accountable and set the standard for how we treat others," Graham wrote. "Racist behavior in our schools is unacceptable, and we will not be silent about it or perpetuate it. We will not make excuses for actions that hurt others. We are all responsible for working together to repair the hurt caused and rebuild trust. Please take time to discuss this with your children.

"Let's demonstrate to our students and community that we take this responsibility seriously."

A message sent to Wyoming superintendent Craig Hoekstra wasn't immediately returned Saturday night.

Jenison High School, located about nine miles southwest of Grand Rapids, is 82.5% white, while Wyoming High School, located about five miles south of Grand Rapids, is 72% minority.

