Thursday's preps basketball: Detroit Southeastern holds on for DPSL Playoff win

Scott Bentley

The Detroit News Staff

Detroit Southeastern won a very close game against Detroit Communication Media Arts on Thursday night by a score of 37-34. The contest was the first round of the Detroit Public School League playoffs.

Erishea Chambers-Jones led the charge with nine points for Detroit Southeastern in the win. The team got production all across the roster in a real team effort. Kelis Ballinger put up eight points with Kashmere Williams adding eight points of her own for Southeastern as well.

Detroit Southeastern wins its 10th game of the season with the victory and advances to the second round of the DPSL playoffs. Detroit Communication Media Arts falls to 9-7 on the season with the loss.

More preps scores

BOYS

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 83, Livonia Clarenceville 69: Carlos Jackson had the game high with 17 points for Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (10-6). Kagan Hill had 16 points while Ethan Esse and Andrew Frank both added 15 points each for Allen Park. Artis Hicks had 15 points in the loss for Livonia Clarenceville (5-10).

Southfield Arts & Technology 63, Pontiac 20: Jalen Woodworth and Antonio Stokes led the charge with 11 points for Southfield Arts & Technology (7-10). Carter Leatherwood had seven points for Pontiac (3-9).

GIRLS

Detroit Cass Tech 91, Detroit Henry Ford 8: Kayla Mount had a phenomenal game with 21 points and six steals in a playoff victory for Detroit Cass Tech (8-7). A’Liyah Forris, Nyla Terrel, and Ari Parker all were standouts as well with 10 points each for Cass Tech. Cass Tech also got a great performance from freshman Kaniya Watts who scored 17 points in her first high school game. Katoria Collins had six points for Henry Ford (4-13).

Grosse Pointe North 53, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 34: Natalie Babcock had 23 points and Jenna Winowiecki had 10 points for Grosse Pointe North (15-2). McKayla Downs had 14 points for L’Anse Creuse North (6-11).

Riverview 61, New Boston Huron 22: Katie Patterson was the only one in double figures in this one with 25 points for Riverview (16-2, 11-0 Huron League). New Boston Huron fell to 7-11 and 3-8 in the Huron League with the loss.

Warren Cousino 56, South Lake 41: Savannah Karozewski was great with 20 points for Warren Cousino (12-7). Kasi Pearson had 19 points with Chloe Sakalas adding 12 for Cousino. Christina Gibson had 17 points and Dania McClain had 13 for South Lake (10-6)

Grosse Pointe South 57, Sterling Heights Stevenson 18: Madison Benard had a game high 18 points for Grosse Pointe South (9-9). Freshman Morgan Duff added 15 points for South as well. Sterling Heights Stevenson falls to 2-15 on the year.

Macomb Dakota 66, Utica Eisenhower 61 (OT) MAC Tourney: Samone Andrews had an incredible night with 26 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals, and seven assists in the MAC Tourney game for Macomb Dakota (10-9). Brooklyn Garbaglia added 14 points for Dakota while Tambre Williams set a school record with 22 rebounds. Ava Stack and Gabriella Gotcai had 18 and 13 points respectively for Utica Eisnehower (12-5).

Boys scoreboard

Downriver

Lincoln Park 51, Gibraltar Carlson 34

Wyandotte Roosevelt 49, Taylor 45

MAC

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 60, Macomb Dakota 56

OAA

Ferndale 60, Oak Park 52

Harper Woods 58, Auburn Hills Avondale 53

Lake Orion 62, Farmington 46

Oxford 52, Rochester 42

Troy Athens 53, Berkley 47

Other

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 38, Lutheran Westland 36

Dearborn Heights Star International 56, Canton Prep 44

Detroit Frontier International 50, Hope of Detroit Academy 41

Girls scoreboard

Detroit PSL PlayoffsDetroit Cass Tech 89, Detroit Henry Ford 8

Detroit East English 46, Detroit Cody 24

Detroit Martin Luther King 26, Detroit Central 25

Detroit Mumford 62, Detroit Northwestern 16

Detroit Pershing 59, Detroit Denby 38

Downriver

Gibraltar Carlson 51, Lincoln Park 36

Wyandotte Roosevelt 36, Taylor 33

Huron League

Riverview 61, New Boston Huron 22

Other

Dearborn 62, Dearborn Edsel Ford 11

Detroit Country Day 74, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 62

Macomb Lutheran North 51, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 46

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 32, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 17

Riverview Gabriel Richard 41, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 10

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 59, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 34

Southfield Christian 44, Waterford Lakes 42

Westland Universal Learning Academy 43, Hope of Detroit Academy 26