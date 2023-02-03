Thursday's preps basketball: Bloomfield Hills remains undefeated in league play

Scott Bentley

The Detroit News Staff

Bloomfield Hills defeated OAA Blue rival Oak Park by a score of 59-19 on Thursday to remain perfect in league play. The team’s perfect 7-0 OAA Blue record is vital given the 7-1 league record of Farmington in second place.

It was a well rounded team victory with solid performances all over the roster. Breanna Young was just shy of a triple double with the game high 17 points, 10 rebounds, and eight steals for Bloomfield Hills. Ashley Forner had a solid night as well with 14 points and four steals while Michele Barnett added 12 points too. Maddie Johnson and Ruby Smith both contributed 10 points as well with Ruby Smith adding 11 rebounds for a double double.

The loss puts Oak Park at 3-4 in the OAA Blue and 7-7 on the season. Bloomfield Hills improves to 12-2 overall on the season while remaining perfect in the OAA Blue. Bloomfield Hills will face second place Ferndale on Feb. 10.

Boys basketball

Allen Park Inter-City 68, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 50: Carlos Jackson led the way with 21 points for Allen Park Inter City (8-6). Ethan Esse had a solid night as well with 15 points for Allen Park. Luke Wolgast and Tyler Powers had 16 points for Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (3-11).

Center Line Prep Academy 52, Warren Michigan Math & Science 44: Jayden Owens had a great night with 25 points and eight assists for Center Line Prep Academy (7-4). Desean Ford was a standout as well with 20 points and eight rebounds for Center Line Prep Academy. Warren Michigan Math & Science falls to 4-8 on the year.

Girls basketball

Detroit Communication Media Arts 50, Detroit Henry Ford 11: Sanaiya Tate led the way with 20 points while Al'Niajah Madison added 12 points for CMA (9-7, 9-6 Detroit PSL). With the loss, Henry Ford falls to 5-9 on the year and 5-9 in the Detroit PSL.

Detroit Community 43, Detroit Lincoln King 31: Sam Clay had a great night with a game high 22 points for Detroit Community (5-7). Diamond Johnson was also a standout with 10 points for Community. Detroit Lincoln King falls to 6-8 on the year.

Detroit Southeastern 32, Detroit Cody 19: Aniya Owens had a game high 10 points for Detroit Southeastern (8-5, 3-2 DPSL Blue). Kelif Ballinger also added eight points for Southeastern. Detroit Cody falls to 5-9 on the season and 2-4 in the DPSL Blue.

Riverview 72, Grosse Ile 27: Cady Kaminske had 23 points, Elyssa Kincaid had 11, and Katie Patterson added 10 for Riverview (14-2, 9-0 Huron League). Grosse Ile fell to 11-4 and 7-2 in the Huron League with the loss.

St. Clair Shores South Lake 46, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 37: Christina Gibson had 23 points and Dania McClain added 12 points and nine rebounds for South Lake (9-5, 7-3 MAC Blue). Samantha Guciordo had eight points for Lakeview (7-8, 5-5 MAC White).

Boys scoreboard

Downriver

Trenton 57, Southgate Anderson 55 (OT)

Wyandotte Roosevelt 51, Dearborn Edsel Ford 35

Michigan Metro

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 63, Taylor Prep 53

Other

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 68, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 50

West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 71, Allen Park Cabrini 54

Ann Arbor Huron 50, Dexter 37

Canton Prep 65, New Haven Merritt Academy 54

Center Line Prep Academy 52, Warren Michigan Math and Science 44

Dearborn Heights Star International 45, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 9

Dryden 60, Mount Clemens 48

Plymouth Christian Academy 85, Novi Christian Academy 32

Girls scoreboard

Charter League

Detroit Community 43, Detroit Lincoln King Academy 31

Detroit PSL

Detroit Pershing 51, Detroit Central 45

Detroit Communication Media Arts 50, Detroit Henry Ford 11

Detroit Southeastern 32, Detroit Cody 19

Downriver

Gibraltar Carlson 40, Allen Park 35

Woodhaven 49, Lincoln Park 25

Wyandotte Roosevelt at Dearborn Edsel Ford, 6

Huron League

Riverview 72, Grosse Ile 27

KLAA

Dearborn Fordson 46, Dearborn 29

MAC

Hazel Park 51, Eastpointe 10

Marine City 57, Port Huron Northern 41

Romeo 42, Warren Cousino 33

St. Clair 54, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 25

Sterling Heights 59, Clawson 31

Utica Eisenhower 60, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 31

Warren Woods Tower 45, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 41

OAA

Bloomfield Hills 59, Oak Park 19

Clarkston 48, Birmingham Groves 35

Farmington 41, Ferndale 28

Harper Woods 64, Troy Athens 59

North Farmington 33, Berkley 23

Rochester 48, Southfield Arts and Technology 47

Royal Oak 42, Birmingham Seaholm 40

West Bloomfield 71, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 16

Other

Clinton 81, Ann Arbor Central Academy 28

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 41, Yale 29

Redford Westfield Prep 70, Detroit Country Day 61

Warren Michigan Math and Science 54, Center Line Prep Academy 21

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 45, Brighton Livingston Christian 35