Thursday's preps basketball: Bloomfield Hills remains undefeated in league play
Bloomfield Hills defeated OAA Blue rival Oak Park by a score of 59-19 on Thursday to remain perfect in league play. The team’s perfect 7-0 OAA Blue record is vital given the 7-1 league record of Farmington in second place.
It was a well rounded team victory with solid performances all over the roster. Breanna Young was just shy of a triple double with the game high 17 points, 10 rebounds, and eight steals for Bloomfield Hills. Ashley Forner had a solid night as well with 14 points and four steals while Michele Barnett added 12 points too. Maddie Johnson and Ruby Smith both contributed 10 points as well with Ruby Smith adding 11 rebounds for a double double.
The loss puts Oak Park at 3-4 in the OAA Blue and 7-7 on the season. Bloomfield Hills improves to 12-2 overall on the season while remaining perfect in the OAA Blue. Bloomfield Hills will face second place Ferndale on Feb. 10.
Boys basketball
Allen Park Inter-City 68, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 50: Carlos Jackson led the way with 21 points for Allen Park Inter City (8-6). Ethan Esse had a solid night as well with 15 points for Allen Park. Luke Wolgast and Tyler Powers had 16 points for Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (3-11).
Center Line Prep Academy 52, Warren Michigan Math & Science 44: Jayden Owens had a great night with 25 points and eight assists for Center Line Prep Academy (7-4). Desean Ford was a standout as well with 20 points and eight rebounds for Center Line Prep Academy. Warren Michigan Math & Science falls to 4-8 on the year.
Girls basketball
Detroit Communication Media Arts 50, Detroit Henry Ford 11: Sanaiya Tate led the way with 20 points while Al'Niajah Madison added 12 points for CMA (9-7, 9-6 Detroit PSL). With the loss, Henry Ford falls to 5-9 on the year and 5-9 in the Detroit PSL.
Detroit Community 43, Detroit Lincoln King 31: Sam Clay had a great night with a game high 22 points for Detroit Community (5-7). Diamond Johnson was also a standout with 10 points for Community. Detroit Lincoln King falls to 6-8 on the year.
Detroit Southeastern 32, Detroit Cody 19: Aniya Owens had a game high 10 points for Detroit Southeastern (8-5, 3-2 DPSL Blue). Kelif Ballinger also added eight points for Southeastern. Detroit Cody falls to 5-9 on the season and 2-4 in the DPSL Blue.
Riverview 72, Grosse Ile 27: Cady Kaminske had 23 points, Elyssa Kincaid had 11, and Katie Patterson added 10 for Riverview (14-2, 9-0 Huron League). Grosse Ile fell to 11-4 and 7-2 in the Huron League with the loss.
St. Clair Shores South Lake 46, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 37: Christina Gibson had 23 points and Dania McClain added 12 points and nine rebounds for South Lake (9-5, 7-3 MAC Blue). Samantha Guciordo had eight points for Lakeview (7-8, 5-5 MAC White).
Boys scoreboard
Downriver
Trenton 57, Southgate Anderson 55 (OT)
Wyandotte Roosevelt 51, Dearborn Edsel Ford 35
Michigan Metro
Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 63, Taylor Prep 53
Other
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 68, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 50
West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 71, Allen Park Cabrini 54
Ann Arbor Huron 50, Dexter 37
Canton Prep 65, New Haven Merritt Academy 54
Center Line Prep Academy 52, Warren Michigan Math and Science 44
Dearborn Heights Star International 45, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 9
Dryden 60, Mount Clemens 48
Plymouth Christian Academy 85, Novi Christian Academy 32
Girls scoreboard
Charter League
Detroit Community 43, Detroit Lincoln King Academy 31
Detroit PSL
Detroit Pershing 51, Detroit Central 45
Detroit Communication Media Arts 50, Detroit Henry Ford 11
Detroit Southeastern 32, Detroit Cody 19
Downriver
Gibraltar Carlson 40, Allen Park 35
Woodhaven 49, Lincoln Park 25
Wyandotte Roosevelt at Dearborn Edsel Ford, 6
Huron League
Riverview 72, Grosse Ile 27
KLAA
Dearborn Fordson 46, Dearborn 29
MAC
Hazel Park 51, Eastpointe 10
Marine City 57, Port Huron Northern 41
Romeo 42, Warren Cousino 33
St. Clair 54, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 25
Sterling Heights 59, Clawson 31
Utica Eisenhower 60, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 31
Warren Woods Tower 45, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 41
OAA
Bloomfield Hills 59, Oak Park 19
Clarkston 48, Birmingham Groves 35
Farmington 41, Ferndale 28
Harper Woods 64, Troy Athens 59
North Farmington 33, Berkley 23
Rochester 48, Southfield Arts and Technology 47
Royal Oak 42, Birmingham Seaholm 40
West Bloomfield 71, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 16
Other
Clinton 81, Ann Arbor Central Academy 28
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 41, Yale 29
Redford Westfield Prep 70, Detroit Country Day 61
Warren Michigan Math and Science 54, Center Line Prep Academy 21
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 45, Brighton Livingston Christian 35