High schools basketball roundup: Farmington Hills Mercy dominates Marian

Farmington Hills – Maya White and Farmington Hills Mercy showed why they are considered one of the top teams in the state and the frontrunner to win the Catholic League Central Division Tuesday night in dominating rival Birmingham Marian, 66-24.

It wasn’t the type of entrance Michelle Lindsey was looking for in her first game in the rivalry as Marian’s head coach. Lindsey replaced the legendary Mary Cicerone who guided Marian to six state championships in her 39 years of leading the program.

White, a 6-foot-2 senior who's headed to Grand Valley State, helped set the tempo with 12 points and seven rebounds, five at the offensive end, in the opening quarter to give Mercy a 20-5 cushion.

“My team pumped me up and we all decided to start out strong and that’s what we did,” White said. “We’ve been practicing well. We practice all of our shots. We go hard at practice, don’t take breaks.

“Our team is great. We really work great together. We have great chemistry. We’re always together, always bonding which helps us on and off the court. I’m having a blast. It’s exciting, the adrenaline rush. I love it.”

Mercy -- (8-0, 2-0 Central) and ranked No. 8 in The News Super 20 poll –- used its full-court pressure, half-court trap and suffocating half-court defense to force eight turnovers during that first quarter. It also used great ball movement during a 20-0 second-quarter run to open up a commanding 40-7 lead with White resting on the bench for the majority of the run.

It was during that second quarter when five different players scored for Mercy, including 3-pointers from sophomore Emily Walker, Fran DeNardo, White and sophomore Alison Smiley.

Mercy, which extended the lead to 54-18 after three, made nine 3-pointers and had nine different players score in the game.

White finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds with Walker scoring 10.

Gary Morris, now in his 19th year as Mercy head coach, has been impressed with how his team has played so far this season, especially defensively.

“I kind of like how we’re playing, feel we’re athletic and I think we can play fast or slow and we’ve kind of had to do that during the course of our schedule,” Morris said. “We have a good mix of veterans and non-veterans if you will. The veterans are kind of establishing how we’re going to play, so very pleased with how we’re doing so far, but a long way to go.”

And, on the play of White?

“Maya has really stepped up the last several games where she’s been way more assertive and that’s something that we like to see. Really, her and Aislyn Albanese have been the 1-2 punch in terms of scoring but other kids have contributed on defense or getting open to get shots or getting the ball on time or things like that. I really like how we’re playing defensively.”

Sophomore guard Molly McLeod scored 10 for Marian which is now 4-6 overall and 1-2 in the Central division.

MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bloomfield Hills 62, Ferndale 11: Ruby Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Ashley Forney scored 14, Briani Young 13, and Michele Barnett 11 for Bloomfield Hills (7-1, 3-0). Ferndale is 1-2, 0-1.

Hartland 46, Plymouth 33: Elena Dimaria led Plymouth with eight points as they fell to 4-5 overall and 0-3 in the KLAA West. Hartland improved to 7-3 with the win.

Romulus 70, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 42: Karma Jones set a school record with 49 points, making 10 three-pointers, and Cierra Hughes added 13 points and 10 steals for Romulus (8-2, 5-0 Western Wayne). Crestwood is 8-4, 4-1.

Walled Lake Northern 29, Milford 26: Macie Hunter had 10 points to lead the way for Walled Lake Northern (8-3, 5-1 Lakes Valley). Milford fell to 4-5 on the season.

BOYS

Center Line 66, Clawson 40: Sophomore Tarez Holmes led the way with 16 points for Center Line (6-2, 2-0 MAC Bronze). Senior Dante Davis added 15 points and senior Cody Boling had eight steals in this one. Clawson is 6-3 and 1-1 in the MAC Bronze.

Center Line Prep 55, Westland Universal Learning Academy 9: Jaden Owens had 23 points and nine assists and Antonio Petty added 19 points as Center Line Prep improved to 4-1 on the season.

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 87, Garden City 54: Hassan Rivers and Darius Reece each scored 17 and Orlando Fuller 13 for Annapolis (4-4, 1-4 Western Wayne). Kenny Brooks had 15 and Ethan Armstrong 12 for Garden City (1-6, 0-3).

Detroit Douglass 47, Detroit Cody 39: Seniors Antonio Sanders and Andrew Bowers led the way for Douglass, which handed Cody its first loss of the season.

Sanders scored 12, and Bowers had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Down a point at halftime, Douglass head coach Pierre Brooks wanted more fight from his team and they responded by outrebounding Cody 15-8 in the second half. Sanders was responsible for eight of those rebounds, a huge-get from the point-guard position.

"He's stepped up from a leadership standpoint, I challenged him to rebound more and he was up to the task tonight," Brooks said.

Anthony Buford added 10 points for Douglass.

Detroit Northwestern 59, Detroit Osborn 35: Jesse Fairchild scored 21 and Stephen Stark had 14 points and 17 rebounds for Northwestern (5-1, 3-0 Detroit PSL). Osborn is 1-8 and 1-1.

Detroit University Prep Art & Design 65, Adrian 62: Booker Washington had 26 points, and Real Cochran and Damani Parisgray each had 11 for Art & Design (5-2). Amarion Ficklen scored 19, Stevie Elam 15, and Sean Parker 12 for Adrian (4-3).

Gaylord St. Mary’s 81, Onaway 68: Austin Veal scored 20 for Onaway (5-2).

Grosse Pointe South 62, Sterling Heights Stevenson 49: Karter Richards had 24 points and seven rebounds, and Anthony Benard 21 points, seven steals and six assists for South (6-2, 2-0 MAC Red). Stevenson is 2-7, 0-2.

Harper Woods Chandler Park 76, Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 44: Anthony Spencer led with 22 points, George Stewart had 20, Jayvon Toney 13 points with 13 rebounds, and Nolan Thompson 12 points and 13 assists for Chandler Park (6-1, 3-0 Charter). Jalen Rose Leadership Academy is 5-3, 2-1.

Madison Heights Madison 70, Marysville 45: Damian Harvey had 24 points and five steals, ande Keanu Mills 12 points and seven rebounds for Madison (6-3). Marysville is 0-9.

Milford 64, Walled Lake Northern 45: Sam Lewis scored 28 and Anthony Hutter 11 for Milford (9-1, 3-1 Lakes Valley). Jude Moldenhauer-Whitman had 15 points for Northern (4-4, 2-2 Lakes Valley).

Redford Thurston 44, Redford Union 41: Darren Winston scored 13 for Thurston (3-4, 3-2). Mike Myles had 12 and Amari Taylor 11 for Union (6-4, 4-1).

Utica 67, Utica Ford 32: Mason Brodi had 15 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists for Utica (5-2, 2-0 MAC Blue). Lorenzo Childs had 10 points for Ford (3-6, 1-1 MAC Blue).

Scoreboard

BOYS

Charter League

Detroit Old Redford 82, Southfield Bradford Academy 42

Detroit PSL

Detroit Davis Aerospace 49, Detroit Academy of the Americas 30

Huron League

Flat Rock 49, New Boston Huron 44

KLAA

Dearborn 65, Dearborn Fordson 63 (OT)

Canton 68, Salem 65

Lakes Valley

Walled Lake Central 50, Waterford Kettering 34

Walled Lake Western 61, South Lyon 57 (2OT)

South Lyon East 64, White Lake Lakeland 60

MAC

Center Line 66, Clawson 40

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 44, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 40

Clinton Township Clintondale 41, Hazel Park 35

Grosse Pointe North 46, Romeo 36

Grosse Pointe South 62, Sterling Heights Stevenson 47

Warren Lincoln 75, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 64

Madison Heights Madison 70, Marysville 45

Roseville 62, Macomb Dakota 47

Port Huron 58, St. Clair 53

Port Huron Northern 73, Utica Eisenhower 61

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 45, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 40

St. Clair Shores South Lake at Eastpointe

Sterling Heights at Madison Heights Lamphere

Utica 67, Utica Ford 32

Warren Mott 88, New Haven 60

Warren Woods Tower 61, Warren Fitzgerald 31

Michigan Metro

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 35, Ecorse 31

OAA

Berkley 60, Farmington 52

Birmingham Seaholm at Auburn Hills Avondale

Lake Orion 74, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 30

Oxford 43, Rochester 34

Western Wayne

Romulus 69, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 38

Garden City at Dearborn Heights Annapolis

Melvindale at Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Redford Thurston at Redford Union

Other

Detroit University Prep Art and Design 65, Adrian 62

Allen Park Cabrini at Chesterfield Austin Catholic, 7:30

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 53, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 46

Ann Arbor Huron at Monroe

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Ypsilanti Lincoln

Temperance Bedford 82, Ann Arbor Skyline 65

Birmingham Groves at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Bloomfield Christian Academy at Oakdale Academy, 7:30

Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep at Westland Huron Valley Lutheran

Brownstown Woodhaven at River Rouge

Center Line Prep Academy 55, Westland Universal Learning Academy 9

Chelsea at Pinckney

Dearborn Divine Child 76, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 27

Detroit Frontier International at Ann Arbor Central Academy

Detroit Loyola 77, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 26

Detroit U-D Jesuit 73, Detroit Catholic Central 61

Dearborn Heights Star International 53, Detroit Universal Academy 38

Lansing Waverly 63, Detroit University Prep 51

Inkster American International Academy 62, Detroit University Prep Math and Science 54

Flint Southwestern 54, Detroit East English 44

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, 7:30

Lake Orion Baptist School at Brighton Livingston Christian, 7:30

Macomb Lutheran North 51, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 46

Novi Christian Academy at Bloomfield Hills Roeper

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Warren De La Salle Collegiate

Owosso at Ortonville Brandon

Plymouth Christian Academy 79, Livonia Clarenceville 60

Riverview Gabriel Richard at Ann Arbor Greenhills

Saginaw Arthur Hill at Grand Blanc

Saline at Dexter

Southfield Arts and Technology at Detroit Country Day

Southfield Christian at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, 7:30

Southfield Manoogian at Warren Michigan Math and Science, 6

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 39, Detroit Cristo Rey 33

West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy at Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 75, Whitmore Lake 51

GIRLS

Other

Allen Park Inter City Baptist 33, Dearborn Edsel Ford 21

dgoricki@detroitnews.com