Monday's preps basketball: Cranbrook Kingswood 2-2 after win over Royal Oak Shrine

The Detroit News Staff

Cranbrook Kingswood fights its way back to a .500 record on the season after a solid victory over Royal Oak Shrine by a score of 41-29. Evan Evans was the scoring leader for both teams in Cranbrook Kingswood’s victory with 11 points.

It was a solid effort all around with several players recording solid point totals. Cooper Gurman was the other double digit scorer ending with 10 points for Cranbrook Kingswood.

The team appears to have turned a corner after starting off the season 0-2, including a tough overtime loss in the second game of the season. Since that game, Cranbrook Kingswood is 2-0 and is back to an even record heading into their matchup against Clawson later this week.

BOYS

Center Line Prep Academy 79, Southfield Manoogian 10: Antonio Petty had the game high in this one with 30 points for Center Line Prep Academy (3-1). Freshman Jaden Owens had a double double with 25 points and 10 assists for Center Line as well. Southfield Manoogian falls to 0-4 on the year.

GIRLS

Riverview 51, Grosse Ile 41: Elyssa Kincaid led with 20 points and Cadence Kaminske added 14 for Riverview (5-1, 2-0 Huron). Grosse Ile is now 4-3, 1-1.

Boys scoreboard

Lakes Valley

Walled Lake Western 73, South Lyon East 58

MAC

Fraser 57, Clinton Township Clintondale 47

Other

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 59, Southfield Christian 17

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 41, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 29

Lake Orion 53, Holly 49

Livonia Stevenson 73, South Lyon 70 (2OT)

Waterford Kettering 54, Madison Heights Lamphere 50

West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy at Novi Christian Academy, 6:30

Girls scoreboard

Other

White Lake Lakeland 53, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 46 (OT)

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 72, Ann Arbor Huron 29