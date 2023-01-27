Thursday's high school basketball: Kincaid reaches milestone in Riverview win

Scott Bentley

The Detroit News Staff

Elyssa Kincaid continues to make history for Riverview after reaching the 1,000 career points milestone in a 68-25 victory on Thursday night. Riverview defeated Carleton Airport handily and Kincaid put up 13 points in the milestone achieving game.

Kincaid’s big night comes off the heels of a 5x5 game last week in which she recorded five of five different counting stats. She had 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, five steals, and five blocks in the game last week. The last couple of weeks have been big for Kincaid as Riverview continues their impressive season.

Katie Patterson scored 17 points, Cadence Kaminske added 14 points, and Kaiya Hunter put up 10 for Riverview in the victory as well. Olivia Gratz scored 11 points for Carleton Airport (6-5, 4-3 Huron). Riverview improves to 12-2 on the season and 7-0 in the Huron League.

Thursday's games

BOYS

Center Line 54, CLawson 40: Cody Boling had the game high with 15 points for Center Line (12-2, 7-0 MAC Silver). Tarez Holmes and Keymon Wade had 14 and 11 points respectively for Center Line as well. Haden Stevens and Cory Perreman both had 14 points for Clawson (9-4, 4-3 MAC Bronze).

Madison Heights Madison 60, Marysville 38: Damian Harvey had an impressive performance all around with a game high 20 points, five rebounds, and six steals for Madison (9-6). Jason Howard had 19 points while Keanu Mills put up 11 points, eight steals, and eight rebounds for Madison as well. Marysville falls to 1-13 on the year.

GIRLS

Trenton 48, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38: Bri Thomas and Malyah Bynum led the way with 16 points apiece for Trenton (10-4, 8-1 Downriver). Paige Olson and Morgan Kirby each had 11 points for Wyandotte (6-8, 5-5 Downriver).

Boys scoreboard

Downriver

Lincoln Park 58, Dearborn Edsel Ford 42

Taylor 74, Allen Park 73 (OT)

Trenton 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 51

MAC

Center Line 54, Clawson 40

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 66, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 56

Grosse Pointe South 42, Sterling Heights Stevenson 40

Madison Heights Madison 60, Marysville 38

Port Huron Northern 64, Utica Eisenhower 52

St. Clair 39, Port Huron 36

Michigan Metro

Detroit University Prep Math and Science 74, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 66

OAA

Birmingham Groves 56, Lake Orion 41

Birmingham Seaholm 43, Royal Oak 32

Oak Park 52, Rochester Adams 45

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 62, Berkley 60 (OT)

Troy 58, Bloomfield Hills 52

Troy Athens 42, Oxford 33

Other

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 56, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 42

Waterford Lakes 51, Westland Universal Learning Academy 47

Girls scoreboard

Downriver

Allen Park 50, Taylor 40

Trenton 48, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38

Huron League

Grosse Ile at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Michigan Metro

Detroit University Prep Math and Science 48, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 16

Other

Canton Prep 63, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 6

Ferndale 51, Ferndale University 9

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 64, Lutheran Westland 14

Scott Bentley is a freelance writer