Orchard Lake hockey to host fundraiser for cancer research

The Detroit News

The Orchard Lake Hockey Association and the St. Mary’s hockey team are partnering to host a fundraiser dubbed “Hockey vs. Cancer — Pink in the Rink” on Saturday to raise money for cancer research and awareness.

The all-day event will take place at the St. Mary's Athletic Complex in Orchard Lake and will include youth hockey games at 8 a.m., followed by the St. Mary’s junior-varsity teams at 3 p.m. and concluding with a varsity game between rivals St. Mary's and Birmingham Brother Rice at 7:30.

“As a youth sports organization, we believe it’s important to teach our children how to play hockey, as well as the responsibility of positive involvement in society,” said Steve Kuphal, president of the Orchard Lake Hockey Association.

Players each personalized a pink jersey either honoring or memorializing someone close to them who has been touched by cancer.

All proceeds will go directly to the Karmanos Cancer Institute, the University of Michigan CancerResearch and Cancer Kids Detroit.