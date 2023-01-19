DeJuan Rogers gets head-coaching job after guiding Belleville football to state title

DeJuan Rogers was named head football coach at Belleville by the school’s athletic director Joe Brodie on Thursday.

“Based on the experience and rapport that Coach Rogers has with the kids and the program combined with his coaching skills and the outstanding job he did in the interim during the state championship run, we feel he is the best fit to lead our program next year and years to come,” Brodie said.

No doubt, Belleville has the chance to become a dynasty and a national power, entering the 2023 season on a 25-game winning streak. Jermain Crowell guided Belleville to its first state title in school history in 2021, then Rogers took over as interim head coach just prior to the postseason and helped Belleville repeat as Division 1 state champion.

Belleville again will be the team to beat, bringing back the nation’s top quarterback for the 2025 class in Bryce Underwood, along with four-star linebacker/running back Jeremiah Beasley, hard-hitting cornerback James Robinson and athlete Kevin Simes.

Crowell was grooming Rogers to be a future head coach, not thinking it would come so soon. However, Crowell was removed as head coach when the Michigan High School Athletic Association suspended him from coaching any sport at any school in the state for the next two years for violation of the state’s undue influence rule.

Rogers stepped in and guided Belleville to a 5-0 run during the postseason, including a thrilling 29-28 overtime win over Detroit Cass Tech in the state semifinals, followed by a 35-17 win over Caledonia in the championship game at Ford Field.

Rogers, 27, helped Detroit Cass Tech win a state championship in 2012, getting in on a team-high 11 tackles in the title game win over Detroit Catholic Central, before moving on to become an All-Mid-American Conference cornerback at Toledo. The ’12 Cass Tech team showcased future NFL players Jourdan Lewis and Delano Hill.

“I’m ecstatic, I’m happy, love coaching football,” Rogers told The News on Thursday. “I’m a young guy and every day that I spend, every season that I spend I just think my ceiling will get higher and higher. I got dreams of being one of the young, hottest defensive coordinators and head coaches in college football one day.

“Just having success in high school, trying to move up the ranks, I just feel like I’m closer and closer to a dream of mine, transferring my love of the game from player to coach. I feel like it’s a different type of love. I’m developing these guys. I’m watching them grow. I’m watching them have success and just becoming attached to them is a great feeling. I’m honored to be in this position and grateful for everybody that’s been a part of my transition, from the players to the coaches, guys that I’ve played for growing up.”

So, where can Belleville go from here? After, all Rogers noted college coaches from pretty much all across the nation have been through the halls of the high school recently to recruit his players, including LSU, Stanford, Iowa, Illinois, Purdue and of course Michigan and Michigan State.

“So, for me from where I am with it, that’s the biggest thing, I got with (offensive coordinator) Coach (Kyle) Short and said, ‘What’s the next step,’” Rogers said. “We have to figure out how we’re going to approach the next step of Belleville football. We’ve had so much success, so many wins, sent so many kids to college, but there’s still more and I want the kids to understand that, that there’s still more out there for the program.

“We’re trying to get on the national scale. When I played at Cass Tech, we were a national powerhouse. My senior year I want to say we were 19th in the country. There is still more out there for us to get and I think we’re headed in the right direction.”

Cessante takes over as head coach at CC

Justin Cessante recently was named head football coach at Detroit Catholic Central, replacing Dan Anderson, who resigned in early December.

Cessante helped Catholic Central win back-to-back Class AA state championships as a two-way player back in 1997 and ’98.

“It is with great honor through God’s grace that I accept the responsibility of leading this storied football program built by tremendous men and mentors,” Cessante said in a statement released by the school. “I have dedicated my life’s work to positively impacting young men’s lives on and off the field through this great game of football.”

Cessante, who was a member of Grand Valley State’s 2002 national championship team, most recently held the position of Director of Strategic Partnerships and National Director of Football at Legacy Center Sports Complex.

“We were excited to battle through the interview process with some exceptional candidates,” Catholic Central athletic director Aaron Babicz said. “Justin Cessante is a perfect fit for our young men, Shamrock community and overall culture. He is a man of faith who will make the kids believe in themselves and the mission of Detroit Catholic Central football.”

david.goricki@detroitnews.com