Friday's preps basketball: Western Wayne Athletic title goes down to wire

Scott Bentley

The Detroit News Staff

Redford Union defeated Romulus 57-55 on Friday night to secure the Western Wayne Conference title. Both teams had 11-2 conference records going into the night, setting up an all time showdown that lived up to the hype and then some.

Amare Slaughter-Taylor led the way with a 20 point and 11 rebound double double for Redford Union. Jeremiah Austin-Jackson added 13 points and five rebounds with Michael Myles putting up 11 in the victory. In the loss, brothers Elisha Searcy and Elijah Searcy put up 17 and 13 points respectively for Romulus. Brandon Powe added 11 for Romulus as well.

With the win Redford Union is now 14-5 on the season and finishes 12-2 in the Western Wayne Athletic Conference. Romulus falls to 14-5 on the year and is 11-3 in the WWAC.

More boys basketball

Detroit Cass Tech 70, Detroit Western 55: Kenneth Robertson had 17 points, Darius Acuff had 14 points, and Mekhi Walker and Corey Sadler had 10 points each for Cass Tech (20-0), Jayden Wilson had 16 points for Western (8-9).

Detroit Douglass 54, Detroit Mumford 49: Anthony Buford and Antonio Sanders both had 11 points while Benjamin Gavin had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Douglass (12-5, 5-0 Detroit PSL Gold). Mumford dropped to 1-14 and 1-7 in the Detroit PSL Blue with the loss.

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 58, Garden City 38: Javon Walker had 17 points and five rebounds for Dearbron Heights Robichaud (12-6). Damaurie Patrick added 14 points for Robichaud as well. Kenny Brooks scored 18 points in the loss for Garden City (2-16).

Inter City Baptist 58, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 47: Ethan Esse had 18 points in the win for Inter City Baptist (11-6). Kagan Hill added 15 points for Baptist as well. Dak Currie and Michael Row had 16 and 11 points for Auburn Hills (10-8).

Novi 55, Hartland 42: Te’John McGowan and Rodney Hackmen led the charge with 16 and 13 points respectively for Novi (9-10, 5-8 KLAA West). Michael Pennala had 14 points in the loss for Hartland (6-14, 3-10 KLAA West).

Okemos 78, Holt 54: Collin Alexander and Colin Walton led the way with 16 and 12 for Okemos (14-3, 7-3 CAAC Blue). Brandon Mercer had a solid contribution with five assists for Okemos as well. Isaiah Foster had the game high with 18 points for Holt (10-9, 4-7 CAAC Blue).

South Lyon East 59, Walled Lake Northern 41: Cameron Crosby had the game high with 16 points for South Lyon East (14-5). Jake Fannon added 13 points for South Lyon East too. Jacob Smukal and Ryan Wardrop had 15 and 14 points respectively for Walled Lake Northern (5-13).

Taylor Trillium Academy 64, Detroit Voyageur College Prep 43: DaMaryon Fishburn had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds while his brother Keymarryon Fishburn had 22 points for Trillium (16-0). Voyageur drops to 7-10 with the loss.

Tecumseh 59, Adrian 45: Ryder Zajac had a game high 17 points for Tecumseh (13-6). Jobe Bescooter added 14 points for Tecumseh as well. Stevie Elam had 13 points for Adrian (8-8).

Troy 55, Bloomfield Hills 53: Mason Parker had a solid night with 17 points with Chase Kuiper adding 14 for Troy (14-4, 5-2 OAA). Noah Adamczyk had a game high 23 points for Bloomfield Hills (13-6, 3-4 OAA).

Girls basketball

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 45, Livonia Clarenceville 21: Ava Thomas had 12 points as Roeper got the win on Senior Night. They are now 13-5. Nya Wood had 11 points for Clarenceville (11-8).

Macomb Dakota 55, Anchor Bay 36: Gabby Brooks-Foster led the way with 18 points for Macomb Dakota (11-10). Samone Andrews added 14 points with Tamre Williams putting up 12 points for Macomb Dakota as well. Micayla McGee had eight points in the loss for Anchor Bay (15-6).

South Lake 45, L'Anse Creuse 30: Christina Gibson had an incredible night with 26 points for South Lake (12-6). Anna Lezotte had eight points in the loss for L’Anse Creuse (6-13).

Walled Lake Central 44, Waterford Mott 22: Kylie Anderson led the way with 19 points for Walled Lake Central (9-10, 8-7 Lakes Valley Conference). Julianna Lemus had 10 points in the loss for Waterford Mott (4-15, 2-23 LVC).

Boys scoreboard

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cass Tech 70, Detroit Western 55

Detroit Douglass 54, Detroit Mumford 49

Detroit Martin Luther King 72, Detroit Renaissance 58

Huron League

Carleton Airport 57, New Boston Huron 44

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 64, Monroe Jefferson 55

Riverview 44, Flat Rock 41

KLAA

Canton 67, Brighton 45

Dearborn 47, Belleville 42

Dearborn Fordson 72, Livonia Churchill 27

Livonia Franklin 44, Westland John Glenn 36

Northville 48, Plymouth 42

Novi 55, Hartland 42

Salem 60, Howell 59

Wayne Memorial 74, Livonia Stevenson 51

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East 59, Walled Lake Northern 41

OAA

Troy 55, Bloomfield Hills 53

Harper Woods 51, Southfield Arts and Technology 50

Lake Orion 51, Birmingham Groves 44

North Farmington 50, Clarkston 43

Oak Park 70, Rochester Adams 59

Royal Oak 63, Oxford 55

Troy Athens 70, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 57

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 58, Garden City 38

Other

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 58, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 47

Birmingham Brother Rice 82, Woodhaven 47

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 66, Berkley 60

River Rouge 76, Hamtramck 60

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 51, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 26

Taylor Trillium Academy 64, Detroit Voyageur College Prep 43

Temperance Bedford 63, Monroe 47

Girls scoreboard

Charter League Playoffs

Romulus Summit Academy North 28, Harper Woods Chandler Park 25

KLAA

Belleville 77, Dearborn 46

Brighton 44, Canton 40

Dearborn Fordson 59, Livonia Churchill 35

Livonia Franklin 45, Westland John Glenn 21

Wayne Memorial 74, Livonia Stevenson 33

Northville 33, Plymouth 19

Salem 55, Howell 48

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East 49, Walled Lake Northern 33

Walled Lake Central 44, Waterford Mott 22

MAC Tournament

Macomb Dakota 55, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 36

Madison Heights Lamphere 37, Warren Lincoln 21

New Haven 42, Hazel Park 34

Port Huron 44, Utica 41

Romeo 44, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 25

St. Clair Shores South Lake 45, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 30

Sterling Heights 72, Eastpointe 19

Sterling Heights Stevenson 47, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 42

Utica Eisenhower 63, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 37

Warren Mott 68, Madison Heights Madison 20

Michigan Metro

Detroit University Prep Math and Science 41, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 28

OAA

Clarkston 68, Southfield Arts and Technology 50

Western Wayne

Garden City 63, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 10

Romulus 49, Redford Union 14

Other

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 33, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 21

Ann Arbor Skyline 44, Dexter 42

Bloomfield Hills Marian 40, Royal Oak Shrine 23

Hamtramck 56, River Rouge 51

Plymouth Christian Academy 72, Southfield Christian 39

Temperance Bedford 50, Monroe 7

Whitmore Lake 47, Brighton Livingston Christian 23