Thursday's preps basketball: Fishburn duo shines to keep Taylor Trillium undefeated
Brothers DaMaryon Fishburn and KeyMarryon Fishburn shined once again tonight as both of them had stellar games for Taylor Trillium Academy. They led the charge in Trillium Academy’s 78-57 victory over Detroit Northwestern.
DaMaryon Fishburn ended with an incredible 35 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists offensively as well as five steals and two blocks defensively. KeyMarryon Fishburn also had a double double with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists for Trillium Academy. The team also got a nice performance from Jaylen Funderberg who put up 10 points in the win.
The brothers and Taylor Trillium Academy improve to an undefeated 5-0 on the season. Detroit Northwestern falls to 3-1 on the year despite a solid night from Khanye Howard with 22 points.
GIRLS
Grosse Pointe North 54, L’Anse Creuse North 21: Annabel Ayrault had the game high in this one with 15 points for Grosse Pointe North (8-1, 3-0 MAC Red). Jenna Winowiecki was also a standout with 14 points for Grosse Pointe North. Reese Sparks led the charge with eight points for L’Anse Creuse North (3-5, 1-2 MAC Red).
Macomb Dakota 48, Port Huron 35: Samone Andrews led the scoring with 21 points for Macomb Dakota (5-5, 2-1 MAC Red). Tambre Williams put up a double double for Macomb Dakota as well with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Daija Brown had 12 points for Port Huron (4-4, 0-2 MAC Red).
St. Clair Shores South Lake 37, Sterling Heights Stevenson 34: Paula Ormoragha led all scorers with 17 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Christina Gibson added 13 points and four assists as South Lake improved to 4-3 on the season. Madison Kaiser had 10 points for Stevenson, who’s still winless at 0-8.
Boys scoreboard
OAA
Lake Orion 56, Royal Oak 38
Other
Armada 48, Almont, 47
Davison 74, Swartz Creek 42
Taylor Trillium Academy 78, Detroit Northwestern 57
Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 54, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 40
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 59, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 50
Girls scoreboard
MAC
Marysville 41, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 13
Macomb Dakota 48, Port Huron 35
Grosse Pointe North 54, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 21
Marine City 46, Fraser 30
Romeo 34, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 33
St. Clair 48, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 16
St. Clair Shores South Lake 37, Sterling Heights Stevenson 34
Warren Cousino 37, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 24
Warren Lincoln 30, Clinton Township Clintondale 21
OAA
Birmingham Seaholm 42, Troy Athens 39
Bloomfield Hills 64, Auburn Hills Avondale 17
Harper Woods 63, Rochester Adams 55
Lake Orion 53, Southfield Arts and Technology 38
Oak Park 52, Pontiac, 12
North Farmington 52, Royal Oak 28
Other
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 38, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 25
Farmington 63, Ferndale University 7
Temperance Bedford 40, Flat Rock 28
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 42, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 14