Thursday's preps basketball: Troy improves to 6-0 with rout over Southfield Christian

Scott Bentley

Special to The Detroit News

Troy kept its perfect season alive with a convincing 71-36 victory over Southfield Christian on Thursday. Mason Parker was the standout in this game with 27 points. Parker had five of the team’s nine three pointers on the night as well.

Troy as a team shot 56% from the field in the victory. It was an all-around team performance, as Troy finished the game with nine different players getting into the score column. The team had 26 points in the second quarter alone.

Troy improved to 5-0 on the young season, and looks to carry that momentum forward. Mike Lividini had a solid game scoring 17 of Southfield Christian’s 36 points. Southfield Christian falls to 2-3 on the season.

BOYS

Adrian 59, Adrian Madison 41: Stevie Elam had 21 points and 15 rebounds while Carson DeKeyser 12 points for Adrian (3-2). Antonio Nieto scored 14 points for Adrian Madison (2-3).

Grosse Pointe South 57, Birmingham Groves 41: Anthony Benard had 15 points, five assists, and five steals while Alex English added 12 points for Grosse Pointe South (2-2). Groves falls to 4-2.

Hamtramck 85, Romeo 57: Amari Allen was a standout with a 25 point 10 rebound double double for Hamtramck (5-2). Chuck Bailey added 21 points and Arkell Boyd had 17 for Hamtramck as well. Tim Kewley had 24 points for Romeo (2-3).

Redford Union 53, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 40: Michael Myles led the scoring in this game with 16 points and five rebounds for Redford Union (6-1,4-0). Jeremiah Austin-Jackson had a double double with 13 points and 12 rebounds while Charles Knuckles had 11 for Redford Union as well. Dearborn Heights Robichaud falls to 2-2, 1-2 on the season.

Taylor Trillium Academy 69, Saline Washtenaw Christian 33: Jalen Bradford had 23 points and DaMaryon Fishburn added 15 for Trillium Academy (4-0). Washtenaw Christian is now 3-3.

GIRLS

Detroit Cody 48, Detroit Communication Media Arts 45: Alour Wells led the charge with a game high 22 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit Cody (2-4). Amira Cornelious also had a double double for Cody with 10 points and 19 rebounds while Aveona Adwards put up 11 points too. Sanya Tate was also a leader with 20 points and Anelle Marshall had 12 for Detroit Communication Media Arts (2-4).

Detroit Southeastern 50, Madison Heights Madison 24: Aniya Owens had 13 points in this one while Erishea Chambers-Jones had 10 for Detroit Southeastern (3-1). Da’Nylia Paige had 12 points for Madison Heights Madison (0-6).

Garden City 58, Redford Thurston 26: Siena McNitt had a phenomenal game with a game high 34 points for Garden City (3-4, 2-2). Amia Sykes added a solid 10 points to the board for Garden City as well. Redford Thurston falls to 3-5, 3-1.

Grosse Pointe North 53, Monroe 30: Natalie Babcock was impressive in this game with 25 points for Grosse Pointe North (7-1). Sophia Bussell led the charge with 21 points for Monroe (1-6).

Novi 42, Plymouth 36: Tessa Long led all scorers with 19 points for Novi (3-4, 1-0 KLAA). Mackenzie Dicken had 12 points to lead Plymouth (2-3, 0-1).

Trenton 56, Brownstown Woodhaven 37: Malyah Bynum and Brianna Thomas led the way with 21 and 18 points respectively for Trenton (3-6, 3-2). Mia Maldanado made an impact in this one as well with 12 rebounds for Trenton. Beth Henegar had 15 points for Brownstown Woodhaven (3-6, 3-2).

Boys scoreboard

Downriver

Allen Park 63, Southgate Anderson 27

Brownstown Woodhaven 82, Trenton 43

Lincoln Park 50, Gibraltar Carlson 32

Wyandotte Roosevelt 62, Taylor 59

KLAA

Dearborn Fordson 66, Westland John Glenn 57

OAA

Berkley 68, Birmingham Seaholm 53

Oxford 59, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 46

MAC

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 58, Utica 48

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 68, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 54

Redford Union 53, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 40

Other

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 65, Dearborn Divine Child 63 (2OT)

Ann Arbor Huron 51, Canton 46

Detroit Public Safety Academy 80, Lutheran Westland 44

Detroit University Prep Art and Design 35, Dearborn Edsel Ford 27

Flat Rock 59, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 40

Flint Carman Ainsworth 29, Clarkston 24

Grosse Ile 48, Allen Park Cabrini 35

Grosse Pointe South 57, Birmingham Groves 41

Hamtramck 85, Romeo 57

Howell 49, Ann Arbor Pioneer 46

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 41, St. Clair 38

Riverview 79, Livonia Clarenceville 51

Saline 51, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 27

Taylor Trillium Academy 63, Saline Washtenaw Christian 33

Troy 71, Southfield Christian 36

Utica Ford 63, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 50

Girls scoreboard

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cody 48, Detroit Communication Media Arts 45

Downriver

Allen Park 53, Southgate Anderson 2

Gibraltar Carlson 50, Lincoln Park 18

Trenton 56, Brownstown Woodhaven 37

Wyandotte Roosevelt 39, Taylor 27

KLAA

Belleville 66, Westland John Glenn 14

Brighton 54, Salem 34

Dearborn 44, Livonia Franklin 21

Hartland 58, Howell 50

Novi 42, Plymouth 36

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East 65, Walled Lake Western 36

MAC

Marysville 42, St. Clair 27

Western Wayne

Garden City 58, Redford Thurston 26

Other

Detroit Southeastern 50, Madison Heights Madison 24

Grosse Ile 46, Allen Park Cabrini 45

Grosse Pointe North 53, Monroe 30

Redford Westfield Prep 53, Riverview 44

Rochester 44, Macomb Dakota 42

Saline 73, Birmingham Seaholm 50