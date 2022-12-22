Wednesday's preps basketball: Onaway escapes past Posen for third straight win
Onaway escaped with a close win on Wednesday night, defeating Posen 49-48 to secure their third straight win in the early season. It was the lowest points scored for Onaway in their first four games, but it was enough to push them to a early 3-1 record.
Although the older Mix brother has moved on the collegiate level, Jaden Mix is still going strong, starting the season with his fourth-straight double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds while adding nine steals on the defensive side.
Posen had a balanced scoring effort in the loss with Logan Timm, Conner Paull, and Ethan Purol each having 10 as the team falls to 3-1.
BOYS
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 51, Clawson 49: Evan Evans was the leading scorer with 25 points for Cranbrook Kingswood (3-2). Kyle Gougeon ended with 15 for Clawson (4-2).
Boys scoreboard
Other
Auburn Hills Avondale 67, Ortonville Brandon 50
Croswell-Lexington 74, Port Huron 49
Detroit U-D Jesuit 79, Waterford Mott 56
Fenton 67, Detroit Country Day 50
Holly 48, Waterford Kettering 38
Monroe Jefferson 82, Hazel Park 69
Salem 85, South Lyon East 73
Walled Lake Western 41, Warren Fitzgerald 39
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 48, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 37
Girls scoreboard
OAA
Oxford 55, Rochester Adams 33
Other
Dexter 52, Troy 31
Warren Fitzgerald 62, Auburn Hills Avondale 22
Ypsilanti Lincoln 61, Romulus Summit Academy North 36
Kam Goodwill is a freelance writer