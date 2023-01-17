High school wrestling rankings
Rankings from the Michigan Wrestling Association and Michigan Grappler.
Division 1
1. Detroit Catholic Central
2. Hartland
3. Davison
4. Macomb Dakota
5. Clarkston
6. Romeo
7. Temperance Bedford
8. Rockford
9. Grandville
10. Westland John Glenn
Honorable Mention: Belleville, Bloomfield Hills, Byron Center, Grand Haven, Holt, Hudsonville, Livonia Franklin, Livonia Stevenson, Oxford, South Lyon.
Division 2
1. Lowell
2. Goodrich
3. Mason
4. Bay City John Glenn
5. Allendale
6. Greenville
7 Monroe Jefferson
8. Plainwell
9. Lake Fenton
10. Hastings
Honorable Mention: Allen Park, Edwardsburg, Fowlerville, Gaylord, Gibraltar Carlson, Hamilton, Jackson Northwest, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg, Stevensville Lakeshore, Wayland.
Division 3
1. Dundee
2. Clinton
3. Algonac
4. Whitehall
5. Richmond
6. Three Rivers
7. Kingsley
8. Yale
9. Constantine
10. Portland
Honorable Mention: Birch Run, Durand, Freeland, Gladstone, Imlay City, Laingsburg, Otisville LakeVille Memorial, Lake Odessa Lakewood, Saginaw Swan Valley, Williamston.