Wednesday's preps basketball: Onaway escapes past Posen for third straight win

Onaway escaped with a close win on Wednesday night, defeating Posen 49-48 to secure their third straight win in the early season. It was the lowest points scored for Onaway in their first four games, but it was enough to push them to a early 3-1 record.

Although the older Mix brother has moved on the collegiate level, Jaden Mix is still going strong, starting the season with his fourth-straight double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds while adding nine steals on the defensive side.

Posen had a balanced scoring effort in the loss with Logan Timm, Conner Paull, and Ethan Purol each having 10 as the team falls to 3-1.

BOYS

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 51, Clawson 49: Evan Evans was the leading scorer with 25 points for Cranbrook Kingswood (3-2). Kyle Gougeon ended with 15 for Clawson (4-2).

Boys scoreboard

Other

Auburn Hills Avondale 67, Ortonville Brandon 50

Croswell-Lexington 74, Port Huron 49

Detroit U-D Jesuit 79, Waterford Mott 56

Fenton 67, Detroit Country Day 50

Holly 48, Waterford Kettering 38

Monroe Jefferson 82, Hazel Park 69

Salem 85, South Lyon East 73

Walled Lake Western 41, Warren Fitzgerald 39

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 48, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 37

Girls scoreboard

OAA

Oxford 55, Rochester Adams 33

Other

Dexter 52, Troy 31

Warren Fitzgerald 62, Auburn Hills Avondale 22

Ypsilanti Lincoln 61, Romulus Summit Academy North 36

