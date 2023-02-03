Recruiting roundup: Harper Woods' Jacob Oden commits to Michigan; Marshall picks Kansas

Harper Woods four-star junior cornerback Jacob Oden announced Thursday evening during a news conference that he will be playing his college football at two-time defending Big Ten champion Michigan.

Oden earned a spot on The News' Division 3-4 all-state first team, getting in on 39 tackles, 11 for lost yardage while breaking up seven passes. He also played receiver and caught 31 passes for 529 yards and six touchdowns.

Oden narrowed his top five to Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Tennessee and Penn State, also considering Colorado after Deion Sanders was named head coach.

So, why was Oden interested in Michigan?

“I’ve built great relationships with the Michigan coaches and the coaching staff,” Oden said. “I really love it. The atmosphere is always crazy being that the Big House is the biggest stadium in the world. The football is great there, too. I think they are getting better and better every year and I don’t see them stopping no time soon.”

No doubt, Oden has developed a strong relationship with his position coach, Steve Clinkscale.

“I would say my relationship with Coach Clink, and just the opportunity they provide for me on and off the field,” Oden said during his press conference, which was shown on 247Sports' YouTube channel. “Getting a Michigan degree would be big for me. It’s a Michigan degree and I can get anywhere in life with that.

“Coach Clink is just a great guy. He can coach me up. He’s my type of coach. I’m used to being coached hard my whole life, so he’s a great guy.”

So, what position will Oden be playing at Michigan?

“They really said I’m versatile so whatever I want to play they’ll place me there,” Oden said. “They got (former Grosse Pointe South star) Will Johnson up there. He played anything in the back five, and they said I remind them of him a little bit where I’m versatile and can play anything in the back five.”

Oden was intrigued by other schools as well.

“Michigan State is a family environment up there,” Oden said. “They treated me real good, like I’m a Spartan dog. I just have a great time every time I went up there, super comfortable.”

And, on Penn State?

“Penn State is like a family feel,” Oden said. “It’s a crazy environment. That White Out game that I went to is like one of the best experiences I’ve had at a football game. Every day is great at Happy Valley.”

Oden’s father, Harper Woods head coach Rod Oden has sent multiple players to Iowa, including former Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year Desmond King (Detroit East English/Houston Texans), defensive end Chauncey Golston (East English/Cowboys) and defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore (East English).

“Every time that a player who played for my dad goes through Iowa he ends up big time in the league (NFL),” Oden said. “Coach (defensive coordinator Phil) Parker is just the best. That’s Uncle Phil.”

Oden loved going to Tennessee to watch the Volunteers defeat Alabama, 52-49, on Oct. 15 in front of a sellout Orange Out crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.

“Tennessee just went crazy this year, they exploded this year and put on a show,” Oden said. “I went down there to watch the Alabama game and that game itself was the best game I’ve been to this year. That was the craziest thing I’ve ever got to witness.”

And, his thoughts on Colorado?

“Coach Sanders offered me a few weeks ago,” Oden said. “It was just mind-blowing when I talked to him, like a dream. He’s who I look up to. It’s crazy … Deion Sanders knows who I am, that in itself is crazy.”

One of Oden’s best friends, Belleville four-star junior linebacker Jeremiah Beasley plans to make his college plans known on March 15. And, yes Michigan is on Beasley’s short list.

“That’s my guy, I talk to him just about every day,” Oden said. “We always talk about going to the same school and teaming up. We’ve been teammates before in Little League, playing for the Southfield Falcons.”

Marshall chooses Kansas

Southfield A&T quarterback Isaiah Marshall on Thursday verbally committed to Kansas.

As a junior, Marshall led A&T to the Oakland Activities Association White Division title, and he had a hand in 47 TDs, completing 68% of his passes for 2,556 yards and 27 TDs (and only six interceptions) while rushing for 1,116 yards and 20 TDs, averaging more than 11 yards per carry.

