Salem is the surprise, as stage set for girls basketball Final Four at Breslin

The stage is set for the girls basketball state finals this week at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Oh, some of the teams were expected to make it to the semifinals for a chance to play for the state championship, teams like defending Division 1 state-champion West Bloomfield and Grand Rapids West Catholic, which lost to Detroit Edison in last year’s Division 2 title game.

And, then there’s Salem.

Yes, Salem (21-6) will be playing West Bloomfield in a semifinal game at noon Friday, with the winner playing the Rockford-Detroit Renaissance winner for the state title at 12:15 Saturday.

Rockford lost to West Bloomfield, 66-63, in last year’s state semifinals, despite making 13 3-pointers, and Rockford was also expected to make a return trip to Breslin.

Salem won two games in 2021, then athletic director Tim Baechler hired Rod Wells as head coach and Wells guided Salem to an 11-10 record last season, then to its magical ride this season.

Salem was picked to finish fifth in the KLAA West Division by the league coaches, but dethroned state runner-up Hartland for the division title, then defeated Wayne in the league championship game behind a 30-point, 15-rebound performance by junior Madison Morson.

Salem continued to ride the momentum in the postseason, including a win over Saline in the district-title game, then avenged an 18-point loss to Dexter in the season opener with a 40-23 regional final win, before a 55-52 win over Riverview in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, with Morson again leading the way with 27 points.

Simply put, Wells knows how to win, guiding Ypsilanti Arbor Prep to the Class C state championship in 2016.

Salem is making its first semifinal appearance in program history and will be a huge underdog to a West Bloomfield team that is 25-2, ranked No. 2 in The Detroit News' Super 20 and has four of its five starters back from last year’s team.

“I cannot explain this feeling right now, I don’t know what to say, to be honest,” Wells said of the upcoming Final Four appearance at Breslin. “I could have told them about dreams, think big and all these sayings that I have, but I would have never thought Breslin this year.

“They played with a chip on their shoulder, being picked to finish fifth by the league coaches. We feel anything can happen at the Breslin. We’re confident. We’ve beaten good teams. We just have to play Salem basketball and do what we do best, play great defense, throw the other team off, don’t let teams get comfortable.”

West Bloomfield carries a 22-game winning streak into Breslin, outscoring its five postseason opponents by an average of 30 points, including an 18-point win over Lake Orion in the regional final being the closest. It defeated No. 11 Flint Carman-Ainsworth, 66-34, in Tuesday’s state quarterfinal.

“It means everything to get to play at Breslin, because nobody saw it coming,” Morson said. “As we went on, I thought maybe we can do this. We have a coach (Wells) who has experience, has been there (Breslin) on multiple occasions, so he knows what it takes.

“I feel we’re so unselfish with the ball, so we all feel as a unit on the court. I want to see West Bloomfield in person. I’m excited. I have no reason to be nervous. This (postseason run) is insane.”

Grand Rapids West Catholic is 26-0 and ranked No. 1, facing Lansing Catholic (22-5) in Friday’s 7:30 semifinal matchup, with the winner playing the Frankenmuth-Goodrich semifinal winner in Saturday’s 6:15 title game.

Miss Basketball runner-up Cadence Dykstra and her younger sister, Elisha Dykstra combined for 39 points, with Cadence scoring 16 and Elisha, 13, including a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter of Tuesday’s 51-37 win over Holland Christian in the quarterfinals.

Madison Heights Bishop Foley and Blissfield tip off the tournament in a Division 3 semifinal at noon Thursday, followed by the semifinal game between Hemlock-Hart at 2, with the title game Saturday at 4.

Blissfield defeated defending champ Ypsilanti Arbor Prep in a regional final, 50-38, before a 45-41 quarterfinal win over Ovid-Elsie.

Bishop Foley defeated Sandusky, 34-32, in a quarterfinal to punch its second straight ticket to the Final Four.

Now, Bishop Foley is hoping to play better on the Breslin floor, after suffering a 47-30 semifinal loss to Kent City last year, when it shot just 21.7% from the field, going 2-of-16 on 3-pointers.

Baraga will play defending state-champion Fowler in the Division 4 semifinal Thursday at 5:30, followed by the Maple City Glen Lake-Adrian Lenawee Christian semifinal at 7:30, with the winners playing for the title Saturday at 10 a.m.

Schedule

At Breslin Center, East Lansing

Semifinals

Division 1

Friday:

Salem vs. West Bloomfield, Noon

Detroit Renaissance vs. Rockford, 2

Final: 12:15, Saturday

Division 2

Friday:

Frankenmuth vs. Goodrich, 5:30

GR West Catholic vs. Lansing Catholic, 7:30

Final: 6:15, Saturday

Division 3

Thursday:

Madison Heights Bishop Foley vs. Blissfield, Noon

Hemlock vs. Hart, 2

Final: 4, Saturday

Division 4

Thursday:

Baraga vs. Fowler, 5:30

Maple City Glen Lake vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 7:30

Final: 10 a.m., Saturday

