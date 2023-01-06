Thursday's preps basketball: Fishburn duo shines to keep Taylor Trillium undefeated

The Detroit News Staff

Brothers DaMaryon Fishburn and KeyMarryon Fishburn shined once again tonight as both of them had stellar games for Taylor Trillium Academy. They led the charge in Trillium Academy’s 78-57 victory over Detroit Northwestern.

DaMaryon Fishburn ended with an incredible 35 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists offensively as well as five steals and two blocks defensively. KeyMarryon Fishburn also had a double double with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists for Trillium Academy. The team also got a nice performance from Jaylen Funderberg who put up 10 points in the win.

The brothers and Taylor Trillium Academy improve to an undefeated 5-0 on the season. Detroit Northwestern falls to 3-1 on the year despite a solid night from Khanye Howard with 22 points.

GIRLS

Grosse Pointe North 54, L’Anse Creuse North 21: Annabel Ayrault had the game high in this one with 15 points for Grosse Pointe North (8-1, 3-0 MAC Red). Jenna Winowiecki was also a standout with 14 points for Grosse Pointe North. Reese Sparks led the charge with eight points for L’Anse Creuse North (3-5, 1-2 MAC Red).

Macomb Dakota 48, Port Huron 35: Samone Andrews led the scoring with 21 points for Macomb Dakota (5-5, 2-1 MAC Red). Tambre Williams put up a double double for Macomb Dakota as well with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Daija Brown had 12 points for Port Huron (4-4, 0-2 MAC Red).

St. Clair Shores South Lake 37, Sterling Heights Stevenson 34: Paula Ormoragha led all scorers with 17 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Christina Gibson added 13 points and four assists as South Lake improved to 4-3 on the season. Madison Kaiser had 10 points for Stevenson, who’s still winless at 0-8.

Boys scoreboard

OAA

Lake Orion 56, Royal Oak 38

Other

Armada 48, Almont, 47

Davison 74, Swartz Creek 42

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 54, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 40

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 59, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 50

Girls scoreboard

MAC

Marysville 41, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 13

Marine City 46, Fraser 30

Romeo 34, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 33

St. Clair 48, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 16

Warren Cousino 37, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 24

Warren Lincoln 30, Clinton Township Clintondale 21

OAA

Birmingham Seaholm 42, Troy Athens 39

Bloomfield Hills 64, Auburn Hills Avondale 17

Harper Woods 63, Rochester Adams 55

Lake Orion 53, Southfield Arts and Technology 38

Oak Park 52, Pontiac, 12

North Farmington 52, Royal Oak 28

Other

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 38, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 25

Farmington 63, Ferndale University 7

Temperance Bedford 40, Flat Rock 28

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 42, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 14