Friday's preps basketball: Avondale holds off Pontiac for OT win
The Auburn Hills Avondale boys basketball team defeated Pontiac 48-43 in overtime Friday night.
Justin Sikes led the way with 16 points for Avondale. Pontiac had three players in double figures in the loss. Marquise Lewis had 15 points, Tyree Long had 12 points, and Tyler Leatherwood had 11 points.
With the win, Avondale improves to 9-11 on the year. Pontiac’s rough season continued as they fell to 3-15.
Boys basketball
Center Line 61, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 53: Keymon Wade led with 20 points, Cody Bowling had 17, and Terez Holmes had 11 points with 10 rebounds and six blocks for Center Line (17-4). Bishop Thomas and Brandon Busuttil each had 15 for Anchor Bay (9-12).
New Haven 79, Warren Cousino 58: Meandre Barnes had 15 points and Nakeo Williams had 12 points for New Haven (15-6). Justin Lishay had 19 points for Cousino (14-4).
Novi 53, Plymouth 33: Te’John McGowan had 14 points and Rodney Hackman had 12 points for Novi (11-10). Kelvin Amaoko had 13 points for Plymouth (5-16).
Okemos 57, East Lansing 48: KJ Torbert had 22 points, and Collin Alexander and Trevor Smith scored 11 points each for Okemos (16-3, 8-3 CAAC Blue). Cameron Hutson had 21 points for East Lansing (10-9, 6-5 CAAC Blue).
Onaway 64, Bellaire 59: Jaden Mix led with 33 points for Onaway (16-3). Jayden Hanson had 20 for Bellaire (10-9).
Girls basketball
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 59, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 30: Sofia Salinas scored 29 points and Signe Smith had six points and five rebounds for Roeper (15-5, 8-4 MIAC Red). Tamerah Peterson had nine points for Parkway Christian (5-17, 0-12).
Walled Lake Northern 28, Walled Lake Central 19: Amal Younes led with 14 points for Walled Northern (16-6, 12-4 Lakes Valley). Walled Central is now 9-11, 8-8.
Boys scoreboard
Charter League Semifinals
Romulus Summit Academy North, 73, Detroit Edison 60
Warren Michigan Collegiate 60, Detroit Old Redford 45
Detroit PSL
Detroit Denby 72, Detroit East English 34
Downriver
Lincoln Park 68, Southgate Anderson 38
KLAA
Canton 42, Northville 20
Howell 58, Hartland 47
Livonia Stevenson 59, Dearborn Fordson 52
Novi 53, Plymouth 33
Lakes Valley
Milford 59, South Lyon 33
Walled Lake Western 65, White Lake Lakeland 57
MAC Tournament
Center Line 61, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 53
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 70, Utica Ford 24
Port Huron 73, Clawson 37
Port Huron Northern 64, Macomb Dakota 54
St. Clair 59, Madison Heights Lamphere 34
Warren Mott 76, Marine City 53
OAA
Auburn Hills Avondale 48, Pontiac 43 (OT)
Berkley 47, Royal Oak 41
Birmingham Groves 70, Troy 60
Birmingham Seaholm 53, Oxford 38
Rochester Adams 73, Clarkston 45
Southfield Arts and Technology 51, Ferndale University 49
West Bloomfield 57, Lake Orion 54 (OT)
Other
Birmingham Brother Rice 68, Detroit U-D Jesuit 63
Brighton Livingston Christian 72, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 32
Detroit Loyola 53, Riverview Gabriel Richard 42
Detroit Southeastern 47, Livonia Clarenceville 44
Harper Woods 67, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 54
Okemos 57, East Lansing 48
Plymouth Christian Academy 79, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 70
Girls scoreboard
Lakes Valley
South Lyon 35, Milford 25
South Lyon East 50, Waterford Mott 25
Walled Lake Northern 28, Walled Lake Central 19
White Lake Lakeland 43, Walled Lake Western 34
OAA
North Farmington 47, Harper Woods 29
Other
Brighton Livingston Christian 60, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 15
Birmingham Seaholm 55, Center Line 31
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 59, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 30
Carleton Airport 53, Hazel Park 21
Chelsea 65, Dexter 27
Grosse Ile 60, Monroe 48
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 61, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 41
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 49, Redford Union 12
Matthew Scheidel is a freelance writer