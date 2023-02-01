Detroit Northwestern basketball player suffers cardiac arrest, on life support

The Detroit News

Cartier Woods, a senior on the Detroit Northwestern boys basketball team, went into cardiac arrest during a game and is on life support, according to Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District.

"He was administered CPR and was rushed to Henry Ford Hospital," Vitti said in an email circulating on social media. "As of this email he is on life support and the next 24 hours are critical to his survival. With permission from Cartier Woods' legal guardian, his aunt, I send this email to you requesting your prayers, thoughts and/or well wishes for his recovery."

According to the district's athletic website, Northwestern was playing host to Detroit Frederick Douglass Academy on Tuesday night.

