High school wrestling rankings

Rankings from the Michigan Wrestling Association and Michigan Grappler.

Division 1

1. Detroit Catholic Central

2. Hartland

3. Davison

4. Macomb Dakota

5. Clarkston

6. Romeo

7. Temperance Bedford

8. Rockford

9. Grandville

10. Westland John Glenn

Honorable Mention: Belleville, Bloomfield Hills, Byron Center, Grand Haven, Holt, Hudsonville, Livonia Franklin, Livonia Stevenson, Oxford, South Lyon.

Division 2

1. Lowell

2. Goodrich

3. Mason

4. Bay City John Glenn

5. Allendale

6. Greenville

7 Monroe Jefferson

8. Plainwell

9. Lake Fenton

10. Hastings

Honorable Mention: Allen Park, Edwardsburg, Fowlerville, Gaylord, Gibraltar Carlson, Hamilton, Jackson Northwest, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg, Stevensville Lakeshore, Wayland.

Division 3

1. Dundee

2. Clinton

3. Algonac

4. Whitehall

5. Richmond

6. Three Rivers

7. Kingsley

8. Yale

9. Constantine

10. Portland

Honorable Mention: Birch Run, Durand, Freeland, Gladstone, Imlay City, Laingsburg, Otisville LakeVille Memorial, Lake Odessa Lakewood, Saginaw Swan Valley, Williamston.