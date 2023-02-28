Monday's preps basketball scoreboard

The Detroit News Staff

Monday's boys games

Onaway 75, Mancelona 74: Austin Veal led with 30 points and Jaden Mix had 18 points and 19 rebounds for Onaway (17-3, 14-2 Ski Valley). Jason Nemechek had 14 points for Mancelona (8-12, 8-7).

Warren Fitzgerald 56, Detroit Henry Ford 38: Malachi Irving led with 23 points and Miaen Shipp had 15 for Warren Fitzgerald (8-14). Antwan Davis had 12 for Henry Ford (9-10).

Girls

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 46, Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart 20: Ava Thomas had a great night with 19 points and five three pointers for Bloomfield Hills Roeper (16-5). Allison Zemke had 11 points in the loss for Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart (7-12).

Grosse Pointe South 54, Roseville 30: Maddie Bernard was a standout in this one with 16 points and five steals for Grosse Pointe South (13-10). Morgan Duff put up 11 points for South as well. Saniah Love had 11 in the loss for Roseville (6-13).

Boys scoreboard

Other

Belleville 66, Westland John Glenn 53

Detroit Davis Aerospace 59, Birmingham Eton Academy 53

Onaway 75, Mancelona 74

Trenton 54, New Boston Huron 51

Warren Fitzgerald 56, Detroit Henry Ford 38

Girls scoreboard

District 5

(At Rochester)

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 51, Rochester Adams 29

District 6

(At Clarkston)

Waterford Kettering 64, Pontiac 22

District 7

(At White Lake Lakeland)

Walled Lake Western 61, Walled Lake Central 53

District 8

(At Hartland)

Hartland 56, Fenton 40

District 20

(At Canton)

Livonia Stevenson 46, Livonia Churchill 44

District 21

(At Trenton)

Woodhaven 61, Gibraltar Carlson 59

District 22

(At Southgate Anderson)

Taylor 33, Wyandotte Roosevelt 30

District 24

(At Dearborn)

Dearborn Edsel Ford 39, Melvindale 18

District 25

(At Berkley)

Oak Park at Berkley

District 26

(At North Farmington)

Farmington 90, Detroit Henry Ford 7

District 27

(At Bloomfield Hills Marian)

Birmingham Groves 56, Bloomfield Hills 45

District 29

(At Detroit Cass Tech)

Warren Cousino 43, Detroit Martin Luther King 14

Warren Mott 45, Warren Woods Tower 31

District 30

(At Grosse Pointe North)

Grosse Pointe South 54, Roseville 30

District 50

(At Pinckney)

Chelsea 78, Canton Prep 5

District 51

(At Parma Western)

Adrian 49, Hillsdale 31

District 52

(At Dundee)

Milan 47, Dundee 39

District 53

(At Grosse Ile)

Flat Rock 53, New Boston Huron 45

District 54

(At Dearborn Divine Child)

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 32, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 22

Detroit Cody 55, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 32

District 55

(At Redford Westfield Prep)

Livonia Clarenceville 44, Detroit Lincoln King Academy 32

District 56

(At Detroit Edison)

Detroit Southeastern 2, Detroit Northwestern 0 (Forfeit)

District 58

(At Hazel Park)

Ferndale 58, Ferndale University 17

District 59

(At Warren Regina)

Center Line 42, Madison Heights Lamphere 33

District 60

(At Armada)

Marine City 34, Algonac 25

St. Clair 47, Richmond 31

District 61

(At Detroit Country Day)

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 41, Ortonville Brandon 33

District 84

(At Clinton)

Clinton 65, Ann Arbor Greenhills 20

District 85

Jackson Lumen Christi 40, Michigan Center 35

District 88

(At Dansville)

Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 37, Byron 34

District 93

(At Detroit Osborn)

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 54, Detroit Pershing 14

District 94

(At Clawson)

Clawson 55, Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac 23

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 69, Madison Heights Madison 22

District 95

(At Dearborn Heights Robichaud)

Dearborn Heights Star International 43, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 13

District 96

(At Riverview Gabriel Richard)

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 2, Ecorse 0 (Forfeit)

District 120

Adrian Lenawee Christian 48, Camden-Frontier 22

District 122

(At Britton Deerfield)

Ann Arbor Central Academy 29, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 22

Britton Deerfield 63, Brighton Livingston Christian 30

District 123

(At Allen Park Inter-City Baptist)

Lutheran Westland 59, Melvindale Academy for Business and Tech 12

District 124

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 46, Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart 20

Southfield Christian 82, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 40

District 125

(At Sterling Heights Parkway Christian)

Chesterfield Austin Catholic 43, Detroit Davis Aerospace 26