Wednesday's preps basketball: Grosse Pointe South defeats Macomb L’Anse Creuse North, 57-47

The Detroit News Staff

Grosse Pointe South held on to defeat Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 57-47 on Wednesday night, their eighth win in nine games after starting 0-2.

Grosse Pointe South head coach Steve Benard was happy about his team’s effort in the win, as they overcame a slow first quarter and a run by L’Anse Creuse in the third to pull away. Benard said they switched up their defense and used their advantage in athleticism to force steals and get easy buckets.

South was led by their guards Anthony Benard and Karter Richards. Benard had 24 points and seven rebounds, while Richards chipped in with 19 points and five assists, which helped the team overcome the 32-point performance from L’Anse Creuse’s Drew Kozel.

“I’m getting the most of my two guards, and when you get that type of production, you're gonna be in any game," Benard said.

The win has them at 8-3 on the season and 4-0 in the MAC Red, where three of those league wins, including this one, have come on the road. They will play Macomb Dakota at home on Friday night.

BOYS

Adrian 75, Lansing Sexton 24: Stevie Elam led with 21 points and Amarion Ficklen and Sean Parker each had 15 for Adrian (6-3). Keyshawn Summerville had 16 and Devon Hodges-Smith had 10 for Lansing Sexton (6-6).

Center Line 79, Hazel Park 55: Cody Bowling scored 29 points with five assists and 15 steals, Keymon Wade had 14 and Dante Davis 10 for Center Line (9-2, 4-0 MAC Silver). Nick Break had 19 for Hazel Park (1-8, 0-4).

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 96, Eastpointe 24: Daiveon Smith led with 14 and Jimmy Tamburrini and Chad Jacobs each had 10 for Harrison Creuse (8-1, 3-1 MAC White). Eastpointe is now 0-9, 0-4.

St. Clair 63, Madison Heights Madison 54: St. Clair is now 3-8. John Paul had 16 and Keanu Mills had 11 for Madison (7-4).

Warren Fitzgerald 57, St Clair Shores South Lake 40: Cyrus Mpeba scored 13 and Keandre Burtin had 11 with six blocks for Fitzgerald (3-7). South Lake is now 2-7.

Boys scoreboard

KLAA

Livonia Franklin 45, Belleville 42

MAC

Macomb Dakota 45, Sterling Heights Stevenson 37

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 56, Fraser 42

Port Huron 54, St. Clair Shore Lakeview 44

Utica 67, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 41

Utica Eisenhower 63, Grosse Pointe North 54

Warren Lincoln 58, Warren Woods Tower 51

Other

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 51, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 41

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 56, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 47

Ypsilanti Lincoln 50, Ann Arbor Skyline 48

Girls scoreboard

Detroit PSL

Detroit Martin Luther King 37, Detroit Denby 15

Detroit Central 61, Detroit Henry Ford 26

Detroit East English 45, Detroit Davis Aerospace 4

Detroit Osborn 47, Detroit Pershing 32

Other

Lake Orion 34, Flushing 18

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 52, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 29