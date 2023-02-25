Friday's preps basketball: Avondale holds off Pontiac for OT win

Matthew Scheidel

The Detroit News Staff

The Auburn Hills Avondale boys basketball team defeated Pontiac 48-43 in overtime Friday night.

Justin Sikes led the way with 16 points for Avondale. Pontiac had three players in double figures in the loss. Marquise Lewis had 15 points, Tyree Long had 12 points, and Tyler Leatherwood had 11 points.

With the win, Avondale improves to 9-11 on the year. Pontiac’s rough season continued as they fell to 3-15.

Boys basketball

Center Line 61, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 53: Keymon Wade led with 20 points, Cody Bowling had 17, and Terez Holmes had 11 points with 10 rebounds and six blocks for Center Line (17-4). Bishop Thomas and Brandon Busuttil each had 15 for Anchor Bay (9-12).

New Haven 79, Warren Cousino 58: Meandre Barnes had 15 points and Nakeo Williams had 12 points for New Haven (15-6). Justin Lishay had 19 points for Cousino (14-4).

Novi 53, Plymouth 33: Te’John McGowan had 14 points and Rodney Hackman had 12 points for Novi (11-10). Kelvin Amaoko had 13 points for Plymouth (5-16).

Okemos 57, East Lansing 48: KJ Torbert had 22 points, and Collin Alexander and Trevor Smith scored 11 points each for Okemos (16-3, 8-3 CAAC Blue). Cameron Hutson had 21 points for East Lansing (10-9, 6-5 CAAC Blue).

Onaway 64, Bellaire 59: Jaden Mix led with 33 points for Onaway (16-3). Jayden Hanson had 20 for Bellaire (10-9).

Girls basketball

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 59, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 30: Sofia Salinas scored 29 points and Signe Smith had six points and five rebounds for Roeper (15-5, 8-4 MIAC Red). Tamerah Peterson had nine points for Parkway Christian (5-17, 0-12).

Walled Lake Northern 28, Walled Lake Central 19: Amal Younes led with 14 points for Walled Northern (16-6, 12-4 Lakes Valley). Walled Central is now 9-11, 8-8.

Boys scoreboard

Charter League Semifinals

Romulus Summit Academy North, 73, Detroit Edison 60

Warren Michigan Collegiate 60, Detroit Old Redford 45

Detroit PSL

Detroit Denby 72, Detroit East English 34

Downriver

Lincoln Park 68, Southgate Anderson 38

KLAA

Canton 42, Northville 20

Howell 58, Hartland 47

Livonia Stevenson 59, Dearborn Fordson 52

Novi 53, Plymouth 33

Lakes Valley

Milford 59, South Lyon 33

Walled Lake Western 65, White Lake Lakeland 57

MAC Tournament

Center Line 61, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 53

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 70, Utica Ford 24

Port Huron 73, Clawson 37

Port Huron Northern 64, Macomb Dakota 54

St. Clair 59, Madison Heights Lamphere 34

Warren Mott 76, Marine City 53

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale 48, Pontiac 43 (OT)

Berkley 47, Royal Oak 41

Birmingham Groves 70, Troy 60

Birmingham Seaholm 53, Oxford 38

Rochester Adams 73, Clarkston 45

Southfield Arts and Technology 51, Ferndale University 49

West Bloomfield 57, Lake Orion 54 (OT)

Other

Birmingham Brother Rice 68, Detroit U-D Jesuit 63

Brighton Livingston Christian 72, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 32

Detroit Loyola 53, Riverview Gabriel Richard 42

Detroit Southeastern 47, Livonia Clarenceville 44

Harper Woods 67, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 54

Okemos 57, East Lansing 48

Plymouth Christian Academy 79, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 70

Girls scoreboard

Lakes Valley

South Lyon 35, Milford 25

South Lyon East 50, Waterford Mott 25

Walled Lake Northern 28, Walled Lake Central 19

White Lake Lakeland 43, Walled Lake Western 34

OAA

North Farmington 47, Harper Woods 29

Other

Brighton Livingston Christian 60, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 15

Birmingham Seaholm 55, Center Line 31

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 59, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 30

Carleton Airport 53, Hazel Park 21

Chelsea 65, Dexter 27

Grosse Ile 60, Monroe 48

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 61, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 41

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 49, Redford Union 12

